Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
This Week's Top 5 Hair Try-Ons
1. Jennifer GarnerTHE LOOK Voluminous Waves
HOW-TO Spray damp hair with a wave-control spray and then blow-dry with a round brush. "Make sure to brush up, and get the roots of the hair as hot as the skin underneath can handle," says Garner's InStyle cover stylist, Ward Stegerhoek. "Dry in 2-inch sections-you need a nice amount of hair to heat it up and keep the temperature." Quickly roll up each section in a Velcro roller (1amp#189;-inch roller is best) before it cools. After 30 minutes release rollers and lightly brush out hair with your hands to soften the look. To make the accent curls around the face use a amp#190;-inch round iron to flip up and out from the face.
INSIDER TRICK "Use lots of wave-control spray to get the best result," says Stegerhoek. "It only works properly if you spread thoroughly through the hair. You still get a soft, not crunchy look."
2. Mischa BartonTHE LOOK Long, Loose Curls
HOW-TO After washing, spray the hair with volumizing spray to give it some initial body. Flip your hair over and blow the hair half-way dry. Flip your hair back over and curl using medium rollers. Spray on a light hairspray and let hair cool. After a few hours remove the rollers and run your fingers lightly through the curls to loosen them up. Make sure to allow yourself enough time to wash, dry and let the curls sit in the rollers for a few hours so it will last all night.
INSIDER TRICK "If you don't like rollers, an alternative is to use your own fingers," says Daniel Fortunato of the Patrick Melville Salon and Spa. "Twist the hair and circle into a little bun and pin it up."
3. FergieTHE LOOK Long and Shiny
HOW-TO Section your hair in the center and blow-dry straight with a hair-relaxing balm. After the hair is dry, work in a small amount of styling lotion with your fingers to smooth it out. Straighten the hair with a flat iron and finish with a hair oil for added shine and smoothness.
INSIDER TRICK Keep your hair shiny and bright with a weekly dose of color-depositing shampoo. "Using the shampoo just once a week can counteract the effects of sunlight and color-fading," says David John, stylist at the Serge Normant at John Frieda Salon in Los Angeles.
4. Jennifer LopezTHE LOOK Straight With Volume
HOW TO Apply mousse to wet hair starting at the roots and working through to the ends. Blow-dry your hair about 60 percent or until the roots are dry. "After lightly combing through the hair and styling into place, the hair will have Jennifer Lopez's playful movement," says Daniel Fortunato of the Patrick Melville Salon and Spa.
INSIDER TRICK Make sure to blow-dry the hair before combing through. "Brushing your hair when it's wet will make the hair flat and have less volume," says Fortunato.
5. Halle BerryTHE LOOK Light, Sexy Curls
HOW-TO After washing hair with a light shampoo and conditioner, apply a conditioning cream to wet hair to control the frizz and add shine. Then blow-dry the hair about 70 percent. Gently brush through the hair with a round brush to add a light curl to the ends.
INSIDER TRICK "Brush hair with a medium-round brush to achieve Halle Berry's curl at the ends," says Daniel Fortunato of the Patrick Melville Salon and Spa. "A small brush or big brush will not have the same result."
