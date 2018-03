THE LOOK Long WavesHOW-TO Part hair in the center and separate into one to two-inch sections around the head, spraying each with styling lotion. Then wrap each piece around a stationary curling iron, one at a time (make sure to wrap hair around the barrel all the way to the ends away from your face). When finished, soften the look by gently raking your fingers through the loose curls.INSIDER TRICK Enhance your waves with an extra curl. David John, stylist at the Serge Normant at John Frieda Salon in Los Angeles, twists the curls away from the face with his fingers to reinforce the curl after using the iron.BUY ONLINE NOW Styling lotion, Bumble and Bumble, $23; bumbleandbumble.com