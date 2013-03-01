This year's red carpets were populated by gorgeous gowns, shining stars, and an outpouring of lovely updos. With rising spring temps emerging, off-the-neck styles like Rachel Weisz's sleek bun or Naomi Watts' faux bob are guaranteed to keep you feeling cool and looking chic. Now that's multi-tasking! Keep reading to get tips on recreating these red carpet updos for the real world, straight from the experts who created them.