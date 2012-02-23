Feb 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Top 10 Celebrity Hair Must-Haves
-
1. Top 10 Celebrity Hair Must-Haves
With all the options in the world at these stars' disposal, what are their true go-to products? From long locks to short styles to over-processed tresses, celebrities know a thing or two about keeping their locks in picture-perfect shape. Jennifer Hudson, Eva Mendes, Reese Witherspoon and more celebrities reveal the hair saviors they can't live without.
-
2. Kerastase Bain Apres-Soleil Shampoo
"I don't use any hair products, except for shampoo. This is my favorite." -Taylor Swift
$36; kerastase-usa.com.
-
3. Pantene Breakage To Strength Conditioner
"I put this in my hair and cover it with a shower cap while I do stuff around the house. Once I rinse it out, my hair is supersoft." -Eva Mendes
$4; drugstore.com.
-
4. Fekkai Brilliant Glossing Shampoo
"I don't see the point of putting a lot of styling product in my hair, so I use shine-enhancing shampoo." -Amanda Seyfried
$25; fekkai.com.
-
5. Moroccanoil Intense Hydrating Mask
"My hair has been damaged so much by color, and this mask has recovered it. Sometimes I sleep with it in my hair." -Emily Blunt
$33; moroccanoil.com for salons.
-
6. Organic Root Stimulator Hair Fertilizer
"This keeps my hair healthy at the roots." -Jennifer Hudson
$14; sallybeauty.com
-
7. Nuance Salma Hayek Quinoa Smooth & Shine Shampoo & Conditioner
"It's like zen for hair! It relaxes it and makes it silky and shiny." -Salma Hayek Pinault
$8/each; cvs.com.
-
8. Viviscal Tablets
"When I'm working on a movie, they blow-dry and curl my hair quite a bit. I take these supplements to keep it healthy." -Reese Witherspoon
$50; walgreens.com.
-
9. L'Oreal Elnett Satin Hairspray
"I pull out this gold can whenever I get crazy flyaways." -Megan Fox
$13; target.com.
-
10. Mason Pearson Pocket Mixture Hairbrush
"It's a bit expensive, but sometimes you have to go deeper in your wallet for things that work. This brush gets all the snags without ripping hair out." -Heidi Klum
$88; nordstrom.com.
-
11. Moroccanoil Treatment
"I put this on at night to settle my curls down a wee bit." -Faith Hill
$40; moroccanoil.com for salons.
