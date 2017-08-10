This Is the Most-Pinned Hairstyle on Pinterest

Ask, and Pinterest shall deliver all the #HairInspo you've ever needed in your life. From wedding updos to ombre tones in every hue of the hair spectrum, the platform continues to serve up countless style and color ideas, but the tousled lob is the one that reigns supreme.
It's easy to see why—it's basically the hair equivalent of a one-size-fits-all tee considering that the length flatters every face shape, and the tousled finish works on all hair textures. One pin in particular showcasing the style was saved over 80K times, and it's one you likely have saved somewhere on your account. Let the list of celebrities rocking the tousled lob below help further round out your hair boards. Get your Pin button ready, and read on for more lobs you'll want to copy, stat.
1. Kerry Washington
Want to bring out your natural texture? Run a curl cream through your hair and allow it to air-dry, then use a wand with a small barrel to retouch where needed.
2. Chrissy Teigen
To recreate Teigen's loose waves, separate your strands into large (but still workable) areas, then direct each curl away from the face.
3. Emilia Clarke
Clarke's undone lob is the pure essence of the coveted beach wave, though for those of us who remain land-locked, a few pumps of sea salt spray through the mid-lengths and ends can easily mimic the effect.
4. Gabrielle Union
Technically speaking, Union's length is more of a bob than a lob, but that effortless loose wave is the stuff our Pinterest inspo boards are made of.
5. Selena Gomez
Want to extend the life of your blowout even further? Follow in Selena Gomez's lead in its final days—throw the front portion to the side, and give random areas a little bend with your curling wand.
6. Olivia Munn
By tossing her layers to one side, Munn is able to instantly boost volume around her crown.
7. Kirsten Dunst
Between the side-part and curl pattern, Kirsten Dunst's look is practically the 2017 update to the retro S-wave.
8. Gina Rodriguez
We're obsessed with how the staggered layers perfectly frame the star's face, not to mention, how her gold highlights play up her warm skin tone.
9. Emma Stone
The deep side-part transforms Stone's longer layers on top into sweepy side bangs.