THE LOOK Low side bun

HOW-TO To start, “Make a side part and a part that goes across the head with a depth that reaches the top of your ear,” says Sally Hershberger L.A. stylist Derek Smart. Then blow-dry and when done, pull all the hair back from the top part. “Let your hair come just over the top of your ear and secure it in a low off-center bun.”

INSIDER TRICK “This style works best on medium-to-fine hair,” says Smart.



