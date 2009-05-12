Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
Summerize Your Hair Like the Stars
-
1. Nicole Richie's Double BraidGET THE LOOK Trust us, it's easier than it looks! Part hair down the middle, French braid both sides, and twist the ends into a low bun. Embrace flyaways: They keep the style from looking princessy.
-
2. Leighton Meester's Face-Framing HighlightsGET THE LOOK To subtly brighten pieces of hair around your face, try L'Oreal's new 10-minute Excellence To-Go kit for easy at-home lightening, or ask your colorist for delicate highlights around your face. Focus on the midshaft down for a sun-kissed look, says L.A. stylist Adir Abergel.
-
3. Beyonce's Low PonytailGET THE LOOK Slick back unruly hair with a pomade and gather it at the nape using two elastics for support. Then divide the tail into three sections and wind each around a curling iron. Drag fingers through the ringlets for a lived-in look.
-
4. Kerry Washington's Sideswept Bangs
GET THE LOOK Make your bangs more versatile this summer by growing them out a bit: "This way you can push them off to the side or pin them off of the face," says hairstylist Patrick Melville, owner of the Patrick Melville Salon and Spa in New York. Before you blow dry, prep hair with a styling aid to give them a little hold and flexibility. Aim the nozzle of your blow-dryer down and away from your face, and mist fringe with hairspray to keep it in place.
-
5. Camilla Belle's Beachy WavesGET THE LOOK Saturate the ends of air-dried hair with a beach spray. Then twirl 2-inch sections into tight twists and blast with a blow-dryer for five seconds. Scrunch the ends, and make a jagged, slightly off-center part.
-
6. Jessica Alba's Messy BunGET THE LOOK Using a one-inch barrel curling iron, curl your entire head of hair, twirling the iron just halfway up the hair shaft. Then pull back hair into a low ponytail. Twist and pin different sections of hair into the base of the ponytail, creating a messy-textured bun. No hair product necessary!
-
7. 2009
The mother of 2-year-old Frances Pen starred in Please Give and showed off her perfect features with a sleek updo.
-
8. Mary-Kate Olsen's Partial UpdoGET THE LOOK First, enhance your hair's natural wave by gently scrunching while blow-drying with a diffuser. Then "grab a small section of hair-using your fingers, not a brush!-from the middle of one brow to the other, securing it with a small hair clip or hair pins," says hairstylist Jerome Lordet from the Pierre Michel Salon. "Make sure to loosely clip it back to give it slight height in the front," he adds.
