8 Times a Perm Was the Real Star of the Movie

You might not remember every word to Grease’s “Sandra Dee,” but one thing is for sure. You’ll never forget Sandy’s perm. The signature ‘80s hairstyle doesn’t really need celebrities to be memorable in nature (you know your mom worked it in 1985), but when it shows up in films, it becomes the true star of the flick. Now that the curly style is making a modern comeback, we’re taking it back and honoring the classic perm in all it’s Tinseltown glory. Keep scrolling for a few of the voluminous hair movie moments that we’ll never, ever forget.
VIDEO: Watch an InStyle Editor Get a Modern Perm
-
Geena Davis in Beetlejuice
Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice... Yeah, we're still too scared to test that one out. But what's just as memorable as the name of the flick (if we said it again, we'd be at three)? Geena Davis's ultra curly perm.
-
Michelle Pfeiffer, Susan Sarandon and Cher in The Witches of Eastwick
Cher had some unforgettable perm moments of her own, but three perms are better than one. In The Witches of Eastwick, a movie with some serious star power, Michelle Pfeiffer, Susan Sarandon, and Cher all got treated to the '80s 'do.
-
Sarah Jessica Parker in Sex and the City 2
Who doesn't love a flashback scene? We first fell in love with Carrie Bradshaw's '90s style, but now we know she was a queen in the '80s, too. Just look at that hair!
-
Olivia Newton John in Greace
Sandy trading her flippy bob for a va-va-voom perm is one of the best movie makeover scenes in history. Grease is the word!
-
Jennifer Grey in Dirty Dancing
The jump in the finale of the flick takes all the credit, but we'd like to focus this time on Baby's hair. So, so, so good.
-
Amy Adams in American Hustle
Hey, Amy! Can you bring back this style on the red carpet this year? Please and thank you.
-
Winona Ryder in Heathers
Probably not the same hairstyle you wore to your college's frat party, but Veronica Sawyer was a woman of the '80s, and her hair said the same.
-
Linda Cardellini in Legally Blonde
This was the scene many of us learned about the first cardinal rule of having a perm—not to get it during the first 24 hours. Elle Woods learned it from Tracy Marcinco and her wet t-shirt concert, while we have Chutney to thank.