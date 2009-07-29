Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
Top 10 Skin Best Beauty Buys
1. Bliss Triple Oxygen MaskBEST MASK FOR NORMAL SKIN
In five minutes or less, this light, refreshing mask delivers a "quick antioxidant blast" to perk up dull, tired skin, says Elissa Lunder, a dermatologist in Wellesley, Mass.
$52/3.4 oz.; at blissworld.com.
2. Clinique Exfoliating ScrubBEST EXFOLIATOR FOR DRY SKIN
Spherical beads slough away dead cells without scratching skin the way grainy particles tend to, says Francesca Fusco, a N.Y.C. dermatologist. She also praises how effortlessly the creamy scrub rinses away.
$18/3.4 oz.; at clinique.com.
3. Shiseido White Lucent EmulsionBEST BRIGHTENER
Loaded with vitamin C, this light lotion evens out skin tone, fades sunspots, and increases skin?s overall brightness, says Susan Taylor, a dermatologist in Philadelphia and N.Y.C.
$54/3.3 oz.; at sephora.com.
4. Neocutis Lumière
At a microscopic .05 millimeters, the skin around the eyes is the body’s thinnest, so it’s especially prone to drying out. This non-sensitizing formula won’t cause additional inflammation, says Dr. Mitchel Goldman. Even more, the moisture douse can “temporarily make fine lines disappear.”
Neocutis Lumiere | $90
5. SkinMedica Calming MasqueBEST MASK FOR SENSITIVE SKIN
This green tea and Chamomile-infused clay mask is so soothing, doctors use it to calm patients' skin after in-office chemical peels and microdermabrasion, says Rosemarie Ingleton, a N.Y.C. dermatologist. "It?s also great for windburn or winter- irritated skin."
$33/2 oz.; at askderm.com.
6. Skinceuticals Clay MasqueBEST MASK FOR OILY SKIN
Blemish-prone complexions are no match for this powerful treatment. Lactic, glycolic and fruit acids blast pore-clogging bacteria; a gentle blend of kaolin and bentonite clay absorb excess sebum. "It gets the job done without overdrying," says dermatologist David McDaniel.
$42/2 oz.; at skinceuticals.com.
7. Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne WashBEST CLEANSER FOR OILY SKIN
Unusually potent for an over-the-counter face wash, this gentle grain scrub "contains 2.5 percent salicylic acid-enough to kill the bacteria associated with breakouts," says N.Y.C. dermatologist Macrene Alexiades-Armenakas.
$8/6 oz.; at drugstore.com.
8. La Roche-Posay NutriticBEST INEXPENSIVE NIGHT CREAM FOR DRY SKIN
Heavy-duty hydrators don't have to feel leaden on the skin. This "superfine emulsion" is absorbed almost instantly and works to boost collagen production, explains N.Y.C. plastic surgeon Mauro Romita.
$27/1.3 oz.; at laroche-posay.us.
9. Neutrogena Healthy Defense SPF 45BEST DAYTIME MOISTURIZER WITH SPF FOR NORMAL SKIN
The star ingredient in this moisturizer: Helioplex, a superstable UVA/UVB blocker that protects skin twice as long as other sun shields. It also contains vitamins C and E to guard against skin-damaging free radicals, says Arielle Kauvar, an N.Y.C. dermatologist.
$13/1.7 oz.; at drugstore.com.
10. Olay RegeneristBEST INEXPENSIVE NIGHT CREAM FOR NORMAL SKIN
A collagen-building blend of green tea, vitamin E and amino peptides firms skin; powerful humectants like glycerin draw in water for nongreasy hydration, says Washington, D.C., dermatologist Elizabeth Tanzi.
$18/1.7 oz.; at drugstore.com.
