Aug 11, 2015 @ 6:45 PM
Get Sexy Wavy Hair
-
1. Minka Kelly, Adrianne Palicki and Connie BrittonThese three stunning stars wear polished retro waves, a tousled bob and long, loose curls respectively; all created by John Frieda stylist Harry Josh. Love these looks? Keep clicking for step-by-step instructions so you can try them at home.
-
2. Polished Retro WavesHOW TO GET THE LOOK
1. Josh prepped damp hair with Kerastase Mousse Volumactive ($34; kerastase.com) to add texture and then blow-dried hair with a round natural-bristle brush, lifting at the roots and pulling outward for extra volume.
2. Josh spritzed 1-inch sections with hairspray and wrapped each one around a small-barrel curling iron, twisting it toward the back of Kelly's head. He held curls for 10 seconds before loosening. "Don't be scared if they look like Shirley Temple ringlets," he says. "Once they settle, you'll have the volume you want."
3. For a film-star finish, Josh brushed out curls with a boar-bristle paddle brush. "Brush and brush until hair has wave and bounce," he says. To finish he worked Bumble and Bumble Bb Shine ($39; fredsegalbeauty.com) through tresses with his hands.
-
3. Tousled BobHOW TO GET THE LOOK
1. Josh spritzed Palicki's dry roots with John Frieda Sheer Blonde Full-Blown Volumizing spray ($6; walgreens.com), then he used a tail comb to give the actress a side part so her hair would drape over one eye. "Zigzag the part all the way back," he says. 'It doesn't make sense to do a straight, clean part with a messy look. It's like an oxymoron."
2. To create seductive waves, Josh used a medium-barrel curling iron on 1- and 1 amp#189;-inch sections of hair. He haphazardly twisted the iron in alternating directions and left the ends out for a rumpled, undone effect.
3. To finish, Josh asked Palicki to shake her head back and forth while he misted locks with L'Oreal Paris Elnett hairspray ($13; zitomer.com). The result, he says, is "a really glamorous, modern bob."
-
4. Long, Loose CurlsHOW TO GET THE LOOK
1. After spritzing Britton's wavy hair with Bumble and Bumble Thickening spray ($25; drugstore.com), Josh blow-dried it straight with an oval brush and flat-ironed it. Next he set hair in 3-inch Velcro rollers, focusing on "this look's money spot" (the crown), and left them in for 20 minutes.
2. While the hair set, Josh wrapped 2-inch sections of the rest of Britton's strands around a large-barrel curling iron, stopping about 3 inches from the scalp, then stretched curls to loosen them. "The idea is to have a bit of movement and texture in the hair," he says.
3. Josh unraveled the rollers, misted each section with John Frieda Sheer Blonde Crystal Clear Shape & Shimmer hairspray ($6; walgreens.com), and used a fine-tooth comb to generously tease the crown.
See more sexy waves and other star styles in our Hollywood Hair Report.
1 of 4
Minka Kelly, Adrianne Palicki and Connie Britton
These three stunning stars wear polished retro waves, a tousled bob and long, loose curls respectively; all created by John Frieda stylist Harry Josh. Love these looks? Keep clicking for step-by-step instructions so you can try them at home.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Aug 4, 2015 @ 3:30 PM
Here's Exactly How Often You Should Deep Condition Your Strands
May 29, 2015 @ 2:45 PM