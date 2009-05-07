Feb 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Stylists' All-Time Favorite Products
1. FHI Heat Nano Weight Pro 1900 Blow Dryer
"This dryer actually improves the condition of the hair with each use." -David Babaii
$195; buy online now at fhiheat.com
2. Tancho Tique Stick
"This lavender-scented wax stick imparts both polished and piece-y strands. Use a dab on your fingertips to smooth around the hairline or to create styles with a rock and roll texture. Just be sure not to use too much, or your hair will get greasy." -Kiyah Wright
$20; buy online now at rickysnyc.com
3. Mason Pearson Brush
"I cannot live without this brush, and I don't think any other woman should either," -Adir Abergel
$90; buy online now at bigelowchemists.com
4. John Frieda Luxurious Volume Lavish Lift Root Booster
"It leaves no weight or residue on the hair after blow drying." -Kiyah Wright
$6; buy online now at drugstore.com
5. "R" Sessions Tools Root Control Barrel & Pressing Comb Duo
"This ceramic heating comb has tiny teeth that are great for smoothing out curly hair. When you need your blowout to last another day or two, use it to straighten fuzzy strands around your roots and the hairline." -Tippi Shorter
$142; to order call 212-757-0175
6. L'Oreal Elnett StrongHold Hairspray
"It gives a good, light hold and doesn't leave a residue like most hairsprays." -Staci Child
$14; buy online now at target.com
7. Linea Pro Mini Flatiron
"They're only six inches long and are perfect for re-straightening your bangs if they get frizzy from humidity or perspiration." -Richard Marin
$60; visit henribendel.com and click on "Contact Our Concierge" for orders.
8. Ojon 'Rub Out' Dry Cleanser
"It's essentially a dry shampoo, and you lift the hair and spray where your hair feels a little oily." -Tippi Shorter
$24; buy online now at nordstrom.com
9. Oribe Royal Blowout Heat Styling Spray
"This product really smoothes the hair without weighing it down. It cuts the blowout time and your hair dries quickly. It also gives you instant shine that's not greasy." -Oribe
$42; buy online now at bigelowchemists.com
