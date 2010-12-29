Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
Star Hairstylists Makeover Snooki
-
1. Mark Townsend's Pick: Ashley Olsen's Shag
"Because Snooki is so small, I think it's good for her to have a little volume on top. This cut would give her a bit of height, and it's great for her face shape," says Townsend, who works with Ashley Olsen, January Jones, and Amy Adams, among others.
Try on Snooki's signature pouf hairstyle!
Try on Ashley Olsen's hair!
-
2. Charles Baker Strahan: Salma Hayek Pinault's A-Line Bob
"Snooki has beautiful features, and a strong, collarbone-length cut would allow them to shine. The bob would complement the apples of her cheeks, lengthen her face, and make her look taller by drawing attention to the neck," says Strahan, whose clients include Leighton Meester and Whitney Port.
Try on Snooki's signature pouf hairstyle!
Try on Salma Hayek Pinault's A-line bob!
-
3. Ken Paves's Pick: Eva Longoria's Short Crop
"I would love to see Snooki surprise the world and do the ultimate fresh look: a sexy, layered bob, like the one I created for Eva Longoria Parker. It would also be great to soften her color with some highlights. And of course, she can still bump-up the bob!" Paves works with stars like Jessica Simpson and Victoria Beckham.
Try on Snooki's signature pouf hairstyle!
Try on Eva Longoria Parker’s layered bob!
-
4. Giannandrea's Pick: Katie Holmes's Bangs and Bob
"The bangs would frame her face and cheekbones, and she can still tease the top for maximum volume. I think she would look adorable in this cut," says Giannandrea, who styles Drew Barrymore's hair.
Try on Snooki's signature pouf hairstyle!
Try on Katie Holmes's bob!
-
5. Harry Josh's Pick: Anne Hathaway's Long Layers
"I think Snooki would probably want to hold onto her length, so the cut that Anne Hathaway had in The Devil Wears Prada would be perfect. The long layers make it sexy and the slightly curved bangs make it cool," says Josh, who counts Amanda Seyfried and Rose Byrne among his regular clients.
Try on Snooki's signature pouf hairstyle!
Try on Anne Hathaway hairstyles.
-
6. Eugene Smith's Pick: Gwyneth Paltrow's Long Bob
"A cool, edgy long bob like Gwyneth Paltrow's would help Snooki shed the Jersey Girl image and bring out her sophisticated side. She's also petite, so a shorter length like this would balance that out," says Smith, a stylist at the Ted Gibson Salon who works with Beyonce, Hilary Duff, and Gabrielle Union.
Try on Snooki's signature pouf hairstyle!
Try on Gwyneth Paltrow's long bob!
-
7. Kiyah Wright's Pick: Victoria Beckham's Asymmetrical Bob
"I love this look! Because of the way it's wedged, it half looks like her existing cut already, but is more classic and easier to style. The feathery ends would give her a little length in the neck, too," says Wright, who works with Ciara and Kerry Washington.
Try on Snooki's signature pouf hairstyle!
Try on Victoria Beckham's asymmetrical bob!
-
8. Garren's Pick: Brigitte Bardot's Bumped-Up Style
"Snooki would be great with a voluptuous, Brigitte Bardot look-the bangs should be swept a bit across the forehead, and the length would be just past the shoulders. A light brown color with caramel highlights would finish the soft, sexy style," says Garren, who works with Angelina Jolie, Blake Lively, and many others.
Try on Snooki's signature pouf hairstyle!
1 of 8
"Because Snooki is so small, I think it's good for her to have a little volume on top. This cut would give her a bit of height, and it's great for her face shape," says Townsend, who works with Ashley Olsen, January Jones, and Amy Adams, among others.
Mark Townsend's Pick: Ashley Olsen's Shag
"Because Snooki is so small, I think it's good for her to have a little volume on top. This cut would give her a bit of height, and it's great for her face shape," says Townsend, who works with Ashley Olsen, January Jones, and Amy Adams, among others.
Try on Snooki's signature pouf hairstyle!
Try on Ashley Olsen's hair!
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
25 Long Bob Haircuts for Any Face Shape
Mar 13, 2018 @ 1:00 PM
10 Balayage Highlight Ideas Perfect for Spring
Mar 13, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
This Is the Only Product That's Given Me Perfect Beachy Waves
Mar 12, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
This $12 Drugstore Hair Treatment Can Restore a Year’s Worth of Damage
Mar 12, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
How Often Should You Wash Your Hair? It Depends on Your Hair Type
Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
Meghan Markle's Highlights Will Be Spring's Biggest Hair Trend
Mar 9, 2018 @ 1:30 PM