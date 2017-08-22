Vanessa Hudgens Is Basically Rapunzel Now

Bye-bye, bob!

Last night for her appearance on So You Think You Can Dance?, Vanessa Hudgens traded her choppy, tousled bob for sleek, long layers parted directly in the center. The finished effect can only be described as part Cher, part Rapunzel, and completely glamorous. All credit for the hairstyle goes to Chad Wood, who is responsible for Hudgens's chin-length bob, and her makeup artist Allan Avendaño carried the blue tones of her ensemble into her smoky eye to give it a denim twist.

vanessahudgens/Instagram

RELATED: A Running List of Every Product InStyle Editors Put in Their Hair

Ever the style chameleon, this is far from Hudgens's most dramatic hair change, but compared to her former length, it's still pretty bold. Considering that she's constantly experimenting with different looks on and off the show, this look is likely a one-night-only deal, but what a night it is, right?

VIDEO: Vanessa Hudgens Diet Tip: 'Don’t Be Afraid of Fats, You Can Eat Bacon!'

Click through our gallery to see even more celebrity hair makeovers from this year.