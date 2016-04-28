Pretty Undercut Designs to Inspire Your Hair Goals

Remember that rainbow-dyed undercut design shaped like a cat that went viral earlier this year? It was posted on Modern Salon's Instagram account and promptly incited a chorus of "oohs and ahhs!" across the globe. Undercut designs aren't anything new, of course, but we have noticed an uptick in their prevalence on social media channels lately.

Naturally we wanted to share our findings. As you'll see, there are some super pretty, super daring designs out there. And even if you're not a risk taker, you can at least appreciate the artistry that went into the following undercuts.

👽X-Files Inspired!👽 This is so amazing! 🙌🏻 Hair by: 🌈@deathbycouture🌈 🐠 #mermaidians 🐠 A photo posted by 🐬 Mermaid Unicorn Hairstyles 🐬 (@mermaidians) on Apr 26, 2016 at 9:25pm PDT

For example, Instagram user mermaidians posted this picture of her rainbow neon hair that, when lifted, shows a UFO undercut design. Talk about an out of this world hair design.

This pastel-dyed diamond undercut design posted by aprilisthebomb is giving us so much life. It almost looks like it's glowing.

Here's a non-dyed version that's super pretty, too, posted by IG user saidaa1997.

We're digging this simple and straightforward undercut design by _zhairstudio, as well.

Check out this rainbow undercut with teal dreads posted to lillybean1717's IG account.

The colors in this design are insane, and the longer undercut creates some gorgeous texture.