9 Chic and Easy Celebrity-Inspired Bridal Hairstyles for Curly Hair

It seems like these days brides are opting out of donning straight hair on their big day to go for curls instead. In fact, according to the recent 2017 Pinstyle report by Pinterest, women are really into voluminous curly hair.
And we totally get it—curly hairstyles can be so versatile. Sexy, Old Hollywood-style waves are the perfect match for a strapless gown, while '80s perm-inspired curls can freshen up a classic long-sleeve dress.
So if you are a bride or a bridesmaid in need of some hair inspo, we rounded up 9 celebrity-approved curly hairstyles for your big day. We also teamed up with several hair pros and asked them to tell us how to recreate them all at home (after all, it is a long weekend).
1. Jennifer Lopez
"When creating a retro look, it is important to direct all of the curls in the same direction as you move around the head, with the hair that frames the face directed forward. I like to pin all the curls to let them cool in order to get that added bounce. Unpin the curls, brush out the front face framing pieces with a bristle brush to smooth and form your retro wave, and break up the rest of the curls around your head using your finger tips and a little spray wax to help define the curls," — Erica Beukelman of 10.11 Makeup.
2. Ashley Medekwe
"Shampoo and condition your hair. Use a moisturizing leave-in conditioner. Then apply gel and divide your hair into six sections while it's still wet. After your hair is dry, take each of the individual sections and divide into three-quarter inch sections. Then twist around a 5/8" inch curling iron barrel," — Dana Persico, global beauty expert.
3. Sofia Vergara
"Using a larger curling iron take sections of your hair and curl. Repeat until all sections are curled. A must-have for this style is a flexible hold hair spray that can be sprayed on the section prior to applying the heat. MoroccanOil Luminous is my fave! This will prolong the loose curl. Run your fingers through the curl to bring the look together and finish with shine by misting Glimmer Shine by MoroccanOiI. For the fringe use a flat iron to create the flat sleek look of a full bang with no volume," — Ashley Stone of Beauty Entourage.
4. Gabrielle Union
"Apply a leave-in conditioner then a light mouse all over wet hair and scrunch. Dry with finger type diffuser from ends to roots. When completely dry, section crown above temples and pull the section back. Secure with bobbi pin in same color as hair," — Dana Persico, global beauty expert.
5. Zendaya
"Spray your hair with a texture spray and gel while wet. Blowdry the sides smooth and back. While the rest of hair is still wet, twist the longest back section and leave. Pin back the sides of your hair using no-crease clip if needed," — Dana Persico, global beauty expert.
6. Kerry Washington
" Use a one-inch curling iron to wave all hair waves and then pull hair up off your face into a ponytail before twisting up into a bun. If your hair is thick, make a loose braid and tousle it a bit first to make it look soft but planned." — Dana Persico, global beauty expert.
7. Blake Lively
"To recreate this look, use a 3/25-inch wand or a curling iron. You can mix up the texture by alternating with a spiral curl and wave by twisting the hair slightly and wrapping around the outside of the iron. Let the curls cool and shake it out using a texture spray or dry shampoo." — Ashley Stone of Beauty Entourage.
8. Taraji P. Henson
"Prep hair with volumizing mousse before blow drying. Take vertical sections and apply to each section heat protection spray with medium hold. Use a 1 1/4-inch curling iron and curl away from the face." —Zoraida of PAGE Beauty.
9. Salma Hayek Pinault
"For this classic look you will need pin curl clips and a 1-inch curling iron. A side parting aligned with the arch of your eyebrow is golden. Create one inch sections of hair, hold the curling iron horizontal, curl and pin...think grandma old school roller set. Once your hair is completely set, allow curls to cool, unravel, then comb out with a wide tooth comb. Voilà." — Claudia for PAGE Beauty.