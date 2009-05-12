GET THE LOOK Make your bangs more versatile this summer by growing them out a bit: "This way you can push them off to the side or pin them off of the face," says hairstylist Patrick Melville, owner of the Patrick Melville Salon and Spa in New York. Before you blow dry, prep hair with a styling aid to give them a little hold and flexibility. Aim the nozzle of your blow-dryer down and away from your face, and mist fringe with hairspray to keep it in place.



Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter