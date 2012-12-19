Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
You Can Do: Statement Hair Accessories
-
1. You Can Do: Statement Hair AccessoriesLooking to add some extra sparkle to your 'do? We love how a pretty hair accessory can take you from work to working it in a matter of minutes. A statement piece, like the ones worn by Jennifer Lawrence and Florence Welch, do wonders to dress up (and disguise!) second-day strands, and the look is easy enough for anyone to master. Keep reading to see our tips on how to pull off a bold accessory, and get more celebrity hair inspiration!
-
2. The Basic Tips:amp#149; Wearing a bold piece like Jennie Garth’s can overpower other accessories. Skip the oversized jewelry and let your hair take the spotlight.
amp#149; Statement accessories look best when firmly anchored to your strands. Since clean hair can be slippery, skip the shampoo or mist on a texturizing spray to give the style more grip.
-
3. What You Need:amp#149; When it comes to hair accessories, the sky's the limit! Pick up your favorite headband or clip, and have fun with it. We love Jennifer Behr's Blair Waldorf-esque headband ($268; jenniferbehr.com) and the the stretchy '20s-inspired version by Carolina Rodriguez ($98; bycarolina.com) for giving your style extra sparkle.
-
4. I'm afraid I'll look overdone.A hair accessory should play off of your ensemble, not overpower it, so choose your outfit first and go from there. A flapper band like Katy Perry's gives a nighttime look a retro edge, but the simple chain worn by Kat Dennings or Julianne Hough's satin headband are great options for accessory novices.
-
5. I can never keep my accessory in place.A dry shampoo or texturizer like Oribe's ($40; oribe.com) will soak up any excess oil and make your hair less slippery. Heavier pieces also add extra weight, so keep a few spare hair pins around in case gravity starts to take its toll on your style. We like Goody's Bobby Pins ($4; target.com for locations), which come in a variety of shades to match your hair color.
-
6. Big statement pieces are too fussy for me.Hair accessories aren't limited to just headbands and fascinators! A few well-placed clips like Emma Stone's add dimension to her soft curls. Follow her lead, but steer clear of butterfly shapes, neon tones, or flimsy plastic versions, which can channel a bad '90s revival. Remington's metallic clips ($5; target.com for locations) accent any gold or silver pieces, but are subtle enough to blend in with your outfit.
1 of 6
You Can Do: Statement Hair Accessories
Looking to add some extra sparkle to your 'do? We love how a pretty hair accessory can take you from work to working it in a matter of minutes. A statement piece, like the ones worn by Jennifer Lawrence and Florence Welch, do wonders to dress up (and disguise!) second-day strands, and the look is easy enough for anyone to master. Keep reading to see our tips on how to pull off a bold accessory, and get more celebrity hair inspiration!
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
25 Long Bob Haircuts for Any Face Shape
Mar 13, 2018 @ 1:00 PM
10 Balayage Highlight Ideas Perfect for Spring
Mar 13, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
This Is the Only Product That's Given Me Perfect Beachy Waves
Mar 12, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
This $12 Drugstore Hair Treatment Can Restore a Year’s Worth of Damage
Mar 12, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
How Often Should You Wash Your Hair? It Depends on Your Hair Type
Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
Meghan Markle's Highlights Will Be Spring's Biggest Hair Trend
Mar 9, 2018 @ 1:30 PM