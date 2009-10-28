Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
What Was Your Scariest Hair Moment?
1. Halle Berry
"In the '80s it was all about big hair, lots of makeup, and trying to look older than you really were," the Oscar winner told us in March 2009. "I looked older when I was 20 than I do now at 42." As for the cut shown in this '94 pic, Berry said: "It looks like a backward mullet!"
2. Jessica Biel"When I was 17, I cut my hair up to my ears," the actress revealed in or September 2004 issue. "It was a blunt cut all the way around, and I used to hairspray it until it was stiff. When I look back, I'm like, Ugh!"
3. Sheryl Crow"At the height of my success in the '90s, after my first record, I confounded my record label by chopping all my hair off. Basically it looked like, 'Oh, my record sales are plummeting and people hate me!'" the singer told us at the Healthy Child Healthy World Gala in Beverly Hills. "The haircut was great-it was the two years of growing it out that was a nightmare. Never again."
-Reporting by Andrea Simpson
4. Claire DanesWhen asked about her worst hair moment at the Gucci Icon Temporary Sneaker Store opening in New York City, the actress replied, "Manic Panic Red. Does that count as a disaster?" (Full disclosure: In 1994, we loved Angela Chase's hair color in My So-Called Life.)
--Reporting by Grace Lee
5. Jane Krakowski"I had a really tragic cut at the beginning of Season 2 of Ally McBeal," the actress said in our April 2000 issue. "Someone convinced me that it would be good to layer my hair. I basically looked like Ronald McDonald."
6. Ricki LakeAt the Healthy Child Healthy World Gala in Beverly Hills, Lake was eager to share her scariest moment: "Oh my god! When John Waters made me die my hair two colors-platinum blond and dark brown- for Hairspray," she confessed. "People think it was a wig, but it was my real hair. And honestly, I was 18 years old and my hair was never as good as before that film. But it was worth it!"
-Reporting by Andrea Simpson
