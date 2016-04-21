Watch This Woman Let Her Boyfriend Shave Her Head

If you’ve ever looked at your hair and wished you could just start over with the strands you were born with but didn’t feel gutsy enough to actually shave your head, then have we found the video for you. BuzzFeed filmed a woman named Fatima who not only had her head shaved to remove damaged strands, but she let her boyfriend do it. Now if this isn’t a relationship test, I’m not sure what qualifies.

[READ: Khloe Kardashian Is Making Hello Kitty Hair Happen]

After years of coloring and straightening, Fatima decided she was ready to take the plunge with a shaved look. Since her super supportive boyfriend Kyle was all for the change, she even let him take action. The result is a can’t-take-your-eyes-off-it video of watching the process, wondering if Fatima will love her new look and whether or not she will kill Kyle for doing this to her.

[READ: The Internet Is Losing It Over a Girl Who Looks Exactly Like Kylie Jenner and Lucy Hale]

Fortunately the story has a happy ending. Fatima, who frankly would be gorgeous with literally any style where it be shorn or long, looks beautiful and Kyle remains alive and appearing absolutely in love with his brave girlfriend. They’re basically our new favorite couple.