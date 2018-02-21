Your Mom’s Favorite Vintage Hair Accessories Are Making a Comeback in 2018

Maybe you're still shocked that supermodels are wearing fanny packs and people are even considering tying off a ponytail with a scrunchie without it being part of a Halloween costume. Well, here's another one that'll leave you slightly confused and maybe a little reminiscent for the days when caring for your Tamagotchi was your biggest responsibility. Vintage hair accessories, like the banana clip your mom swept her hair back with, are back. And designers like Alexander Wang and Prabal Gurung have given the trend their stamp of approval, so you better bet celebrities are to follow.

At Wang, the addition of these hair accessories for women was inspired by the executive woman of the '80s, or when Redken Global Creative Director Guido Palau says the world first saw female empowerment in the office. "We're sort of seeing them again through different eyes. Often things that we considered were bad or a bit gone off can be looked at again. It's about how cool they can look again," he told InStyle.

In Wang's case, he kept it modern with metallic clips, styled with slicked-back, shiny hair. But don't discount the tortoiseshell finish Mom loved oh so much. Paired with subtle, glowy makeup and jeans and a tee, it's the chic yet practical alternative to a hair tie. But it wasn't just these claws that had a comeback. The comb headband made an appearance, which signaled a trend is on the rise for fall 2018. Get ahead of the game by shopping these vintage-inspired buys now.

