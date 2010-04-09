Feb 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Under $20 Picks from an $800 Stylist
Celebrity hairstylist Sally Hershberger (inset) commands $800 for a haircut-but that doesn't mean she can't appreciate a good bargain. Here, she divulges her favorite ATM-friendly products!
2. Psssssst! Instant Spray Shampoo
"The only dry shampoo I’ll ever use! It’s great for absorbing oil and restoring body. I use it when I want to give my hair a break from being washed. But don’t overdo it-a little goes a long way.” ($7, freemanbeauty.com)
3. Conair Thermal Ionic Velcrorollers
“Velcro rollers are a nondamaging way to get sexy, voluminous hair. I like these because the Velcro is really strong, so the rollers stick to your hair-you don’t need clips to secure them.” ($9/5, conair-stores.com)
4. Sally Hershberger Supreme Lift
“This product gives great lift, plus it’s weightless so you can still run your fingers through your hair without the stickiness. Spray damp roots before blow-drying, and you’ll end up with dramatically thicker-looking hair.” ($12.50, ulta.com)
5. Krest Rattail Comb
“A rattail comb is perfect for creating a sharp middle or side part. The tail end makes drawing a straight line a no-brainer.” ($4, sallybeauty.com)
6. Murray’s Pomade
“I’ve been using this wax since I started doing hair! It gives short, piecey styles the perfect texture without looking too greasy. Rapidly rub a dime-size amount between your palms to warm it up so it goes on smooth, not gloppy.” ($3, amazon.com)
7. Sebastian Shaper Fierce Ultra-Firm Finishing Hairspray
“It’s hard to find a lightweight hairspray that doesn’t stink, but this one is great because it’s completely odorless. And it gives good hold.” ($17, sebastianprofessional.com)
8. Real Lemon 100% Lemon Juice
“In the summer before I go out in the sun, I pour this lemon juice in a spray bottle and spritz it all over my hair. It helps lighten highlights and gives hair a sunkissed look. I’ve been doing this trick since I was a teenager!” ($3, at grocery stores)
9. Sally Hershberger Style Primer
“I created this because it’s hard to find a good wave enhancer. Rake two pumps of it through damp strands, twist hair into six pieces, secure with clips. Let dry 15 minutes. Remove the clips: You’ll have unbelievable Gisele waves.” ($12.50, ulta.com)
10. Goody Ouchless Bobby Pins
“Bobby pins are essential for the beach or whenever you want your hair off of your face. I especially like this kind because they don’t snag or pull. If you have fine hair, crisscross two together so they don’t slip out.” ($3, amazon.com)
