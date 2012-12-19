Looking to add some extra sparkle to your 'do? We love how a pretty hair accessory can take you from work to working it in a matter of minutes. A statement piece, like the ones worn by Jennifer Lawrence and Florence Welch, do wonders to dress up (and disguise!) second-day strands, and the look is easy enough for anyone to master. Keep reading to see our tips on how to pull off a bold accessory, and get more celebrity hair inspiration!