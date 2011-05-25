Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
Summer's Must-Try Manicures
-
1. The Trend: Leopard PrintLeopard print was all over the runway this season and what better way to transition a runway look to real-life than by creating a crafty nail trend? Dolce amp Gabbana was just one of the designers who sent bold, animal-inspired prints down the runway. We created a similar effect by topping warm gold polish with an innovative new top-coat.
-
2. Leopard Print Manicure How-To1. Lacquer nails with two coats of gold or metallic brown (we like Dior Vernis in City of Gold, $21; dior.com). Allow at least five minutes for the polish to dry completely.
2. Sweep one heavy coat of black shatter polish like OPI nail lacquer in Black Shatter ($9; at Ulta) over the entire nail.
-
3. The Trend: Color-BlockingColor-blocking is one of Spring's most sought-after trends. Jil Sander especially paired plain bold hues to create a colorful spring look. Take this trend from the runway to your fingertips in three easy steps!
-
4. Color-Blocking Manicure How-To1. Apply one coat of magenta (we're loving Estee Lauder nail lacquer in Purple Passion, $19; at Nordstrom) over the entire nail. Let dry.
2. Place a french manicure strip at the bottom third of your nail.
3. Apply green, such as Revlon Top Speed nail enamel in Emerald ($6; at Target), from the strip to the base of the nail.
-
5. The Trend: Graphic StripesGraphic stripes, like the ones we saw at Prada, are a great way to take a break from all of your monotone and floral dresses this season. Looking to take a break from your usual mani too? Graphic stripes can easily be adapted for a new look for your nails!
-
6. Graphic Stripes How-To1. Sweep one stroke of blue (we like Zoya Nail polish in Breezi, $8; zoya.com) from base to tip along the left half of the nail.
2. Sweep black on the right side. Try Orly Nail polish in Liquid Vinyl, $8; orlybeauty.com.
3. Once polish is completely dry, use a white paint pen like Sally Hansen Nail Art Pen in White ($8; at Ulta) to connect the two halves.
1 of 6
The Trend: Leopard Print
Leopard print was all over the runway this season and what better way to transition a runway look to real-life than by creating a crafty nail trend? Dolce amp Gabbana was just one of the designers who sent bold, animal-inspired prints down the runway. We created a similar effect by topping warm gold polish with an innovative new top-coat.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
25 Long Bob Haircuts for Any Face Shape
Mar 13, 2018 @ 1:00 PM
10 Balayage Highlight Ideas Perfect for Spring
Mar 13, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
This Is the Only Product That's Given Me Perfect Beachy Waves
Mar 12, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
This $12 Drugstore Hair Treatment Can Restore a Year’s Worth of Damage
Mar 12, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
How Often Should You Wash Your Hair? It Depends on Your Hair Type
Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
Meghan Markle's Highlights Will Be Spring's Biggest Hair Trend
Mar 9, 2018 @ 1:30 PM