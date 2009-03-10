THE LOOK Smoky eyes, pale lips and rolled hair

EXPERT INFO "The look is dramatic with a softness to it," says makeup artist Diane Kendal, who contrasted a strong eye with a soft lip. Using a MAC eye kohl in Smolder (black), she lined the eyes and blended it into the crease. The lips were layered with MAC lip conditioner and Bubbles lipstick. The hair, created by Orlando Pita for T3, contrasted with the sophisticated clothes in the collection. He parted the hair off-center and then rolled it away from the face, twisting it around the head and securing with bobby pins.