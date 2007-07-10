Aug 11, 2015 @ 6:45 PM
Wavy Hairstyles
-
1. Julia RobertsTHE LOOK Long Waves
HOW-TO Part hair in the center and separate into one to two-inch sections around the head, spraying each with styling lotion. Then wrap each piece around a stationary curling iron, one at a time (make sure to wrap hair around the barrel all the way to the ends away from your face). When finished, soften the look by gently raking your fingers through the loose curls.
INSIDER TRICK Enhance your waves with an extra curl. David John, stylist at the Serge Normant at John Frieda Salon in Los Angeles, twists the curls away from the face with his fingers to reinforce the curl after using the iron.
BUY ONLINE NOW Styling lotion, Bumble and Bumble, $23; bumbleandbumble.com.
-
2. Cameron DiazTHE LOOK Soft, Tousled Waves
HOW-TO Using a round brush, blow-dry your hair in small sections. After each section is dry (and still warm), use your fingers to roll it up and use a pin or small clip to hold in place. When finished with all sections, let your hair set, and cool for several minutes. After hair has set remove pins and rake your fingers lightly through your hair.
INSIDER TRICK "To give your roots an extra lift and add volume, use a volumizing spray before blowing your hair dry," says David John, stylist at the Serge Normant at John Frieda Salon in Los Angeles.
BUY ONLINE NOW Phytovolume Actif Maximizing Volume Spray, Phyto, $28; sephora.com.
-
3. Reese WitherspoonTHE LOOK Full waves
HOW-TO Blow-dry hair with a medium-size round brush. When dry, use a one-and-a-half-inch curling iron to vertically curl sections of hair around the entire head. Rake fingers through the curls to get Reese’s natural-looking wave.
INSIDER TRICK “This works best on hair that hits at chin-level, has long layers and lots of soft wave,” says stylist Jim Wayne.
Try on Reese's hair now!
-
4. Jennifer AnistonTHE LOOK Long piecey waves
HOW-TO Add volumizer to the roots of wet hair. Put hair in Velcro rollers, rolling up to your chin, and let dry. Gently remove curlers and secure the waves with a light hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK To get Jennifer's cut, Todd Allen of Orange Salon in Dallas recommends having layers cut starting at the tip of the nose.
BUY ONLINE NOW Rene Furterer Tonucia, $22; metrobeauty.com.
Try on Jennifer's hair now!
-
5. Kate HudsonTHE LOOK Long beachy waves
HOW-TO Wrap sections of air-dried hair around a 1 ½-inch curling iron, holding each section for 15 seconds. Rub a shine serum between palms of your hands and lightly lift waves to your head, but avoid "scrunching", which can crush the wave.
INSIDER TRICK Skip stiffening products when going for this natural beach wave.
BUY ONLINE NOW Clinique Healthy Shine Serum, $15.50; cosmeticmall.com.
Try on Kate's hair now!
-
6. Zoe SaldanaTHE LOOK Half-up waves
HOW-TO Rodney Cutler recommends covering hair in heat protectant spray and then blowing it dry. When hair is dry, create a center part and using a medium-size curling iron, "Wrap the hair in a spiral around the barrel so the ends remain a little straightened," says Cutler. Brush out the curls with your fingers, pull two sides back from the temples and secure with pins in the back and finish with hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK Curl differently-sized sections of hair so that it's not all uniform.
BUY ONLINE NOW Hot Tools curling iron, $48; at planetbeauty.com.
Try on Zoe's hair now!
-
7. Kyra SedgwickTHE LOOK Soft waves
HOW-TO Start with a volumizer or texturizer on wet hair, says Beverly Hills stylist Tom Brophy. Then blow-dry using a boar bristle round brush. "Try to keep the roots flat as most of the volume for this look begins away from the root," says Brophy. "Use a large ceramic curling iron to place random curls throughout the style, rolling the iron half-way up the hair shaft. And finish with hairspray."
INSIDER TRICK "If you have fine hair, tease or back comb the hair at the crown," says Brophy.
BUY ONLINE NOW Oribe Volumista spray, $29; at oribe.com.
Try on Kyra's hair now!
-
8. Julianne MooreTHE LOOK Light voluminous waves
HOW-TO Stylist David Babaii recommends starting with amplifying mousse on wet hair for hold and lift. “Then divide your mane into three sections: top, sides and back leaving the nape area free,” he says. “Take small sections, starting at the nape, and blow-dry (using a nozzle attachment) with a large round brush. When hair is completely dry, take large sections and wrap three-quarters of it around your brush. With the nozzle blow hot air for about 10 seconds then hit the cool button to give that section a blast of cold air. Carefully release the section from the brush and continue until you have completed the whole head.”
INSIDER TRICK “After rinsing your hair completely, follow with a final cool water rinse for when you want extra volume. This seals the cuticle and helps hair radiate extra shine,” says Babaii.
Try on Julianne's hair now!
-
9. Mila KunisTHE LOOK Crown volume with long waves
HOW-TO Stylist Helena Faccenda recommends using a large ceramic curling iron on dry hair. "Take large sections and wrap them around the iron," she says. After you have curled the entire head, use a lightweight styling cream and lightly brush the curls to soften them into waves. "Using a blow dryer and light heat will make an even more natural looking wave." Finish with hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK "When curling the hair, wear a hot glove so you don't have to worry when you wrap hair around the iron barrel," says Faccenda.
BUY ONLINE NOW Frederic Fekkai Coiff styling creme, $23; nordstrom.com.
Try on Mila's hair now!
-
10. Taylor MomsenTHE LOOK Soft back-curled waves
HOW-TO Start with a volumizing spray or finger mousse through damp hair to create volume and give hold to the hair. Then use a round metal brush and blow-dry the hair, pulling the brush away from the face, towards the back. Once dry, take pieces that frame the face and curl with an iron, turning the barrel away from the face. Brush out with the finger and add a flexible-hold hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK Day-old hair will look best with this style.
BUY ONLINE NOW Mousse, Warren-Tricomi, $17; ulta.com.
Try on Taylor's hair now!
VOTE NOW! Look of the Day
-
11. Minka KellyTHE LOOK Bohemian half-up braids
HOW-TO "If your hair has natural wave, use a holding foam on wet hair then blow-dry with a diffuser," says Bumble and bumble stylist Michele Fiona. When dry, randomly curl sections of hair with a one-inch iron. Add two small braids along the hairline and bring them together and pin in the back.
INSIDER TRICK "If hair is particularly dry, use a moisturizing styling cream only on the last few inches of hair," says Fiona.
BUY ONLINE NOW Take Charge mousse, John Frieda Frizz Ease, $5; drugstore.com.
Try on wavy hair now!
-
12. Charlize TheronTHE LOOK Chin-length curls
HOW-TO This look is best for hair that hits between the chin and shoulder. There are a few ways to get curls: with an iron, with hot rollers or with pin curls-or a combination of those methods. Start with a curling iron on a section of hair. After you release the iron, re-roll the curl and pin it to the head with a bobby pin. Remove the pins after 10 minutes and secure with spray.
INSIDER TRICK A rhinestone clip adds to the old Hollywood feel of this glamorous look.
Try on Charlize's hair now!
-
13. FergieTHE LOOK Undone glamorous waves
HOW-TO Curl dry hair with a 1 1/2-inch curling iron, says Bumble and bumble stylist Michele Fiona. Pull a few pieces back, leaving most of the hair to cascade around the shoulders.
INSIDER TRICK "This look looks amazing on really curly hair since pinning hair back will help with controlling volume, which is often an issue for curly types," says Fiona.
BUY ONLINE NOW 1 1/2-inch iron, TIGI, $20; ulta.com.
Try on Fergie's hair now!
-
14. Demi MooreTHE LOOK Beachy waves
HOW-TO This style works for anyone with soft, wavy hair, says stylist Xavier Cruz. Start with a curl-enhancing product, running through the hair with your fingers, and let air dry. You can finish the ends with a small amount of shine serum to keep them from frizzing.
INSIDER TRICK "You can use a diffuser, but keep in mind that causes curls to expand," says Cruz.
BUY ONLINE NOW Nexxus Alluring Curls Curl Enhancing Styling Elixir, $13; ulta.com.
Try on wavy hair now!
-
15. Jessica AlbaTHE LOOK Wavy updo
HOW-TO Start by curling the entire head with a one-inch iron, says stylist Gary Howse. Just create loose curls by holding for five seconds or less. Part the hair and pull the sides back into a messy bun. Pin stray pieces with bobby pins.
INSIDER TRICK "This look is meant to be loose and soft, so don't worry if it's not perfect," says Manuel.
Try on wavy hair now!
-
16. Hayden PanettiereTHE LOOK Loose waves with center part
HOW-TO Hairstylist Jamie Bakos, of L.A.'s Argyle Salon and Spa, suggests the following steps: Spray hairspray onto roots of towel-dried hair. Finish by blow-drying segments of hair straight. Wrap two-inch sections of hair around a one-and-a-half-inch curling iron. Curl hair around the face and back.
INSIDER TRICK Lightly spray hairspray on each section before applying the curling iron for maximum hold.
BUY ONLINE NOW Davines Wizard No. 7 Crystal Fixative Lacquer; $23.95; folica.com.
Try on wavy hair now!
-
17. Jennifer GarnerTHE LOOK Full waves and center part
HOW-TO Blow-dry with a diffuser to get a good base. Wrap hair around a half-inch curling iron, says stylist Gary Howse. "When finished curling, flip head over and shake out," he says. Then part hair in the middle and pinch a section of hair at the temple and hold back with a bobby pin. Repeat on the opposite side.
INSIDER TRICK Wrapping hair around the curling iron, rather than rolling it up in the barrel, creates the wavy look, says Manuel.
BUY ONLINE NOW FHI Nano Weight Pro 1900 Turbo, $195; fhiusa.com.
Try on Jennifer's hair now!
-
18. Anna FrielTHE LOOK Retro-wave updo
HOW-TO Stylist Wendy Bond suggests starting with a small amount of gel to damp hair. "Part hair deeply on one side and place seven to 10 large flat pin curls around the head." Do this by rolling sections of hair into curls and securing with bobby pins. "Dry hair on low," says Bond. Finish by lightly brushing curls out and securing the back in a chignon.
INSIDER TRICK Get a polished look with Bumble & Bumble grooming cream, says Bond.
BUY ONLINE NOW Grooming Cream, Bumble & Bumble, $15; fredsegalbeauty.com.
Try on wavy hair now!
-
19. Julia RobertsTHE LOOK Long soft waves
HOW-TO Start with a root lifting spray, like Davines. Use a professional blow-dryer with a nozzle to smooth coarse hair. (Flat hair, doesn't need a nozzle.) Using a medium-size round brush, wrap sections of hair around the brush, rolling under, toward the face. Blast the hair with heat and then hold the brush for a few seconds. "The hair will form to the cylinder of the brush and give a nice wave," says stylist Guy Riggio of the John Frieda Salon in L.A.
INSIDER TRICK "This classic look works best on hair with long layers," says Riggio.
BUY ONLINE NOW Davines Defining Texturizer, $16; fourseasonsproducts.com.
Try on Julia's hair now!
-
20. Ali LarterTHE LOOK Long soft waves
HOW-TO Stylist Patrick Melville says, After blow-drying hair, flip head over and mist hair with hairspray. Take a 1 ¼-inch curling iron and wrap one-inch sections around the iron for five to 10 seconds. Break up curls with your fingers and smooth sections around the face with a Mason Pearson brush. Finish with a light mist of hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK The amount of time you hold hair in a curling iron depends on how well hair holds curls. Do a shorter amount of time for naturally-wavy hair.
BUY ONLINE NOW Elnett Flexible Hold hairspray, $12; www.beautyhabit.com.
Try on Ali's hair now!
-
21. Heidi KlumTHE LOOK Rolled sides with long loose waves
HOW-TO Hairstylist Helena Faccenda did loose curls around Klum's head with a 2.5-inch iron. Then she blow-dried the curls to create a very soft wave. She parted the hair in the middle, then rolled one side back, gathering hair as she twisted and clipped that while she twisted the other side. She pulled both sides together and secured the hair with a clear mini elastic. Faccenda finished with a light misting of hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK This is the perfect day-to-night look. "You don't need hair tools," says Faccenda. In the morning, curl the hair and then for the evening, do the twists.
Try on Heidi's hair now!
-
22. Hilary DuffTHE LOOK Long loose waves
HOW-TO "Blow-dry with a round brush as if it were to be worn straight," says stylist Elvin Arvelo. Wrap hair around the brush from the ear down, like a roller, and blast with heat. Hold brush with hair still around it for five seconds while it cools, then unroll. Finish by finger combing and add hairspray to hold the style.
INSIDER TRICK As a quick alternative, try drying hair with a tool specifically designed to create waves, like the one below.
BUY ONLINE NOW Curl Fusion Ionic Styler, $34; www.conair-store.com.
Try on Hilary's hair now!
-
23. Gisele BundchenTHE LOOK Very long waves
HOW-TO Apply mousse to wet hair and blow-dry. Dry straight hair with the head upside down until hair is half-way dry, then finish drying with a large round brush, says stylist Elvin Arvelo. Dry wavy or curly hair with head upright, using a large round brush. Starting at eye level, wrap sections of hair vertically around a curling iron and hold for ten seconds. Set with a light misting of hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK "Small sections of hair allow stronger curls, while bigger sections will result in softer waves," says Arvelo.
BUY ONLINE NOW Tresemme Flawless Curls European Curl Enhancing Mousse, $4.35; www.drugstore.com
Try on Gisele's hair now!
-
24. Michelle PfeifferTHE LOOK Thick, long waves
HOW-TO Comb volumizing mousse or spray through wet hair, then blow-dry with a large round brush. Curl hair in a 1 y-inch iron, and hold just for a few seconds, then unravel.
INSIDER TRICK "Curl the hair from the crown down," says stylist Juan Carlos Maciques. "By holding it for only a few seconds you get an uncontrived wave, not a curl."
BUY ONLINE NOW Cristophe Beverly Hills Volumizing Spray Tonic, $6.39;www.cvs.com.
Try on wavy hair now!
-
25. Hayden PanettiereTHE LOOK Long, very subtle waves
HOW-TO Mist volumizing spray onto roots while hair is still wet. While blow-drying, use fingers to lightly push hair at the scalp. "That will give roots fullness," says stylist Juan Carlos Maciques. Finish drying with a medium round brush to add polish.
INSIDER TRICK "Blow-dry sections starting from the top down, throwing them over one another as you work your way down to the nape," says Maciques. "This will give you fuller hair.".
BUY ONLINE NOW MOP Glisten Volumizing Spray, $12.50;drugstore.com.
Try on wavy hair now!
-
26. Mischa BartonTHE LOOK Piecey waves
HOW-TO Spray in a wave-enhancing product to wet hair. Create deep side part and let hair dry naturally.
INSIDER TRICK Finish any unruly pieces with a small-barrel curling iron.
BUY ONLINE NOW Freeman's Surf's Up Curl Enhancing Spray, $5; freemanbeauty.com.
Try on Mischa's hair now!
-
27. America FerreraTHE LOOK Half-up with subtle waves
HOW-TO Let hair air-dry, then tease the crown. Create a small off-center side part. Pull the hair above the ear around without picking up much hair from the back, and secure with a small elastic or clip. Let a few strands fall around the face.
INSIDER TRICK If you have thick hair that requires a big rubber band, put a pretty clip over the top of it.
BUY ONLINE NOW Crystal Claw Clip, $11.50; longhairgirl.com.
Try on wavy hair now!
-
28. Lindsay LohanTHE LOOK Long smooth waves
HOW-TO At night, after washing hair with a volume-enchancing shampoo and conditioner, towel dry hair for 10 minutes. Apply thickening spray and run fingers through hair, but do not comb. Split hair into sections and twist each section before rolling it around a foam roller. In the morning, let rollers out and gently separate curls. Use a curling iron to quickly fix any tweaks.
INSIDER TRICK Split hair and curlers to the sides so you can sleep easily on your head.
BUY ONLINE NOW Scunci Foam Rollers, $10; walgreens.com.
Try on Lindsay's hair now!
-
29. Drew BarrymoreTHE LOOK Voluminous waves
HOW-TO Flip head upside down and apply sculpting lotion to wet hair. Flip head back up and let hair air-dry. Part hair and curl small sections with an iron in a haphazard direction. Hold a few seconds and let free. Flip hair to opposite side before going out.
INSIDER TRICK Set with a dry powdery hairspray like Sebastian Shaper, says stylist River Lloyd. "It looks more natural and not shellacked."
BUY ONLINE NOW Sebastian Shaper Plus Hairspray, $15; drugstore.com.
Try on Drew's hair now!
-
30. Gwyneth PaltrowTHE LOOK Long soft waves
HOW-TO Blow-dry hair straight, then make a jagged part. With a two-inch curling iron, curl sections up to the chin (going all the way to the scalp will result in a tight curl).
INSIDER TRICK Try a more playful jagged part to emphasize the easy feel of the style.
BUY ONLINE NOW Hot Tools Two-inch Jumbo Curling Iron, $29.50; ballbeauty.com.
Try on Gwyneth's hair now!
-
31. Jessica BielTHE LOOK Shoulder-length waves
HOW-TO Start with a styling cream on wet hair and blow-dry with a two-inch round brush. Use a small-barrel curling iron to wrap pieces vertically up to the chin. Finish with a light-hold hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK "Put your hair on top of your head in a loose ponytail when you go to bed," says Donka Kuzmanovski of Chicago's Siren Salon. "It prevents hair from looking flat the next day."
BUY ONLINE NOW Bumble & Bumble Styling Creme, $25; joybeauty.com.
Try on Jessica's hair now!
-
32. Jessica SimpsonTHE LOOK Shoulder-length waves
HOW-TO Add a curl amplifying spray to wet hair, wrap in two-inch Velcro rollers curled up to the chin and let air-dry. Remove rollers and finish with a shine spray.
INSIDER TRICK Wash hair with shampoo and conditioner designed to enhance curls.
BUY ONLINE NOW TIGI Catwalk Curls Rock Curly Hair Shampoo, $8; mybeautycenter.com and Conditioner, $10; mybeautycenter.com.
Try on Jessica's hair now!
-
33. Kirsten DunstTHE LOOK Shoulder-length waves and swooped bangs
HOW-TO Rub styling mousse through wet hair and blow-dry with a diffuser. Use a curling iron on certain sections, but not the
entire head.
INSIDER TRICK "Always use less product on the hair at first to see how it works for you," says stylist Marco Maranghello. "Especially if your hair is short like Kirsten's."
BUY ONLINE NOW Got2B Kinky Curling Mousse, $6; drugstore.com.
Try on wavy hair now!
-
34. Rebecca RomijnTHE LOOK Low waves
HOW-TO After washing, apply a wave-defining product and blow-dry. Spray hair with hairspray and curl pieces with a two-inch curling iron. Rub a light styling cream between fingers and gently separate the curls to create subtle waves.
INSIDER TRICK Add instant volume on top by switching your part half-way through the day.
BUY ONLINE NOW Bumble & Bumble Surf Spray, $24; fredsegalbeauty.com.
Try on Rebecca's hair now!
-
35. Maria MenounosTHE LOOK Long subtle waves
HOW-TO Run mousse through wet hair, then blow-dry with a round brush. Put in 1½-inch Velcro rollers and allow to set. Remove curlers and apply hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK If any pieces don't have enough curl, go over them with a one-inch curling iron.
BUY ONLINE NOW Velcro Salon Rollers, $5; amazon.com.
Try on Maria's hair now!
-
36. Sarah Jessica ParkerTHE LOOK Long waves with a center part
HOW-TO Add a texturizing spray to wet hair and blow-dry. Wrap small sections of hair around a one-inch curling iron and let set for 10 to 15 seconds.
INSIDER TRICK When entire head is done, gently pick up sections and shake them out so hair looks loose and natural.
Try on wavy hair now!
-
37. Long LayersIf you have naturally curly hair like Julia Roberts, opt for long layers, which can weigh hair down and prevent frizz. "Curls have a tendency to tighten in the humidity, but heavier strands help waves stay loose and flowy," says celebrity hairstylist Patrick Melville.
Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
1 of 37
Julia Roberts
THE LOOK Long Waves
HOW-TO Part hair in the center and separate into one to two-inch sections around the head, spraying each with styling lotion. Then wrap each piece around a stationary curling iron, one at a time (make sure to wrap hair around the barrel all the way to the ends away from your face). When finished, soften the look by gently raking your fingers through the loose curls.
INSIDER TRICK Enhance your waves with an extra curl. David John, stylist at the Serge Normant at John Frieda Salon in Los Angeles, twists the curls away from the face with his fingers to reinforce the curl after using the iron.
BUY ONLINE NOW Styling lotion, Bumble and Bumble, $23; bumbleandbumble.com.
HOW-TO Part hair in the center and separate into one to two-inch sections around the head, spraying each with styling lotion. Then wrap each piece around a stationary curling iron, one at a time (make sure to wrap hair around the barrel all the way to the ends away from your face). When finished, soften the look by gently raking your fingers through the loose curls.
INSIDER TRICK Enhance your waves with an extra curl. David John, stylist at the Serge Normant at John Frieda Salon in Los Angeles, twists the curls away from the face with his fingers to reinforce the curl after using the iron.
BUY ONLINE NOW Styling lotion, Bumble and Bumble, $23; bumbleandbumble.com.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Aug 4, 2015 @ 3:30 PM
Here's Exactly How Often You Should Deep Condition Your Strands
May 29, 2015 @ 2:45 PM