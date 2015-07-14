8 Sweat-Proof Hairstyles to Work Out In

Nothing says summer quite like sweating profusely in record-breaking high temps. To help you beat the sweltering heat, we’ve pieced together a no-sweat survival guide that answers, explores, and solves every issue you might encounter this summer. Welcome to our Sweat Series.
Of all the excuses to skip a workout (like a Netflix marathon or an impromptu happy hour), sweating out your hairstyle shouldn’t be one of them. If sweaty, sticky strands are literally getting in the way of your fitness goals, it’s time to sweat-proof your look.
While the red carpet might not be the most likely source for preventing a sweaty hair disaster, the chic yet practical styles worn by the likes of Olivia Munn, Chrissy Teigen, and Victoria Beckham certainly prove otherwise.
Browse through our gallery for more braids, updos, and ponytails that are perfect for the gym and beyond—along with the products and pro tips you’ll need to achieve them.
1. Victoria Beckham’s Low-Slung Pony
Victoria Beckham’s side-swept pony is chic and functional. After rough-drying the star’s hair, hairstylist Ken Paves worked his namesake You Are Beautiful Volumizing Whip ($16; walmart.com) from the mid-shaft out, followed by the You Are Beautiful Volumizing Spray ($14; walmart.com) to create effortless body and texture. Next, he twirled sections at random with a curling iron, pulling Beckham's strands into a low ponytail on one side. He allowed bits of hair to fall around her face for some casual flair.
2. Jourdan Dunn’s Braided Ponytail
The model’s braided pony will survive even your most vigorous workout. Embracing Dunn’s natural texture, hairstylist Lacy Redway braided the star's hair, using Oribe Rock Hard Gel ($39; oribe.com) to ward off frizz. Once the pro finished braiding, Pantene’s Shine Serum with Argan Oil ($5; walmart.com) added a healthy dose of shine.
3. Jennifer Lopez’s Sky-High Top Knot
If you're going from the gym to the office, Jennifer Lopez’s signature top knot will help you transition in style. To create the look, hairstylist Juan Carlos Maciques prepped the star’s damp hair with Oribe’s Grandiose Hair Plumping Mousse ($37; oribe.com), which he then blow-dried for ample volume. Next, he gathered her hair above the crown of her head, and twisted it into a chic, oversized bun. Once it was knotted, he sculpted it with a curling iron and secured in place.
4. Olivia Munn’s Tousled Ponytail
Olivia Munn’s tousled ponytail is cool, casual, and perfect for the gym. The style works best on dirty hair, so sweat just might make it look better. “I started by prepping the hair with Matrix Biolage VolumeBloom Full Lift Volumizer Spray ($16; ulta.com), working it in at the roots to add a lot of height,” the star’s hairstylist Maranda Widlund tells InStyle. “Then I curled sections of the hair and tossed them, giving it a slight beachy curl, and put it up in a high ponytail.” The pro finished with Matrix Biolage Complete Control Fast-Drying Hairspray ($16; ulta.com) for added staying power.
5. Anna Chlumsky’s Braided Bun
For a look that will go far beyond the treadmill, opt for Anna Chlumsky’s braided chignon. To get the look, start with a clean center part and then smooth the hair from the roots to the ends with a ceramic flat iron. Next, hairstylist Sarah Potempa suggests sectioning all of the hair from both sides and brushing it back into a low ponytail, clipping out a circular section from the back of the crown with the Sarah Potempa Darby Clip ($16 for a set of 4; sarahpotempa.com).” Using the brand’s Wrap Up tool ($12; ulta.com), pull the ponytail through and pinch it closed, wrapping and bending it into a bun shape. Finally, braid the remaining section of hair and secure with an elastic. Wrap the plait around the bun and pin in place.
6. Chrissy Teigen’s Messy Side Braid
When in doubt, go for a side braid. To capture Chrissy Teigen’s relaxed vibe, body and texture are key. To achieve this, hairstylist Jen Atkin applied Leonor Greyl Mousse Au Lotus Volumatrice ($46; nordstrom.com) and Sachajuan Sea Salt Spray ($28; birchbox.com) throughout the supermodel’s tresses. Using a medium round brush, she then blew out Teigen’s strands, focusing on the roots for added volume, and working her way down to create a bend along the ends. Once her hair was completely dry, she misted Oribe’s Dry Texturizing Spray ($42; oribe.com) and swept her hair to one side, creating a loose three strand braid over her shoulder. Use your fingers to gently pull at either side of the braid for added fullness.
7. Rosamund Pike's Textured Chignon
Rosamund Pike’s Oscars bun is relaxed enough for a workout and will fare well on shorter styles. After blowing out her hair for body and movement, hairstylist Kylee Heath added texture by alternating between 3/4 –inch and 1-inch curling irons. “Once the texture was in place, I used a comb to section from behind the left ear, over the head to the top of the right ear,” she says. “I pulled the back section into a ponytail. Then, looking in a mirror together, I pulled the front section back to meet the ponytail securing with bobby pins.” Once spritzing her strands with hairspray, the Heath twisted the ponytail into a bun and pinned in place.
8. Carmen Ejogo’s Knotted Ponytail
A twisted ponytail like Carmen Ejogo’s will prevent strands from sticking to your face, and it’s surprisingly easy to create. First, hairstylist Lacy Redway applied volumizer and then blew out the star’s naturally curly tresses. Once it was completely dry, she grabbed a flat iron to smooth out her strands section by section before brushing into a ponytail. "I took a piece from the ponytail to hide the hair band,” Redway says. “I then split the ponytail into two sections and wrapped the right section around the left section to create a knot.” She pinned the loose section close to the nape of the neck, using Oribe’s Anti-Humidity Hairspray ($39; oribe.com) as her final step.