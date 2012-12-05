Feb 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Stylists All Time Fave Hair Color Products
1. Stylists' All-Time Favorite Products for Color-Treated HairExtending the brilliance of your colored hair doesn't have to be a difficult (or expensive!) feat. From gentle, sulfate-free cleaners to cuticle repairing masks, we've caught up with the country's top colorists to help us pick the best products in between salon visits. No matter your dyed 'do dilemma, keep hair looking pro-perfect with these stylist-approved picks.
2. Bumble and Bumble Hair PowderTHE DILEMMA Grown-out roots
WHAT IT DOES This spray is available in a variety of shades to match all hair colors to cover roots and add sexy volume.
WHY PROS LOVE IT "It's an absolute staple in my hair kit," celebrity hairstylist Luke Chamberlain tells InStyle.com. "It's a great product to touch up roots in between color treatments, as well as soak up oils to prolong hair styles."
$35; bumbleandbumble.com
3. Clairol Shimmer Lights Shampoo and Conditioner
THE DILEMMA Brassiness
WHAT IT DOES This cleansing duo will add luminosity to dull, color-fading blonde shades.
WHY PROS LOVE IT "The blue and violet in the shampoo sits opposite the yellow/orange on the color wheel," Kyle White, the lead colorist at Oscar Blandi Salon tells InStyle.com. "So it will neutralize those unwanted tones in your hair."
$8.50/each; sallybeauty.com
4. Fekkai Color Care Rapid Results Moisture MaskTHE DILEMMA Dry, brittle strands
WHAT IT DOES This intensive mask locks in moisture while restoring weak, damaged cuticles.
WHY PROS LOVE IT Fekkai colorist Jessica Stern suggests adding extra moisture by using a weekly mask. "It provides UV protection and only needs to be left in for 3-5 minutes," she tells InStyle.com. "So it can be applied in the shower, rinse, and go."
$39/each; ulta.com
5. It’s a 10 Miracle Leave-in For BlondesTHE DILEMMA Dimensionless blonde coif
WHAT IT DOES On top of being a heat protecting product, this favorite highlights and lightens while conditioning hair.
WHY PROS LOVE IT "This amazing product not only tones out brassy shades, but restores moisture and elasticity," White tells InStyle.com. "The product simultaneously reduces fading all while sealing the cuticle and protecting the hair."
$19.99; walgreens.com
6. Kerastase Reflection Bain Chroma CaptiveTHE DILEMMA Dull strands
WHAT IT DOES While cleansing hair, this weightless pick leaves locks silky and fade-free.
WHY PROS LOVE IT "I love this product because it gives such an intense shine to hair," celebrity hairstylist Adam Campbell says. "Since it's sulfate-free, you don't have to worry about it stripping the color out of your hair."
$39; kerastase-usa.com
7. Nice 'n EasyTHE DILEMMA Grown-out roots that need a more permanent, on-the-go touch up.
WHAT IT DOES Take home the salon with this easy DIY kit.
WHY PROS LOVE IT "It's perfect for my clients that are traveling or simply can't get in the salon," Marie Robinson of Marie Robinson Salon said.
$7.99; clairol.com
8. Oribe Masque for Beautiful ColorTHE DILEMMA Hay-like texture
WHAT IT DOES This pick conditions hair cuticles, hydrating and smoothing frizzy strands.
WHY PROS LOVE IT "Use the masque once a week to keep hair healthy and to help color last," Oribe of Oribe Hair Care suggests.
$59; oribe.com
9. Oscar Blandi At Home Salon Glaze Shine RinseTHE DILEMMA Your shade is fading fast
WHAT IT DOES While brightening color-treated locks, this favorite also protects hair to prevent further fading.
WHY PROS LOVE IT "This amazing at-home version of the salon gloss process will extend the life of your color, return vibrancy, and restore and boost shine for all hair colors," White tells InStyle.com.
$27; oscarblandi.com
10. Phyto Phytonectar OilTHE DILEMMA Dehydrated strands
WHAT IT DOES Prior to shampooing, use this unique oil to penetrate and restore parched locks.
WHY PROS LOVE IT "This amazing treatment helps repair and hydrate damaged hair," Rita Hazan of Rita Hazan Salon says.
$30; sephora.com
11. Shu Uemura Full Shimmer Shampoo and ConditionerTHE DILEMMA Over-processed hair
WHAT IT DOES Coloring treatments can take the life out of hair; bring it back with this moisture-restoring and shine maximizing shampoo and conditioner. Bonus: This set comes with a limited-edition paddle brush!
WHY PROS LOVE IT "It's absolutely amazing," Hazan says of the duo, which hydrates and maintains hair's natural shine.
$130; shuuemura.com
12. Roux Color CrayonsTHE DILEMMA You're growing out your color
WHAT IT DOES Avoid the awkward growing-in period when transitioning back to your natural hue with these soft crayons. The break from harsh dyes means your hair is likely to grow back healthier and stronger.
WHY PROS LOVE IT "This root blending product is great because it temporarily covers roots until the next shampoo," Robinson says.
$6.99; folica.com
