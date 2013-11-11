Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
Tracey Cunningham's Top 10 Picks for Colored-Treated Hair
1. Hot Tools Curling iron
2. Harry Josh Blow Dryer“The latest and greatest-it dries hair so quickly and doesn't damage.” $250; hairenvy.com
3. Sam Villa Texturizing Iron
“This is one of the best hair tools on the market-hair takes whatever form you want it to, and it's not too harsh, and for color, that's key." $150; samvilla.com
4. Ibiza Brushes“These brushes are super gentle and help to ensure health and shine. They're very durable and I love the grip on the wooden handle!” $40-$47; ibizahair.com
5. Redken Shades EQ Gloss“The color selection in this line is a colorist's DREAM! They're salon quality and super long lasting, and there's no ammonia!” redken.com for salons
6. Redken Diamond Oil Shatterproof Shine“If you color your hair (and even if you don't), this item is a real treat. It's like a leave-in conditioner and oil in one. It helps to seal the hair's cuticle to ensure longer lasting color. It really boosts shine and makes hair stronger!” $40; ulta.com
7. Pureology Colour Fanatic Multi-tasking Hair Beautifier“This is a great leave-in conditioner spray. It's another top notch product that helps to fight against color-fade. It's very moisturizing and great to put in before a blow out.” $24; ulta.com
8. Pureology Fresh Approach Dry shampoo“I don't know anyone who doesn't love a good dry shampoo! So many women are on-the-go, and need all the quick fixes they can get! What's great is that this one is specifically geared towards color-treated hair.” $24; ulta.com
9. Pureology Fresh Approach Dry Conditioner“Everyone's so familiar with dry shampoo; it's exciting to discuss dry conditioner. It's the same concept, except it caters to the ends of your hair instead of the roots. For hair to be truly healthy you need to focus on both.” $24; ulta.com
10. Redken Color Extend Shampoo & Conditioner“Last but not least, if you don't have color care products in your shower, forget about it! I'd say these sum up the majority of any colored hair needs! They maximize your color and improve the basic condition and state of your hair.”$15-$16; ulta.com
