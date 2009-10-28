"At the height of my success in the '90s, after my first record, I confounded my record label by chopping all my hair off. Basically it looked like, 'Oh, my record sales are plummeting and people hate me!'" the singer told us at the Healthy Child Healthy World Gala in Beverly Hills. "The haircut was great-it was the two years of growing it out that was a nightmare. Never again."



-Reporting by Andrea Simpson