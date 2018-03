THE LOOK 60s-inspired updoHOW-TO Stylist Kimberly Kimble, who created the look, gathered the hair into a high, tight ponytail at the crown of the head. Then, using a curling iron, she twisted "tons of little curls" and tucked them in around the base of the ponytail with bobby pins. She smoothed hairs around the face with styling wax and set the cluster with hairspray. "You want this style to be really neat," she says.INSIDER TRICK "When you're pinning the curls, keep checking the mirror to make sure they're balanced. You don't want to look lopsided," Kimble says.BUY ONLINE NOW Kimble Hair Care Systems Wax Stick, $11.99; kimblehaircare.com Try on Beyonce's hair now!