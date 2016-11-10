These Are the 6 Top-Selling Conditioners on Amazon.com

With the holiday season creeping closer and closer (Thanksgiving is pretty much tomorrow, you guys), chances are, you're going to do 75% of your shopping on Amazon. You've shopped for everyone on your list, checked it twice, so it's only fair that you throw a few items into the shopping cart for yourself, right? Do so in the form of a brand-new conditioner—it's one of those items you use regulary, or on the daily if you're the type to lather up that often, but they can also double as a mask treatment if you leave one in for the duration of the latest Real Housewives episode. We partnered with Amazon.com to get a running list of their bestselling conditioners from the past month, with formulas to fit curly and fine strands alike. Scroll down to shop each conditioner now.