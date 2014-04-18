Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
Wedding Hair
1. Demi MooreTHE LOOK Loose, romantic updo
HOW-TO Stylist Giannandrea began this feminine, ethereal updo by curling Moore's hair in large sections with a wide-barreled iron. He brushed out the ringlets and used his fingers to comb oil through the waves as he built a soft, low bun.
INSIDER TRICK Rather than gathering the hair in one large bunch for this chignon, Giannandrea pinned back small sections for a more relaxed silhouette. “It should not be tight looking,” says the stylist. “It takes a bit of practice, but the outcome is lovely.”
BUY ONLINE NOW Davines Finest Oil Non Oil, $21.95; ulta.com.
Try on Demi Moore’s hair now!
2. Penélope CruzTHE LOOK Tiered loose curls
HOW-TO Before blow-drying, add volumizing mousse to the roots, especially at the crown. Make a two-inch center part. Curl hair with a two-inch iron, rolling hair just to the ear and gently releasing the iron. Lightly fluff hair with your fingers. Pull hair from above the ear, not gathering hair as you go and secure with a small elastic or pretty clip or barrette. Do the same thing at the nape: pull a section from each side and secure with the same type of holder as above.
INSIDER TRICK A crooked part that only goes back a few inches looks fresh and modern.
BUY ONLINE NOW Herbal Essences Bodifying Foam, $3.47; medshopexpress.com.
Try on party hair now!
3. Beyonce KnowlesTHE LOOK 60s-inspired updo
HOW-TO Stylist Kimberly Kimble, who created the look, gathered the hair into a high, tight ponytail at the crown of the head. Then, using a curling iron, she twisted "tons of little curls" and tucked them in around the base of the ponytail with bobby pins. She smoothed hairs around the face with styling wax and set the cluster with hairspray. "You want this style to be really neat," she says.
INSIDER TRICK "When you're pinning the curls, keep checking the mirror to make sure they're balanced. You don't want to look lopsided," Kimble says.
BUY ONLINE NOW Kimble Hair Care Systems Wax Stick, $11.99; kimblehaircare.com.
Try on Beyonce's hair now!
4. Eva Longoria
Go behind the scenes of Eva Longoria Parker's cover shoot.
5. Hilary SwankTHE LOOK Pin-up curls with
flower clip
HOW-TO Dry hair 75 percent of the way. Create a deep side part and finish drying with a two-inch round brush. Holding a curling iron vertically, curl the entire head, just up to the ear, not up to the top of the head. Apply a light-hold spray and clip a small amount of hair at the temple.
Try on party hair now!
6. America FerreraTHE LOOK Glam side ponytail
HOW-TO Daniel Howell, who created this look, brushed a straightening gel through Ferrera's thick, curly hair. Starting at the nape of the neck, he blew the hair dry with a medium-size round brush, adding bend at the ends. Howell then teased the crown and spritzed with hairspray for lift, before pulling it into a low ponytail. He misted with a heavy duty hairspray in gentle, feathery strokes for extra hold.
INSIDER TRICK "I leave half of the ears exposed to keep earrings visible," says Howell.
BUY ONLINE NOW J.F Lazartigue Styling Gel, $18; neimanmarcus.com.
NEW
7. Emmy RossumTHE LOOK Curly side ponytail
HOW-TO Curl hair with a 1½-inch iron. Pull hair into a low ponytail, but don't secure it with a holder. Twist the ponytail as you bring it around to the side and then secure with a ponytail holder once it's to the side. Pin stray hairs in the back to
the scalp.
INSIDER TRICK Let pieces fall on the other side of the face to add balance.
BUY ONLINE NOW Goody Stay Put Ponytail Holders, $4; walgreens.com
Try on party hair now!
8. Kate WalshKate Walsh
9. Isla FisherTHE LOOK Low side bun
HOW-TO To start, “Make a side part and a part that goes across the head with a depth that reaches the top of your ear,” says Sally Hershberger L.A. stylist Derek Smart. Then blow-dry and when done, pull all the hair back from the top part. “Let your hair come just over the top of your ear and secure it in a low off-center bun.”
INSIDER TRICK “This style works best on medium-to-fine hair,” says Smart.
Try on Isla's hair now!
10. Rachel BilsonTHE LOOK Pinned under faux bob
HOW-TO Apply a volumizer and blow-dry hair with a large round brush, giving curl to the ends. In one piece, take hair at the nape and fold it under to create a bob and secure with bobby pins. Finish with a light hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK "A deep side part will dress up this look," says stylist Michael St. Germain from John Freida in L.A.
BUY ONLINE NOW Rene Furterer Anti Dehydrating Volumizing Mousse, $22; dermstore.com.
Try on Rachel's hair now!
11. Amy AdamsTHE LOOK Sleek and to-the-side
HOW-TO Blow-dry hair straight and part hair, bringing it all over to one side. Then use a two-inch curling iron to roll the sections around the face away from the face. Finish with a smoothing fluid.
INSIDER TRICK "For long hair it is important to have layers to achieve this look," says stylist Gary Howse of the Gary Manuel salon in Seattle. "Concave long layers are best, which allows shorter layers in the top which makes it easier to curl."
BUY ONLINE NOW Light Elements Smoothing Fluid, Aveda, $23; aveda.com.
Try on party hair now!
12. Natalie PortmanTHE LOOK Classic French twist
HOW-TO If you start with freshly washed hair, stylist Michael St. Germain recommends adding volume spray before you blow-dry to add body. If hair is dirty, add a styling spray for extra texture. Then simply pull hair back just above the nape and twist upward and into itself, tucking the ends in at the top. Place pins in the twist to secure it.
INSIDER TRICK This style looks best with a side part and a panel slicked across the top, or bangs pulled to the side.
BUY ONLINE NOW Goldwell Trendline Natural Flexi Whip Flexible Mousse, $16; beautysak.com.
Try on party hair now!
13. Rachel McAdamsTHE LOOK Bouffant
HOW-TO Add volumizing mousse to wet hair and blow-dry 75 percent of the way with your head turned upside down. Flip head up and finish drying with a medium round brush. Tease the entire crown area and hold with hairspray. Add a fabric headband.
INSIDER TRICK If headbands pinch behind your ears, go for a scarf or ribbon that you tie underneath the hair. Keep it in place with bobby pins just below the ears.
BUY ONLINE NOW Xhiliration Floral Cut-Out Headband, $7.99; target.com.
Try on party hair now!
14. Katherine HeiglKatherine Heigl
15. Kelly RipaTHE LOOK Breezy side ponytail
HOW-TO Add a salt spray to dry hair-it encourages natural texture and add some volume, says Bumble and bumble stylist Michele Fiona. Gather hair in a side ponytail but don't pull it out of the second loop to create a sort of bun with the ends hanging out.
INSIDER TRICK "This look is easy on hair that hasn't been washed," says Fiona.
BUY ONLINE NOW Waves of Envy Sea Mist, Sunsilk, $4.50; walgreens.com.
Try on party hair now!
16. Penélope CruzTHE LOOK Curly side twist with long swooping bangs
HOW-TO Spritz a thickening spray to roots of wet hair and blow-dry, using a large round brush. Curl hair with an iron. Gently gather hair and twist from one side to the other and secure just behind the ear with bobby pins.
INSIDER TRICK Start by blow-drying the bangs with the round brush, slightly twisting it down and to the side.
BUY ONLINE NOW Ojon Hydrating Thickening Spray, $30; ulta.com.
Try on party hair now!
