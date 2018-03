We asked Carla Fourie, the on-set hair and makeup expert from Blue Crush 2, out this month, how she transformed a cast of actresses into believable surfer girls.Play and ProtectSalt water might seem like the fastest way to get that crunchy, piecey texture, but according to Fourie, it can actually be quite damaging. "Whenever the girls were in the water, I insisted that they tie their hair up in a ponytail or a braid," she says. "We also kept their hair well-conditioned at all times." If you're hitting the waves, spritz your strands with a leave-in conditioning treatment like this one from Frederic Fekkai ($24, neimanmarcus.com before twisting it into a thick, Nicole Kidman-style braid. When you're done with the water, rake through your hair with a wide-tooth comb (Cricket Friction Free Rake, $5, peninsulabeauty.com ), which detangles without excessive tugging or breakage.