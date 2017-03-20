Color-Protecting Conditioners That'll Save You Another Colorist Appointment

A salon dye job is an investment, and same time and effort that goes into the finding the salon and colorist that’s the right fit for your hair should go into preserving your shade between appointments.
While shampooing is important for cleansing the scalp, a conditioner that’s dye-friendly is the key to restoring any damage from the coloring process. “A specially formulated conditioner for colored hair helps absorb the proteins and prevent the color from fading,” explains Heather Cie, colorist at Cie Sparks Salon.
The pro suggests avoiding product with sulfates, along with keeping your hair texture, color, and if you need a lightweight or rich product in mind when choosing a color-safe conditioner. “The type of ingredients found in conditioners will depend on your hair texture and whether you need a lightweight product or something a bit heavier like a deep conditioning product,” Cie says. “Hair color can play a factor; if you are blonde or have vivid colored hair, you will need a conditioner for longevity and maintain color vibrancy.”
Whether an icy blonde or a rich auburn is your shade of choice, the following conditioners will trick everyone into thinking you just left the salon.
1. Rita Hazan True Color Conditioner
Let your dye job's true colors shine through by following your shampoo up with a conditioner that's formulated by Beyoncé's go-to colorist (casual). It's infused with moringa seed extract which provides a shield of antioxidant protection to prevent color from fading and hair from drying out.
Rita Hazan | $26
2. Sachajuan Silver Conditioner
Keep your platinum bright and your silver shiny by treating strands with a purple conditioner that neutralizes brassiness and protects cool, light shades from UV rays.
Sachajuan | $33
3. Hair Food Color Care Conditioner Infused With Mandarin & Guava Fragrance
As if its tropical scent isn't reason enough to lather on this conditioner in the shower, it also keeps hair color looking fresh, too.
Hair Food | $10
4. Leonor Greyl Crème de Soin à L'Amarante Detangling And Color-Protecting Conditioner
Plant extracts and botanical oils are the powerhouse ingredients that make Leonor Greyl's rich formula the crème de la crème conditioner for keeping color vibrant and tangle-free.
Leonor Greyl | $78
5. Davines NOUNOU Conditioner
If your color is high maintenance because it requires regular root touch-ups, chances are your hair could use a good reset. Use a conditioner that's packed with protecting ingredients like Davine's vitamin-rich base to revive a lackluster mane.
Davines | $30
6. L'Oreal Paris Hair Expertise Everpure Moisture Conditioner
Between heat-styling and the dye job itself, color-processed hair can get dry and dull real quick. To keep strands hydrated, choose a uber-moisturizing conditioner that will nourish them from root to tip.
L'Oreal Paris | $7