5 Tips to Care for Your Hair Extensions

If you've just gotten permanent extensions, avoid washing them for 24 to 48 hours to let them adhere properly, says hairstylist David Lopez who tends to Chrissy Teigen's strands. Then opt for for sulfate- and silicone-free shampoos and gently massage your scalp and roots to break up any debris. Follow with conditioner only on the ends as the "emollients can dissolve the adhesion at the root, causing the extension to slip right out," says Monica Thornton, co-founder of N.Y.C. hair extension and blowout bar RPZL. For clip-in pieces, wash them after every 6 to 8 uses, and lay them flat on a towel to dry.