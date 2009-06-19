Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
Star Hairstylists Make Over Kate Gosselin
1. Ted Gibson's Pick: Elisha Cuthbert's Pixie
"[Kate's current cut] reminds me of Salt-N-Pepa's '80s asymmetrical bob," says Gibson, whose clients include Anne Hathaway and Angelina Jolie. "I would cut the long side to even out like the shorter side. I would turn it into a single-process blond crop."
2. Lea Journo's Pick: Nicole Richie's Bob
"To freshen up [Kate's] style, I would keep her pretty bangs but add extensions to give her a bit of a softer look for everyday," says Journo, whose clients include Kate Bosworth and Jennifer Aniston.
3. Ursula Stephen's Pick: Sienna Miller's Short Shag"Her long side is way too heavy, thick and blunt, and her short side is way too short," says the Motions Celebrity Stylist, whose clients include Rihanna and Zoe Kravitz. "I would layer, shorten and thin out the long side and have her grow out the crown and back area a little."
4. And What About Color?Tracey Cunningham's Pick: Cameron Diaz's Color
"It looks like Kate is naturally a soft brunette," says the Redken Creative Consultant for Color, whose clients include Jennifer Lopez and Amy Adams. "I'd use a warm blond base, and add some sun-kissed and soft caramel highlights around the base and the left side of her haircut."
5. Rita Hazan's Pick: Jennifer Aniston's Color"There are too many colors going on," says Hazan, whose clients include Jessica Simpson and Renee Zellweger. "I'd like to see it more natural, so I'd first darken it a little and then add honey and golden-blond highlights."
