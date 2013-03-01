Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
Stylist Secrets to Our Favorite Celebrity Updos
1. Stylist Secrets to Our Favorite Celebrity UpdosThis year's red carpets were populated by gorgeous gowns, shining stars, and an outpouring of lovely updos. With rising spring temps emerging, off-the-neck styles like Rachel Weisz's sleek bun or Naomi Watts' faux bob are guaranteed to keep you feeling cool and looking chic. Now that's multi-tasking! Keep reading to get tips on recreating these red carpet updos for the real world, straight from the experts who created them.
Rachel Weisz's Sleek Low BunShine on, Rachel Weisz! To create the star's ultra-glossy updo, her hairstylist Ben Skervin took extra measures to make sure the sleek texture stayed intact, passing a flat iron over the full length to smooth out any kinks. Picking up a generous amount of the Vidal Sassoon Pro Series Extreme Smooth Combing Crème ($4; target.com), he tightly brushed Weisz's strands into a low ponytail, then worked in Vidal Sassoon's Pro Series Mega Firm Hold Gel ($4; target.com). Skervin formed the looped bun by rolling the bottom of the ponytail underneath until he reached the base, then secured the look with bobby pins.
Emily Blunt's High KnotFurther proof that Audrey Hepburn's iconic updo continues to influence stars today? The top knot Emily Blunt wore to the 2013 Golden Globes! Blunt's hairstylist, Laini Reeves, used Hepburn's Breakfast at Tiffany's bun as inspiration for the look. After applying the Moroccanoil Volumizing Mousse and Hydrating Styling Cream ($28 and $34; moroccanoil.com for locations) to damp strands, Reeves blow-dried the products in to build body, flipping Blunt's hair upside down at one point for extra texture. "I brought Emily's hair into a high ponytail, using my fingers to keep the texture messy, then secured it on the crown with a hair band," she said. Reeves spritzed the length with Moroccanoil's Luminous Hairspray Medium ($22; moroccanoil.com for locations), then wrapped hair around the base of the ponytail to form the bun. "It was important not to make it too large or too tiny, but the right size to suit Emily's bone structure and profile," she added. "Once it was in place, I tweaked and pulled at the bun to create the right texture."
Jessica Paré's Regal BunPerhaps as a nod to the swingin' '60s wardrobe she sports on Mad Men, Jessica Pare balanced her mod makeup with a timeless oversized updo. "I wanted the hair to feel timeless and regal, like that of Grace Kelly," said her hairstylist Marcus Francis, who prepped the star's look by misting Phyto's Actif Volumizing Spray ($29; sephora.com) from roots to ends. He directed her strands upward and away from her scalp as he blow-dried to increase root lift, then fastened hair into a high ponytail. Francis then teased the ponytail in small sections, misting Oribe's Dry Texturizing Spray ($39; oribe.com) in conjunction with L'Oreal Elnett Hairspray ($15; ulta.com) for long-lasting hold. He molded hair into a round shape with a boar bristle brush, then rolled the remainder of the ponytail underneath to form the large bun. A metallic headband finished the look and added a touch of sparkle.
Naomi Watts' Faux Sideswept BobIn addition to the slight 1920s vibe, we love how Naomi Watts' temporary bob allows you to flirt with a shorter style without the commitment of actually cutting your hair. Her hairstylist Giannandrea Marongiu looked to screen sirens like Carole Lombard as reference for a look she described as "a bit more modern than Old Hollywood." To enhance Watts' dynamic blonde shade, Marongiu prepped her strands with Matrix's Blonde Care Flash Filler ($16; matrix.com for locations), followed by a generous amount of the Matrix Amplify Foam Volumizer ($15; matrix.com for locations). She blow-dried the star's hair using a round brush, parting it to the side, then formed a soft wave using a half-inch curling iron. Matrix's Design Pulse Mega Dust ($15; matrix.com for locations) was sprinkled onto a boar bristle brush and worked through Watts' strands to add texture and hold. Marongiu fastened hair into a ponytail halfway down the length, then began rolling hair upwards to create the faux bob. She anchored the style into place with bobby pins, and to finish, shaped the waves to frame Watts' face.
Amy Poehler's Asymmetrical ChignonA traditional updo just wouldn't mirror Amy Poehler's dynamic personality, so for her role as Golden Globes co-host, her hairstylist Danilo gave her a trendy side-swept bun. "The goal was to create a simple, asymmetrical chignon for Amy," he said. While blow-drying, Danilo spritzed Pantene Pro-V's Spray Gel ($4; drugstore.com) at the roots to give strands a boost, then hit hair with a flat iron to impart a sleek finish. He formed a deep side part, then twisted the bun into place, starting from the left side of the head. After fastening the chignon with hair pins, a veil of Pantene Pro-V Anti-Humidity Maximum Hold Hairspray ($4; drugstore.com) kept the style in place.
Amy Adams' Updated Marcel WaveBeauty term of the day: the Marcel wave. Similar in appearance to the finger waves taking the red carpet by storm, a Marcel wave was invented by hairstylist Marcel Grateau in the 1870s by using curling tongs to speed up the setting process; a technique Amy Adams took into 2013 with her updo at the Golden Globes. Her Laini Reeves took inspiration from Old Hollywood and the 1920s Art Deco movement to give the classic look a new spin. She started by brushing hair into a side-part, and while rough-drying, Reeves placed a clip in the spot where she wanted the wave to begin. A mist of Moroccanoil's Glimmer Shine Spray ($28; moroccanoil.com for locations) added dimension, then Reeves used a large crimping iron to form the wave, working in two-inch vertical sections that began at the corner of the eyebrow. "After making a ponytail with a hair band, I twisted around my fingers and rolled the style into a little bun, supported with gold bobby pins," she said. "Once the bun was made, I could decide how loose or messy to make it. I decided to keep it airy for a textured, modern look." A final spritz of Moroccanoil's Luminous Hairspray Medium ($23; moroccanoil.com for locations) added the finishing touch.
Julianne Hough's Edgy Bouffant"Julianne Hough's dress was so beautiful and glamorous, we wanted to add a bit of edge with her hair to give a slight contrast," said the star's hairstylist Riawna Capri. Prior to blow-drying, she blasted Hough's roots with UNITE's Expanda Volume spray ($28; unitehair.com), then began backcombing small, horizontal sections across the top to create a mohawk shape. Capri split the side areas into two sections, then twisted each toward the back and fastened into a ponytail. She then worked her way back to the top portion, twisting the front section to the left and pinning it in place. Alternating areas of Hough's hair were twisted and pinned to give the mohawk dimension, then Capri added UNITE's EXPANDA Dust ($27; unitehair.com) over portions that needed more texture.
