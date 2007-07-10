THE LOOK Light voluminous waves

HOW-TO Stylist David Babaii recommends starting with amplifying mousse on wet hair for hold and lift. “Then divide your mane into three sections: top, sides and back leaving the nape area free,” he says. “Take small sections, starting at the nape, and blow-dry (using a nozzle attachment) with a large round brush. When hair is completely dry, take large sections and wrap three-quarters of it around your brush. With the nozzle blow hot air for about 10 seconds then hit the cool button to give that section a blast of cold air. Carefully release the section from the brush and continue until you have completed the whole head.”

INSIDER TRICK “After rinsing your hair completely, follow with a final cool water rinse for when you want extra volume. This seals the cuticle and helps hair radiate extra shine,” says Babaii.



