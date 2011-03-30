Feb 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
Try on the Best Star Hair Colors
1. Try on Red HairstylesWhether you covet Amy Adams's warm ginger tones or Debra Messing's deep russet hue, our Hollywood Makeover Tool is stocked with tons of vibrant red hair.
Try on the best red hairstyles now!
2. Try on Blond HairstylesIt doesn't matter if you're a natural blond like Taylor Swift (she doesn't dye her hair!) or a bottle blond like Ashlee Simpson. See yourself in tons of flattering tones.
Try on the best blond hairstyles now!
3. Try on Black HairstylesKaty Perry's inky waves, Halle Berry's ebony pixie-how would you look with jet black strands?
Try on the best black hairstyles now!
4. Try on Brunette HairstylesThere's so much more to brunette than boring brown. Case and point? Lea Michele's glossy espresso, Cheryl Cole's bronzey tones, Anne Hathaways's sun-flecked hue and Jessica Alba's satiny chestnut.
Try on the best brunet hairstyles now!
5. Try on Highlighted HairVanessa Hudgens opts for spicy streaks, Jennifer Aniston turns to ribbons of buttery blond. Which highlights are right for you?
Try on the best highlighted hair now!
