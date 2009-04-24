Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
"Tell Us About Your Hair!"
-
1. Lauren Conrad"I did it so quickly because I'm used to curling it every day. I love messy curls."
-
2. Anne Hathaway"When I tried on my gown, I put my hair in a bun to get it off my face. I loved how it looked, so I did a neater version of it."
-
3. Beyonce"I just kept it really simple because my dress is so beautiful. I'm into simplicity right now-with my videos and my hair."
-
4. Vanessa Hudgens"It's a little more young and funky than an updo. I just let my stylists do their thing!"
-
5. Hilary Duff"I did it myself. This barrette belonged to my grandmother so I love wearing it because it reminds me of her."
-
6. Gabrielle Union"It's a tweak on a vintage look. I wanted to try something different."
-
7. Nikki Reed"I'm feeling this updo. It felt appropriate since I wanted to really show off my dress."
-
8. Rosario Dawson"My hair looks very Old Hollywood glam. I love what my stylist, Adir Abergel, did!"
-
9. Amanda Bynes"I got my hair blown out yesterday, but I added a little bit of dry shampoo at the roots. I like second-day hair."
-
10. Christina Aguilera"It's is a combination of modern bangs and retro curls. Fun was the key factor in this look."
-
11. Jamie King"I cut all my hair off today! It's very fun and freeing. I can flip it around."
-
12. Paris Hilton"Because I wanted a fresh start in life I had my hairstylist, Chris McMillan, cut my hair short. He's the only one I would trust!"
-
13. Melissa George"I love that my hair is down, because I always wear it up. The hairstylists on the set of my movie do something extra nice when I go out after work."
