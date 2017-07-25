8 Products that Help Fine Hair Look So Much Thicker

When it comes to hair there's one thing that women have in common: whether it's long or short, we want our strands to look voluminous and full of body.
The fact that most of us aren't born with shampoo commercial-worthy thick hair is a disappointing, but common reality. However, there are body-building hair treatments and styling products that you can incorporate into your routine that will help make your hair appear fuller.
Here, we rounded up products you can use pre- and post-hair wash that will help your hair look so much thicker.
1. Oribe Maximista Thickening Spray
For an instant lift, this body-building spray makes hair appear fuller and more voluminous. Watermelon, Lychee and Edelweiss Flower Extracts nourish and protect strands from heat damage.
Oribe | $38
2. Aveda Thickening Tonic
A product that immediately makes fine hair appear fuller? It does exist. Aveda's botanical-enriched tonic instantly thickens strands by expanding them from roots to ends.
Aveda | $29
3. Alterna Haircare Caviar Anti-Aging Bodybuilding Volume Shampoo
Don't underestimate the power of shampoo, which sets the structure for how much body your style will have. Choose a volumizing formula like Alterna's that has a special complex that builds and restores hair's natural thickness.
Alterna Haircare | $34
4. Living Proof Full Thickening Mousse
This lightweight mousse adds body and texture to styles. Apply it on damp hair from root to tip for fuller hair that won't fall flat before it's time for happy hour.
Living Proof | $27
5. Kerastase V.I.P. Volume In Powder
This styling powder instantly adds volume and lift to fine strands. Use it to give second day flat hair a much-needed lift.
Kerastase | $37
6. Klorane Leave-In Spray With Essential Olive Extract
For aging thinning hair, consider this leave-in treatment an essential part of your haircare routine. Essential olive extract visibly thicken hairs by stimulating the scalp while making strands appear more vibrant, too.
Klorane | $18
7. Keranique Micro-Exfoliating Follicle Revitalizing Mask
Use this exfoliating deep treatment before you lather up with shampoo to gently slough away dead skin and stimulate the scalp to help thicken hair follicles and prevent future breakage.
Keranique | $45
8. Kevin.Murphy Body.Mass Leave-In Plumping Treatment
The same technology in your favorite eyelash-growth serum is what makes this leave-in treatment an effective way to make hair appear plumper. Spritz it evenly on damp hair at the roots before heat-styling to strengthen strands and make them appear full over time.
Kevin Murphy | $39