7 Tiny Hair Dryers Small Enough to Fit in Your Handbag

We're not kidding, they're that tiny. Smaller than your will to hit the gym post-Thanksgiving, but just as mighty as their full-sized counterparts, these blow dryers are officially reinventing the travel hair tool category, and make time spent struggling with a sad hotel dryer seem like decades ago. Since most of these models have foldable handles, they're perfect for your gym bag, or for your TSA regulated carry-on. Scroll down to shop the 7 hairdryers that prove size doesn't matter.
-
1. Amika Mighty Mini Dryer
Amika | $55
-
2. T3 Featherweight Compact Hair Dryer
T3 | $150
-
3. Drybar Baby Buttercup Blow Dryer
Drybar | $135
-
4. GHD Copper Luxe Flight Travel Hairdryer
GHD | $99
-
5. John Frieda Salon Shine Compact Dryer
John Frieda | $37
-
6. InStyler Blu Mini Dryer
InStyler | $38
-
7. Revlon Folding Handle Travel Dryer
Revlon | $23