Searching for the perfect hairstyle for a special event or need easy hair updos you can wear to the office? Get inspired by red carpet-worthy looks from your favorite celebrities like Olivia Wilde, Amy Adams, and Jennifer Lawrence. From ballet buns and wedding-worthy chignons for medium hair to boho-chic braids and sleek ponytails for long hair, these updo hairstyles are sure to impress. Browse hundreds of updo hairstyles for long, medium, and short hair.