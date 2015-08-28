Oct 12, 2016 @ 2:30 PM
What's Fall's Most On-Trend Hairstyle? A Runway-Inspired French Twist, of Course
1. Chanel
This messy, casual twist is styled with a solid headband and chopsticks to upgrade the look.
2. Chanel
This edgy and easy-to-achieve messy look is the perfect complement to any fall ensemble.
3. Oscar de la Renta
Sophisticated and slicked-back, De la Renta's updo is perfect for a fancy occasion.
4. Oscar De La Renta
Not only does this slicked-back twist look classy from the front, it looks equally flawless from the side as well.
5. Dolce & Gabanna
Amp up your look by placing a flashy statement hair accessory along the bangs.
6. Dolce & Gabanna
An added bit of glitz upgrades a twist. For unique touch, try adding a fun clip like this flower into the updo.
7. Hermès
This edgy twist keeps the hair out of the face while looking stunning all at the same time.
8. Fendi
Tucking the ponytail and letting the ends fan is another way to put a different twist on a simple look.
9. Tom Ford
Take your basic braid to the next level with a huge twist comprised of small ones! This messy, fun look will sure turn heads.
