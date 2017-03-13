Tarte Just Launched Your New Favorite Dry Shampoo

This summer, Tarte became a part of our gym days when it released its sweat-proof Athleisure collection, and now the eco-friendly cosmetics brand is going to take more of your gym bag’s real estate with its new dry shampoo.

While Tarte has never been synonymous with haircare, its limited-edition Hair Goals dry shampoo is quickly going to change that. After a workout, a blast of dry shampoo to absorb excess grease, oil, and sweat is just as essential as a topped-off Swell bottle.

Not only does this dry shampoo refresh post-barre class and second-day strands, the formula is loaded with the same natural and thickening conditioners as its mascara (cellulose and rice bran wax) to lift roots and boost volume. The best part: the shampoo’s micro-fine powder is residue-free and blends into all hair colors while simultaneously preventing a dry scalp.

But great hair day aside, the best part is that thanks to the dry shampoo’s vibrant patterned can, you’ll always be able to spot it when you reach inside your gym bag.

Act fast and grab your own can for $19 at tartecosmetics.com because once it’s gone, it will really be gone.