6 Chic Updos that Actually Work Well on Short Hair 

You finally made the decision to go short and you love your new lightweight, low-maintenance cut. The only problem? On days when you just want your hair up and out of your face, your chin-grazing bob or collar bone-grazing lob doesn't seem so versatile.

But, you're mistaken. You still have updo options with a shorter haircut. Case in point: celebs like Millie Bobby Brown and Lucy Hale who pull up their lobs into chic twisted buns and braids. If you're headed to a special occasion and want a fancier hairstyle, or just want to wear your hair up when you feel like it, we rounded up some celebrity-inspired ways to do it.

Keep scrolling to see six easy updos that work well with short haircuts.

