Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
What's Your Hair Personality?
-
1. Super MomYou had a baby, but you’re still a babe. Your look is pretty, perky and decidedly no-fuss (unlike a certain feisty little one).
STAR SUPER MOMS Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon
SIGNATURE STYLE Off your face, but still polished and pulled-together
GO-TO HAIR COLOR Superfine highlights, using a lock of Junior’s hair as inspiration
DAY-TO-NIGHT SWITCH Bye-bye hair tie, hello jeweled barrette
WON’T BE CAUGHT DEAD IN Reality-mom hair
STYLIST ON SPEED DIAL Mark Townsend, the man behind Reese Witherspoon’s immaculate layers (310-854-4922)
Click through to shop your perfect products!
Try on Jennifer Garner's hairstyles now!
-
2. Your ShampooA multitasker after your own heart, this wash cleans parents and kids alike.
Susan Brown?s baby shampoo and body wash, $10; susanbrownsbaby.com.
-
3. Your TreatmentThis organic leave-in conditioner smoothes knotty (or naughty) strands.
Babo Botanicals Berry Primrose detangler, $16; babobotanicals.com.
-
4. Your Styling ToolThis tot-size Boar-bristle brush adds major shine to grown-up locks (and stashes handily in your purse).
Mason Pearson child’s brush, $85; neimanmarcus.com.
-
5. Your AccessorySlip-proof elastics keep hair in place from “g’morning, Mama” to nighty-night.
Goody Stay Put ponytail holders, $3/10; at Target.
-
6. Your Finishing TouchFeeling frazzled? Banish frizzies on the go with these handy styling wipes.
Ted Gibson Hair Sheet Styling, $15/10; tedgibsonbeauty.com.
-
7. NaturalistYou’re as beautiful as nature intended—with the help of some earth-friendly essentials.
STAR NATURALISTS Kate Hudson, Alicia Silverstone
SIGNATURE STYLE Effortless and breezy
GO-TO HAIR COLOR Any shade, as long as the products are “green”—organic and herbal-based
DAY-TO-NIGHT SWITCH A flower pinned behind the ear
WON’T BE CAUGHT DEAD IN Chemically straightened tresses
STYLIST ON SPEED DIAL The nearest Aveda salon
Click through to shop your perfect products!
Try on Kate Hudson's hairstyles now!
-
8. Your ShampooThis paraben-free and sulfate-free shampoo offers a simple way to clean up your beauty act.
Dr. Hauschka shampoo with macadamia and orange, $20; drhauschka.com.
-
9. Your TreatmentComb this buttery moisturizer through damp strands to nourish and revive dry, brittle hair.
Ojon Restorative hair treatment, $55/4.6 oz.; sephora.com.
-
10. Your Styling ToolMade entirely of sustainable bamboo and with rounded teeth that won’t tug strands, this comb satisfies both the eco-and style-conscious.
Olivia Garden Healthy Hair comb, $6; amazon.com.
-
11. Your Styling ProductA few quick squirts make sexy, beachy waves—and won’t leave a sticky or crunchy finish.
John Masters Organic Sea mist, $17; johnmasters.com.
-
12. Your AccessoryMore hip than hippie, this Liberty-inspired headband looks good and promotes good (a percentage of proceeds from each sale helps Project Regina, a fund for refugees around the world).
Camille cotton headband, Livesavvy, $28; livesavvy.com.
-
13. Your Finishing TouchOne dab of this organic cream—rich with pure rahua nut oil harvested (responsibly!) from the Amazon region—reverses rough, coarse texture.
Rahua Finishing treatment, $45; rahua.com.
-
14. SophisticateWell-dressed and well-tressed, you flaunt a mane that looks like a million bucks (but thankfully doesn’t cost quite that to maintain).
STAR SOPHISTICATES Ivanka Trump, Nicole Kidman
SIGNATURE STYLE Impeccably groomed strands
GO-TO HAIR COLOR Double-process, highlights, gloss, whatever it takes
DAY-TO-NIGHT SWITCH Preppy ponytail to classic chignon
WON’T BE CAUGHT DEAD IN Visible roots—they’re OK for rock stars, but not our club, dear
STYLIST ON SPEED DIAL Edward Tricomi at Warren Tricomi, upstairs at N.Y.C.’s Plaza Hotel (212-262-8899)
Click through to shop your perfect products!
Try on Nicole Kidman's hairstyles now!
-
15. Your ShampooA decadent blend of amber oil, shea butter and amino acids gives parched, processed strands the royal treatment.
Philip B. Russian Amber Imperial shampoo, $140/12 oz.; philipb.com.
-
16. Your TreatmentThe toast of the town for champagne blondes, this velvety mask melts right in, softening and revitalizing color-treated hair.
Leonor Greyl Masque Quintessense, $137; beautyhabit.com.
-
17. Your Styling ToolThis gilded brush doesn’t just brighten your vanity table, it glides through hair without a single snag.
Janeke Gold brush, $36; boydsnyc.com.
-
18. Your Secret WeaponThe most luxurious way to nap, these silk pillow cases keep blowouts entirely muss-free.
Branche silk charmeuse pillow cover, $75/each; branchebeautysleep.com.
-
19. Your AccessoryUnlike common bobby pins, these tasteful clips add gemlike glint and won’t slip.
Stacked faux crystal barrettes, L. Erickson, $28/2; franceluxe.com.
-
20. Your Finishing TouchWhat shines like gold but smells like amber? Hair that’s been lightly misted with this oil.
Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Golden Shimmer dry oil, $53; spacenk.com.
-
21. RenegadeYour style has plenty of nerve—and verve. A natural risk-taker, you don’t follow trends, you set them.
STAR RENEGADES Rihanna, Lady Gaga
SIGNATURE STYLE Nonexistent. For you, change is what’s constant—Cyndi Lauper today, sci-fi Cinderella tomorrow
GO-TO HAIR COLOR Anything high-impact. Think five-alarm red, platinum blond or raven black
DAY-TO-NIGHT SWITCH Head-turning details like streaks or glitter
WON’T BE CAUGHT DEAD IN A perky pony
STYLIST ON SPEED DIAL Syd Curry who crafts Lady Gaga’s show stopping styles
Click through to shop your perfect products!
Try on Rihanna's hairstyles now!
-
22. Your Styling ToolNot for the shrinking violets, this bold-print tool can create eye-catching sleek styles.
CHI Limited Edition Tribal Zebra flatiron, $160; tradesecret.com for salons.
-
23. Your Styling ProductA gravity-defying pomade won’t let your style fall flat.
Bumble and Bumble Sumotech molding compound, $24; bumbleandbumble.com.
-
24. Your Secret WeaponAll-night partying (especially on a work night) just got easier. This spray freshens hair while adding shine.
Tresemme Fresh Start refreshing mist, $5; at Walgreens.
-
25. Your AccessoryAdd an accessory that’s equal parts Brigitte Bardot and Joey Ramone (just like you).
Spiked satin turban, Jennifer Behr, $475; jenniferbehr.com.
-
26. Your Finishing TouchTired of your platinum-bleach job already? No need to curse a blue streak—these stroke-on shades only last until your next shampoo.
Streekers color wands, $11; streekers.com.
-
27. Jet-SetterYour passport may be dog-earred, but your look is always fresh, chic and resolutely glam.
STAR JET-SETTERS Beyonce, Victoria Beckham
SIGNATURE STYLE Perfectly primped despite delays, transfers and turbulence
GO-TO HAIR COLOR A touch glossier than your natural hue (so there?s no need to worry about roots when you?re headed overseas)
DAY-TO-NIGHT SWITCH Hair that?s been shaken out of its hat, scarf or wrap
WON?T BE CAUGHT DEAD IN An elaborate updo; too many bobby pins set off the airport metal detector
STYLIST ON SPEED DIAL Depends on the time zone: Serge Normant in New York (212-675-0001), Chris McMillan in L.A. (310-285-0088), Christophe Robin in Paris (00 331 40 20 0283)
Click through to shop your perfect products!
Try on Beyonce Knowles' hairstyles now!
Try on Victoria Beckham's hairstyles now!
-
28. Your ShampooFor the ultimate Roman holiday, this gentle shampoo and salve duo restore hair that’s been exposed to sun, wind and chlorine.
Eau d’Italie hair wash and balm, $25 each; lafcony.com.
-
29. Your TreatmentThis treatment leaves hair sleek and manageable—unlike your connection at De Gaulle.
John Frieda Frizz-Ease Creme Serum Overnight Formula, $10; drugstore.com.
-
30. Your Styling ToolConvenient, compact and snaps shut like the overhead bin, this mini brush-mirror combo wakes up limp strands.
Sephora Pop-Up travel brush, $8; sephora.com.
-
31. Your Secret WeaponThe hotel may be five-star, but its hair dryer is two-bit (and 2 watt). Pack this petite but powerful dryer and flatiron kit.
Sedu Revolution Pro Ionic travel set, $100; folica.com.
-
32. Your AccessoryThe silk keeps hair tame and smooth, the cheerful colors brighten travel-weary complexions.
Echo Silk chiffon scarf, $38 each; echodesign.com.
1 of 32
Super Mom
You had a baby, but you’re still a babe. Your look is pretty, perky and decidedly no-fuss (unlike a certain feisty little one).
STAR SUPER MOMS Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon
SIGNATURE STYLE Off your face, but still polished and pulled-together
GO-TO HAIR COLOR Superfine highlights, using a lock of Junior’s hair as inspiration
DAY-TO-NIGHT SWITCH Bye-bye hair tie, hello jeweled barrette
WON’T BE CAUGHT DEAD IN Reality-mom hair
STYLIST ON SPEED DIAL Mark Townsend, the man behind Reese Witherspoon’s immaculate layers (310-854-4922)
Click through to shop your perfect products!
Try on Jennifer Garner's hairstyles now!
STAR SUPER MOMS Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon
SIGNATURE STYLE Off your face, but still polished and pulled-together
GO-TO HAIR COLOR Superfine highlights, using a lock of Junior’s hair as inspiration
DAY-TO-NIGHT SWITCH Bye-bye hair tie, hello jeweled barrette
WON’T BE CAUGHT DEAD IN Reality-mom hair
STYLIST ON SPEED DIAL Mark Townsend, the man behind Reese Witherspoon’s immaculate layers (310-854-4922)
Click through to shop your perfect products!
Try on Jennifer Garner's hairstyles now!
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
25 Long Bob Haircuts for Any Face Shape
Mar 13, 2018 @ 1:00 PM
10 Balayage Highlight Ideas Perfect for Spring
Mar 13, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
This Is the Only Product That's Given Me Perfect Beachy Waves
Mar 12, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
This $12 Drugstore Hair Treatment Can Restore a Year’s Worth of Damage
Mar 12, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
How Often Should You Wash Your Hair? It Depends on Your Hair Type
Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
Meghan Markle's Highlights Will Be Spring's Biggest Hair Trend
Mar 9, 2018 @ 1:30 PM