Top Runway Looks
1. Roberto CavalliTHE LOOK Smoky cat eye with ‘60s-style hair
EXPERT INFO Both hairstylist Guido Palau and makeup artist Pat McGrath named Brigitte Bardot as their inspiration for this super-sexy look. To achieve a dramatic eye, McGrath applied dark Max Factor MAX liner in Night Club around the entire eye, as well as in the crease and inside the lower lash line, blending slightly for definition. The liner was then topped with Max Factor shadow in Domino Effect (a black hue) and lashes were coated with Max Factor 2000 Calorie Extreme mascara.
2. Ralph LaurenTHE LOOK Fresh makeup and sexy waves
EXPERT INFO Hairstylist Guido Palau gave the models? hair a center part and then used a curling iron to create soft waves. Makeup artist Tom Pecheux simply patted a ruby color (from a lip pencil he put on his fingertip) onto lips to give it just a touch of color.
3. GucciTHE LOOK Bold green eyes and soft, sexy curls
EXPERT INFO "The hair was strong with a sense of mystery," says Kerastase stylist Luigi Murenu of this Veruschka-inspired look. He applied mousse for added volume, curled the hair from mid-shaft to the ends and finished with a shine spray. For the eyes, Pat McGrath layered a combination of green shadows (Make Up For Ever Flash Color Pot in Turquoise, CoverGirl shadow in Turquoise Tempest and Max Factor shadow in Moody Mint) on the upper lids, and completed the look with black liquid liner, black mascara and individual false lashes.
4. LacosteTHE LOOK Sun-kissed skin and beachy hair
EXPERT INFO For these airy waves, Bumble and Bumble stylist Dennis Lanni began by braiding the hair in sections. Next, he flat-ironed the braids and then released them. Makeup artist Rose-Marie Swift kept with the causal theme and gave the models perfectly sun-kissed skin and little else.
5. Matthew WilliamsonTHE LOOK Raccoon eyes and straight hair
EXPERT INFO The show?s theme was all about rock and roll, so makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury fittingly rimmed the eyes with black MAC eye pencil and dark shadow for an all-around smoky eye. Stylist Paul Hanlon kept the hair simple with oil spray and a flat iron.
6. Yves Saint LaurentTHE LOOK Dramatic eyeliner and a bouffant updo
EXPERT INFO Leaving the skin matte and the lips and cheeks neutral, makeup artist Tom Pecheux was able to concentrate on the eyes, which were elegant yet dramatic thanks to liquid eyeliner and a row of false lashes. To get ample height in the bouffants, hairstylist Julien d'Ys added hair extensions to the teased updos.
7. Derek LamTHE LOOK Soft makeup and a faux bob
EXPERT INFO "The look is sensual, fresh and modern," says makeup artist Tom Pecheux of the soft gray smoky eye he created using MAC eye shadow in Concrete (purple-gray). For the equally fresh hairstyle, Orlando Pita was inspired by the chin-length bob. He created a deep side part and then pulled the hair back into a low bun, letting it fall loosely over the ear.
8. Herve LegerTHE LOOK Lined eyes and stick-straight hair
EXPERT INFO "This look is a little bit punk," says makeup artist Val Garland, who used MAC eye kohl to line the eyes, and followed that with a coat of Fluidline liquid liner. MAC Strobe Cream was massaged into skin to give a radiant glow. Bumble and Bumble stylist Dennis Lanni used a flat iron to get models' hair stick-straight.
9. Stella McCartneyTHE LOOK Glossy eyes and easy buns
EXPERT INFO To create an effortless look, hairstylist Eugene Souleiman used Wella Punk Chic paste to add texture to the hair, before pulling it into a bun. Makeup artist Pat McGrath applied Nars The Multiple makeup stick in Copacabana to highlight the brow bones and layered Make Up For Ever pink powder, Max Factor mineral blush in Roses and Kevyn Aucoin Sculpting Powder on the cheeks to give them dimension.
10. Carolina HerreraTHE LOOK Smoky eyes, pale lips and rolled hair
EXPERT INFO "The look is dramatic with a softness to it," says makeup artist Diane Kendal, who contrasted a strong eye with a soft lip. Using a MAC eye kohl in Smolder (black), she lined the eyes and blended it into the crease. The lips were layered with MAC lip conditioner and Bubbles lipstick. The hair, created by Orlando Pita for T3, contrasted with the sophisticated clothes in the collection. He parted the hair off-center and then rolled it away from the face, twisting it around the head and securing with bobby pins.
11. ValentinoTHE LOOK Metallic eyes and natural buns
EXPERT INFO It's no surprise hair was pulled back into a bun at Valentino, but this season?s updo was more natural looking than those in the past. The eyes took center stage with a heavy metallic shadow on the lids as well as below the eyes. Black liner on the inner rim defined the look.
12. Proenza SchoulerTHE LOOK Bold lips and asymmetrical waves
EXPERT INFO Makeup artist Diane Kendal combined red and neon-pink shades of lipstick to get this striking hue. The rest of the face was left dewy and virtually bare. Stylists Didier Malige and Omar Lopez used GHD Mini Styler irons to create the finger waves-rocking the iron back and forth from the crown to the ends-and then swept hair to one side for a dramatic look.
