One-Spritz Styling Wonders to Combat Your Winter Hat Hair

Winter is coming—or anyway, it's here, and our flattened layers serve as evidence. When your hat is weighing heavily on your blowout every day during your commute, styling your hair may seem like a completely moot point. The dreaded "hat hair" effect is unavoidable, but there are ways you can fight it off, or at the very least, restore your style to its former glory. Below, we've rounded up 6 of the best texturizers that can revive even the worst cases of hat hair.
1. Honest Beauty Honestly Uplifted Volumizing Spray
Unlike some of the stickier volumizing sprays we've taken on a test-drive, Honest's version builds body with the hero ingredient of pea protein, so you can still run your hands through your layers without catching any stiff pieces.
Honest Beauty | $24
2. Joico Hair Shake Liquid-to-Powder Texturizer
Although hair powders impart a bedhead texture that won't quit, placing the product can be tricky, often resulting in a heavy-handed application that leaves our strands stiff. Thanks to the hybrid formula, Joico's version gives you the precision of a liquid styler, but the tousled, "I woke up like this" finish we all strive to achieve.
Available at Ulta | $18
4. Ouidad Botanical Boost Curl Refreshing Spray
A fine veil of this aloe-rich formula keeps your ringlets hydrated, and resets any stubborn pieces that may have gotten bent out of shape under your hooded parka.
Ouidad | $20
5. Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray
Widely considered the Rolls-Royce of texturizing sprays, Oribe's formula enhances the curves of fine and full strands alike.
Oribe | $44
6. Living Proof Full Dry Volume Blast
A quick hit onto your roots is the equivalent of performing a seance on a blowout you thought had died on contact with your beanie, instantly bringing any flattened areas back to life.
Living Proof | $29