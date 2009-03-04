Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
Star Hairstyles from M to Z
-
1. Madonna
THE LOOK Flipped layers
HOW-TO Get the wave in the bangs by twisting the wrist outward as you roll a round brush through the hair. Karla Medeiros of Miami's Me Day Spa recommends the small T3 flat iron to twist the side layers into a wave. Secure with hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK Layers should be cut starting at the bottom of the ear.
BUY ONLINE NOW T3 Tourmaline Professional Flat Iron with Rounded Plates, $26.40; sephora.com.
Try on Madonna's hair now!
-
2. MadonnaTHE LOOK Wide curls
HOW-TO Start with a texturizing gel to eliminate frizz and keep curls cohesive, says stylist Burton Machen. With hair parted in the center, take a one-inch section, form it into a curl and lay the curl flat on the head and pin it. Create a row of curls on either side of the part and work down each side. Let set for as long as possible (a minimum of 20 minutes).
INSIDER TRICK This can also be done at night to save time the next day. "Plus, curls pinned this way are more comfortable to sleep on than rollers," says Machen.
BUY ONLINE NOW Radical Sheen Texturizing Gel, Rusk, $13; stuff4beauty.com.
Try on curly hair now!
-
3. Malin AkermanTHE LOOK Sexy waves
HOW-TO Start with soft-hold mousse on damp hair, says Michael Murphy of New York’s EIJI Salon. Then twist and roll small sections of hair into pin curls and clip. “Don’t get too close the roots,” says Murphy. “You want body throughout the hair, not at the root.” Dry hair with a diffuser to speed up the process and then when dry, release the pin-curls and gently separate them with fingers.
INSIDER TRICK “This look works best for those with fine, longer locks because it easily adds volume and body for a very sexy, carefree look,” says Murphy.
BUY ONLINE NOW Sunsilk mousse, $4.50; walgreens.com.
Try on Malin's hair now!
-
4. Mandy MooreTHE LOOK Draping curtain bangs
HOW-TO Let hair air-dry 75 percent, then finish drying with a small round brush. Dry bangs using the brush, slightly twisting the brush as you pull through the bang to give it a face-framing shape. Finish with a light hairspray to keep in place.
INSIDER TRICK Blunt bangs make the face look wider. You can part bangs like Mandy's to reveal more forehead area.
BUY ONLINE NOW Sebastian Shaper Spray Regular, $15.99; salonsavings.com.
Try on Mandy's hair now!
-
5. Mandy MooreTHE LOOK Textured crop
HOW-TO Choppy layers add texture and dimension. Wash and air-dry and finish with a styling wax to enhance the layered pieces.
INSIDER TRICK The volume created by the short pieces on top add height and balance to a round face like Mandy's.
BUY ONLINE NOW Bumble & Bumble Styling Wax, $22.50; drugstore.com.
Try on short hair now!
-
6. Marcia CrossTHE LOOK Veronica Lake curls
HOW-TO For romantic ringlets with staying power, stylist Francky L'Official suggests applying a quarter-size amount of medium-hold gel and distributing it through damp hair. Blow-dry until hair is 75 percent dry. Section off in small pieces and set hair in one-inch steam curlers, rolling from the ends of the hair to the scalp. Spritz with a medium hold hair spray and let sit for 15 minutes. Remove curlers and use fingers to manipulate curls to achieve your desired look.
INSIDER TRICK Spritz each curler with hairspray before putting in hair for extra hold.
BUY ONLINE NOW ARTec TextureLine Hold Texture Spray, $10.49; sleekhair.com.
Try on party hair now!
-
7. Maria MenounosTHE LOOK Long subtle waves
HOW-TO Run mousse through wet hair, then blow-dry with a round brush. Put in 1½-inch Velcro rollers and allow to set. Remove curlers and apply hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK If any pieces don't have enough curl, go over them with a one-inch curling iron.
BUY ONLINE NOW Velcro Salon Rollers, $5; amazon.com.
Try on Maria's hair now!
-
8. Marisa TomeiTHE LOOK Wavy side style
HOW-TO Stylist Adir Abergel started with Fekkai mousse on the roots for body. Then he blew hair dry with a natural boar bristle brush. "With two-inch sections of hair, I wrapped it around the round brush and let it cool," says Abergel. "I repeated that around the entire head and then hand-tousled the hair. I lifted sections of hair and pinned it up, letting it twist organically and then secured with a hair clip." When he had created the look he wanted, he replaced the silver hair clips with brown bobby pins and set the look with hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK "Using the hair clips is an easy way to get the shape first and then you can replace them with pins," says Abergel.
BUY ONLINE NOW Frederic Fekkai Full Volume mousse, $20; at skinstore.com.
Try on Marisa's hair now!
-
9. Mariska HargitayTHE LOOK Short bob with sweeping bangs
HOW-TO Apply a light styling glaze and Kerastase Volumactive to hair and massage into roots. Blow-dry hair halfway. Section off hair and finish blow-drying with a flat brush. Mist with Ellnet hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK The best way to make this look work is to invest in a great cut, says stylist Patrick Melville.
BUY ONLINE NOW Kerastase Volumactive Expansion Spray, $34; www.fredsegalbeauty.com.
Try on bangs now!
-
10. Mary J. BligeTHE LOOK Above-the-ear bob with bangs
HOW-TO Apply a relaxing gel to wet hair. Using a large nylon-bristled brush, pull two-inch sections of hair taut and blow-dry aiming the nozzle down in order to get the hair straight. "Use a small round brush to smooth out ends and give a little flip to the bangs without making them poufy," says stylist Joaquin Hortal of N.Y.C.'s NAO salon.
INSIDER TRICK "Nylon brushes are best for managing super thick hair," says Hortal.
BUY ONLINE NOW Spornette Provo Tourmaline Round Brush Series, $14; www.folica.com.
Try on bangs now!
-
11. Meg Ryan, October 2008THE LOOK Beachy waves
HOW-TO To get this look, stylist David Babaii spritzed Meg’s freshly-washed, damp hair with his Bohemian Beach Spray “to give her hair volume and great texture in the wave.” He then blew it dry with a diffuser, “bringing the hair up slowly and not touching to too much to prevent frizz,” says Babaii. When hair was dry, he took any less-wavy pieces and curled them with his FHI one-inch iron to look like the rest of the waves; and then finished with hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK Babaii spritzed beach spray at the roots to make sure the top of her head wasn’t flat and straight.
BUY ONLINE NOW Bohemian Beach Spray, DB for Wild Aid, $11.95; db4wildaid.com.
Try on Meg's hair now!
-
12. Mena SuvariTHE LOOK Sharp-edged bob
HOW-TO Ask your stylist for a bob that’s even in length around the entire head, says stylist Jonathan Garcia of Las Vegas’s Ritual Salon amp Spa. “Communicate that you want a square chin-length bob with a full bang that goes to the brow when dry. Do not cut the bangs when wet, as they will shrink when dried and may be shorter than you would like. Also, ask that the stylist to use a razor on the ends to frame the face and add a bit of edginess,” says Garcia.
INSIDER TRICK Says Garcia, “Stay away from silicone-based polishes because you want a more dry look,” as opposed to something too greasy.
Try on Mena's hair now!
-
13. Michelle MonaghanTHE LOOK Straight and glossy
HOW-TO Start by combing a serum through damp hair, says stylist Edward Tricomi. Then blow-dry using a Mason Pearson brush, pulling pieces down for a less voluminous look. Finish with a shine product.
INSIDER TRICK "Using a paddle brash will help evenly distribute shine, without dulling the hair down when blow-drying it," says Tricomi.
BUY ONLINE NOW Shine Pomade, Davines, $28; drugstore.com.
Try on bangs now!
-
14. Michelle PfeifferTHE LOOK Thick, long waves
HOW-TO Comb volumizing mousse or spray through wet hair, then blow-dry with a large round brush. Curl hair in a 1 y-inch iron, and hold just for a few seconds, then unravel.
INSIDER TRICK "Curl the hair from the crown down," says stylist Juan Carlos Maciques. "By holding it for only a few seconds you get an uncontrived wave, not a curl."
BUY ONLINE NOW Cristophe Beverly Hills Volumizing Spray Tonic, $6.39;www.cvs.com.
Try on wavy hair now!
-
15. Michelle WilliamsTHE LOOK Chin-length finger waves
HOW-TO Start by combing gel through hair. To create finger waves, stylist Edward Tricomi says, "Using a fine-tooth comb and your finger, start at the root of the hair and using your finger as a guide for the comb, lean the comb on your index finger and swirl it downward, indenting every turn. Use the finger as a placeholder as you form s-shape curls with the comb. As you go, place a bobby pin to hold it while the gel dries. Once dry, remove the bobbyi pins and slightly and very gently brush out with a paddle brush to give it a less-stiff feel." This style is best on chin-length cuts.
INSIDER TRICK "You can create this look with a curling iron by alternating the curl between pieces with some curled to the front and the others to the back," says Tricomi.
BUY ONLINE NOW Hard hold gel, Alterna, $19; drugstore.com.
Try on short hair now!
-
16. Michelle WilliamsTHE LOOK Long bangs with bend
HOW-TO When blow-drying the bangs, pull them straight between your second and third fingers and then slightly to the side as you near the ends and set with a light hairspray. "To style, part hair to the side and then pull hair into a loose bun," says stylist Laurent D. "Allow a few pieces of hair to fall to the forehead and finish with a texture spray and shine serum."
INSIDER TRICK Bangs will do this bend more easily if hair is naturally wavy.
BUY ONLINE NOW Texture spray, mop, $16; ulta.com.
Try on bangs now!
-
17. Mila KunisTHE LOOK Crown volume with long waves
HOW-TO Stylist Helena Faccenda recommends using a large ceramic curling iron on dry hair. "Take large sections and wrap them around the iron," she says. After you have curled the entire head, use a lightweight styling cream and lightly brush the curls to soften them into waves. "Using a blow dryer and light heat will make an even more natural looking wave." Finish with hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK "When curling the hair, wear a hot glove so you don't have to worry when you wrap hair around the iron barrel," says Faccenda.
BUY ONLINE NOW Frederic Fekkai Coiff styling creme, $23; nordstrom.com.
Try on Mila's hair now!
-
18. Miley Cyrus
THE LOOK Low ponytail
HOW-TO Apply a volumizing foam to wet, freshly-washed hair. Then part hair on the side and blow-dry section by section with a medium round brush, curling the ends of the hair. Apply a coat of hairspray to the entire head. Using the hand to mold the hair in a wave shape along the ear, pull hair into a ponytail and secure. Finish with another coat of spray.
INSIDER TRICK Tie a satin ribbon around the ponytail and leave it loose (not in a bow) for an extra touch.
BUY ONLINE NOW L'Oreal Texture Infinium Regular Hold Professional Hairspray, $17; amazon.com.
Try on party hair now!
-
19. Miley CyrusTHE LOOK Wavy half-up style
HOW-TO Derek Smart, of Sally Hershberger L.A., says to start by applying a styling product to wet hair and then use a large round brush to blow-dry the hair smooth. “Divide your hair with a center part, then take a large curling iron and wrap the hair from mid-length to the ends around the barrel of the iron, curling all the hair in a downward motion,” says Smart. Pull a small section from each side of the head and bring together in the back and secure with a bobby pin or hair accessory.
INSIDER TRICK After you finish curling the whole head, let the hair cool down and then run your fingers through the curls to give the soft, separated waves.
BUY ONLINE NOW Sally Hershberger Style Primer, $12.50; at walgreens.com.
Try on Miley's hair now!
-
20. Milla JovovichTHE LOOK Curly side ponytail with flower accent
HOW-TO Curl hair with a one-inch curling iron, then sweep hair into a side ponytail just above the ear and secure with an elastic. If pieces of hair fall in the back, pin them to
the head.
INSIDER TRICK If you want to add a fresh flower like Milla, but live in a humid place that will cause it to wilt, opt for a pretty fake one instead.
BUY ONLINE NOW Clip On Flowers Cymbidium Orchid Hair Clip, $5; cliponflowers.com.
Try on party hair now!
-
21. Minka KellyTHE LOOK Bohemian half-up braids
HOW-TO "If your hair has natural wave, use a holding foam on wet hair then blow-dry with a diffuser," says Bumble and bumble stylist Michele Fiona. When dry, randomly curl sections of hair with a one-inch iron. Add two small braids along the hairline and bring them together and pin in the back.
INSIDER TRICK "If hair is particularly dry, use a moisturizing styling cream only on the last few inches of hair," says Fiona.
BUY ONLINE NOW Take Charge mousse, John Frieda Frizz Ease, $5; drugstore.com.
Try on wavy hair now!
-
22. Mischa BartonTHE LOOK Piecey waves
HOW-TO Spray in a wave-enhancing product to wet hair. Create deep side part and let hair dry naturally.
INSIDER TRICK Finish any unruly pieces with a small-barrel curling iron.
BUY ONLINE NOW Freeman's Surf's Up Curl Enhancing Spray, $5; freemanbeauty.com.
Try on Mischa's hair now!
-
23. Mischa BartonTHE LOOK Soft blunt bangs
HOW-TO Have the stylist cut the bangs at eye level-because when hair dries, it bounces up a bit shorter. Blow-dry straight with a paddle brush after applying a straightening balm.
INSIDER TRICK Bangs look softer if they're cut with a razor.
BUY ONLINE NOW Frederic Fekkai Straight Away Straightening Balm, $17.50;
Try on Mischa's hair now!
-
24. Mischa BartonTHE LOOK Full, curly side style
HOW-TO Before blow-drying, add a texturizer to wet hair. Use a round brush to create lift at the root, says stylist Tom Brophy. Use a large curling iron to curl small sections around the entire head. "Start with the iron at the middle of the hair shaft, wrap the hair around the iron instead of starting with the iron at the end and curling up," says Brophy. Tease at the crown and then pull the hair to the side and secure with pins and hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK "Instead of using one size iron, use different size curling irons to add dimension to this look," says Brophy.
BUY ONLINE NOW Babyliss Conair Curling Iron, $81; at planetbeauty.com.
Try on Mischa's hair now!
-
25. Naomi CampbellTHE LOOK Thick blunt bangs
HOW-TO Have your hairdresser cut bangs from the top of the head, with a radial part, where hair falls from the top of the head evenly. Use shampoo, conditioner and styling cream designed to aid in straightening, and finish with a shine spray.
INSIDER TRICK These bangs are very heavy and look best on women with no natural wave.
BUY ONLINE NOW Philip B Shin Shine, $26; philipb.com.
Try on Naomi's hair now!
-
26. Naomi WattsTHE LOOK Shoulder-length curly bob
HOW-TO Mimic Naomi's style with a cut just above the shoulders. The curls give the appearance of a shorter bob. On wet hair, apply a curl-defining lotion and blow-dry. Put in two-inch Velcro rollers for 20 minutes, remove rollers and finish with Kevin Murphy Easy Rider to tame and define curls.
BUY ONLINE NOW Kevin Murphy Easy Rider, $28; amazon.com.
Try on Naomi's hair now!
-
27. Natalie PortmanTHE LOOK Pixie cut
HOW-TO "This is a great cut for women with thin hair," says stylist Marco Maranghello. Add volumizing mousse to wet hair and with your hands, pull hair up and back. Set with a light shaping spray.
INSIDER TRICK To instantly refresh your hair, use travel-friendly hair towelettes.
BUY ONLINE NOW Ted Gibson Hair Sheets, $35; sephora.com.
Try on Natalie's hair now!
-
28. Natalie PortmanTHE LOOK Soft waves with swooping bangs
HOW-TO Stylist David Babaii says to start with beach spray on wet hair and then blow-dry with a diffuser, using your hands instead of a brush to create texture. Use a large-barrel ceramic curling iron (Babaii likes FHI), alternating the direction of the curls. “To finish, run your fingers gently up each strand to create a soft backcombing effect,” says Babaiil. “This creates volume and added texture.”
INSIDER TRICK Style the bangs while blow-drying by blowing down on them; and don’t use the curling iron them.
BUY ONLINE NOW FHI ceramic curling iron, $195; folica.com.
Try on Natalie's hair now!
-
29. Natalie PortmanTHE LOOK Deep side part with low full curls
HOW-TO Create a deep side part. Then wrap two-inch sections of hair in hot rollers. Roll the sections under so the curler sits horizontally, and roll up to chin level, not all the way to the scalp. Let set for 15 minutes, remove, and spray with hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK This style is a great one for second-day hair and hairspray will dry up any excess oil at the scalp.
Try on Natalie's hair now!
-
30. Natalie PortmanTHE LOOK Classic French twist
HOW-TO If you start with freshly washed hair, stylist Michael St. Germain recommends adding volume spray before you blow-dry to add body. If hair is dirty, add a styling spray for extra texture. Then simply pull hair back just above the nape and twist upward and into itself, tucking the ends in at the top. Place pins in the twist to secure it.
INSIDER TRICK This style looks best with a side part and a panel slicked across the top, or bangs pulled to the side.
BUY ONLINE NOW Goldwell Trendline Natural Flexi Whip Flexible Mousse, $16; beautysak.com.
Try on party hair now!
-
31. Natalie PortmanTHE LOOK Romantic updo with headband
HOW-TO Start by using a curling iron on dry hair, says stylist Edward Tricomi. "Wind the hair around the barrel from root to tip. Once done with the entire head, grab hair up off the neck and start pinning sections in random places until all the hair is up. Slide a headband in smoothing the front and finish with hairspray."
INSIDER TRICK "Pin hair in a haphazard manner, not thinking about perfection," says Tricomi.
Try on Natalie's hair now!
-
32. Nicole KidmanTHE LOOK Lush curls
HOW-TO Blow-dry hair with a large round brush. Once hair is completely dry, take two-inch sections of hair, spritz with Spray de Mode hairspray and starting from the mid-shaft, curl the hair around the iron. Proceed in this manner around the entire head, says Bumble and bumble stylist Michele Fiona. Once complete, finish with a shine spray and rake fingers through hair to lengthen curls.
INSIDER TRICK "Curling hair around the iron gives it a nice ropiness and keeps it from looking too done," says Fiona.
BUY ONLINE NOW Spray de Mode, Bumble and bumble, $30; fredsegalbeauty.com.
Try on Nicole's hair now!
-
33. Nicole RichieTHE LOOK Below-the-chin sleek bob
HOW-TO N.Y.C. salon owner Francky L'Official says to start by applying a dime-sized amount of anti-frizz serum to damp hair. Blow-dry hair in sections with a large round brush, pulling straight down and curling under on the ends. Apply a drop of shine serum for a glossy finish.
INSIDER TRICK "Avoid using excess product on bangs as they tend to get oily faster," says L'Official.
BUY ONLINE NOW Kerastase Nutritive Serum Oleo-Relax, $39; amazon.com.
Try on Nicole's hair now!
-
34. Nicole RichieTHE LOOK Long sideswept bangs
HOW-TO Says stylist Eva Scrivo: "Blow-dry the bang before the rest of your hair so it doesn't have a chance to have a mind of its own." Use a flat brush and pull bangs toward the ear while pointing the dryer down over the hair.
INSIDER TRICK Have your hairstylist cut the bangs starting at the side part, just above the eyebrow, down in a swooping shape that reaches the lower part of the ear.
BUY ONLINE NOW Mason Pearson Pocket Size Brush, $57.50; blissworld.com.
Try on Nicole's hair now!
-
35. Olivia WildeTHE LOOK Curly and pulled to the side
HOW-TO Blow-dry hair using a flat brush. "The curls start halfway down the hair shaft, so the trick is to keep the root flat," says stylist Tom Brophy. When dry, part the hair and curl sections with a medium-size iron. "Begin a few inches from the end of the hair, wrap the hair around the iron leaving the ends out," says Brophy. "As you work up the hair shaft towards the root with the iron the curls become larger and looser and the curls towards the end are smaller defined. Pin one side behind the ear to secure the style. Finish with spray gloss for shine and a light hair spray."
INSIDER TRICK "Separate the bottom curls but taking hair spray and piecing the sections out. This way the style does not look too coiffed," adds Brophy.
BUY ONLINE NOW Lamas Beauty Hold Me spray, $15; at lamasbeauty.com.
Try on Olivia's hair now!
-
36. Patricia ArquetteTHE LOOK Chin-length bob with bangs
HOW-TO Style this bob by simply air-drying and smoothing out with a flat brush.
INSIDER TRICK If your hair is too thick to get this simple result, use a ceramic flat iron.
BUY ONLINE NOW Elegant Anti-Static Boar Paddle Brush, $6.50; tiffanysbeauty.com.
Try on short hair now!
-
37. Penélope CruzTHE LOOK Curly side twist with long swooping bangs
HOW-TO Spritz a thickening spray to roots of wet hair and blow-dry, using a large round brush. Curl hair with an iron. Gently gather hair and twist from one side to the other and secure just behind the ear with bobby pins.
INSIDER TRICK Start by blow-drying the bangs with the round brush, slightly twisting it down and to the side.
BUY ONLINE NOW Ojon Hydrating Thickening Spray, $30; ulta.com.
Try on party hair now!
-
38. Penelope CruzTHE LOOK Voluminous Bombshell hair
HOW-TOThree elements will help get this kind of volume: a volumizer applied to wet hair; blow-drying the hair 75 percent of the way with your head upside down; and creating a zig-zag part once the hair is dry. Use a large round brush to blow-dry the hair when you flip it back up. Flip back over and apply hairspray, then create the haphazard parts in the hair.
INSIDER TRICK Don't have enough hair to pull this look off? Try extensions!
BUY ONLINE NOW Sunsilk Daring Volume Spray-on Mousse, $3; drugstore.com.
Try on Penelope's hair now!
-
39. Penélope CruzTHE LOOK Tiered loose curls
HOW-TO Before blow-drying, add volumizing mousse to the roots, especially at the crown. Make a two-inch center part. Curl hair with a two-inch iron, rolling hair just to the ear and gently releasing the iron. Lightly fluff hair with your fingers. Pull hair from above the ear, not gathering hair as you go and secure with a small elastic or pretty clip or barrette. Do the same thing at the nape: pull a section from each side and secure with the same type of holder as above.
INSIDER TRICK A crooked part that only goes back a few inches looks fresh and modern.
BUY ONLINE NOW Herbal Essences Bodifying Foam, $3.47; medshopexpress.com.
Try on party hair now!
-
40. Rachel BilsonTHE LOOK Long layers with volume
HOW-TO Blow-dry hair with a three-inch round brush and then back-comb at the crown. Finish with a middle part.
INSIDER TRICK For subtle waves like Rachel's, curl the ends with a two-inch iron.
Try on Rachel's hair now!
-
41. Rachel BilsonTHE LOOK Low ponytail
HOW-TO "Start with hair powder on dry hair," says stylist Wendy Bond. Add a little messy texture by blow-drying hair. Gather hair into a low ponytail at the base of the neck and allow face-framing layers to fall out. Finish with a light coating of hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK By starting with hair powder, you enhance the texture of the hair.
BUY ONLINE NOW Hair powder, Bumble & Bumble, $41; fredsegalbeauty.com.
Try on straight hair now!
-
42. Rachel BilsonTHE LOOK Pinned under faux bob
HOW-TO Apply a volumizer and blow-dry hair with a large round brush, giving curl to the ends. In one piece, take hair at the nape and fold it under to create a bob and secure with bobby pins. Finish with a light hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK "A deep side part will dress up this look," says stylist Michael St. Germain from John Freida in L.A.
BUY ONLINE NOW Rene Furterer Anti Dehydrating Volumizing Mousse, $22; dermstore.com.
Try on Rachel's hair now!
-
43. Rachel McAdamsTHE LOOK Long, full layers
HOW-TO Apply shine gel to wet hair and allow it to air-dry. Once it's almost dry, use a two-inch round brush to smooth it out and finish with a blow-dryer on the cold setting. Create a jagged part and back comb both sides for volume.
INSIDER TRICK If you have a square face shape, avoid this look.
BUY ONLINE NOW Citre Shine Style amp Shine Gel, $3; amazon.com.
Try on straight hair now!
-
44. Rachel McAdamsTHE LOOK Bouffant
HOW-TO Add volumizing mousse to wet hair and blow-dry 75 percent of the way with your head turned upside down. Flip head up and finish drying with a medium round brush. Tease the entire crown area and hold with hairspray. Add a fabric headband.
INSIDER TRICK If headbands pinch behind your ears, go for a scarf or ribbon that you tie underneath the hair. Keep it in place with bobby pins just below the ears.
BUY ONLINE NOW Xhiliration Floral Cut-Out Headband, $7.99; target.com.
Try on party hair now!
-
45. Rebecca GayheartTHE LOOK Straight low ponytail
HOW-TO With hair that you've blown straight or flat ironed, tease the crown and lightly mist with flexible hold hair-spray. Create a center part and pull hair back and secure behind the ear with a clear hair band.
INSIDER TRICK "This style works best with hair that hasn't been recently washed," says stylist Joaquin Hortal. For even more texture, apply a dry shampoo to roots and massage in.
BUY ONLINE NOW Rene Furterer Naturia Dry Shampoo, $23; www.dermstore.com.
Try on straight hair now!
-
46. Rebecca GayheartTHE LOOK Romantic Curls
HOW-TO After creating a center part, curl sections of hair with a wide-barrel iron. "Curl from mid-shaft to the ends, keeping the iron away from the root," says stylist Mario Russo. Spritz each section with hairspray when you remove it from the iron to maintain the curl at the end.
INSIDER TRICK "If you have wavy or coarse hair, start by smoothing it out with a large round brush and a protectant cream," says Russo.
BUY ONLINE NOW Miracle Styling Creme, Mario Russo, $7.50; mariorusso.com.
Try on curly hair now!
-
47. Rebecca RomijnTHE LOOK Smooth with a side braid
HOW-TO Spritz wet hair with volumizing spray. Blow-dry with a round brush, then part dry hair on the side. Hold hair in a low ponytail (do not secure with elastic, though), and begin braiding, pulling hair to the front and secure with a small-size rubber band.
INSIDER TRICK When braiding, avoid flat hair by not pulling hair too tightly.
BUY ONLINE NOW Large, round boar bristle brush by Julien Farel, $50; www.julienfarel.com .
Try on straight hair now!
-
48. Rebecca RomijnTHE LOOK Half up with movement
HOW-TO Stylist Jamie Bakos recommends the following steps for this style: Spray in volumizer on the roots when wet. Blow dry hair with a round brush, bending the ends of the hair in an outwards motion. Choose a messy part, then loosely pull sides of the hair back and secure it with bobby pins or a clip.
INSIDER TRICK Lightly comb roots on the crown before pulling hair back for a little sexy volume.
BUY ONLINE NOW Phyto Phytovolume Actif Volumizer Spray; $28; beautyexclusive.com.
Try on Rebecca's hair now!
-
49. Rebecca RomijnTHE LOOK Low waves
HOW-TO After washing, apply a wave-defining product and blow-dry. Spray hair with hairspray and curl pieces with a two-inch curling iron. Rub a light styling cream between fingers and gently separate the curls to create subtle waves.
INSIDER TRICK Add instant volume on top by switching your part half-way through the day.
BUY ONLINE NOW Bumble & Bumble Surf Spray, $24; fredsegalbeauty.com.
Try on Rebecca's hair now!
-
50. Reese WitherspoonTHE LOOK Subtle sideswept bangs
HOW-TO Use a dime-size amount of balm or cream shine product through the hair, and to smooth the bangs slightly to the side. Blow-dry bangs and the rest of the hair with a paddle brush-a round brush will give too much of a voluminous look.
INSIDER TRICK Stylist Marco Maranghello says, "If you have thick hair use a cream shining product and if you have thin hair like Reese's, use a balm. A cream-based product for shine is too heavy on thin hair."
BUY ONLINE NOW PhytoSpecific Moisturizing Styling Balm, $24; aveyou.com.
Try on Reese's hair now!
-
51. Reese WitherspoonTHE LOOK Full waves
HOW-TO Blow-dry hair with a medium-size round brush. When dry, use a one-and-a-half-inch curling iron to vertically curl sections of hair around the entire head. Rake fingers through the curls to get Reese’s natural-looking wave.
INSIDER TRICK “This works best on hair that hits at chin-level, has long layers and lots of soft wave,” says stylist Jim Wayne.
Try on Reese's hair now!
-
52. Reese WitherspoonTHE LOOK Unfussy half-up hair
HOW-TO "Start with clean, damp hair so hair has movement and high shine," says Bumble and bumble stylist Michele Fiona. Spritz hair with prep lotion to create a workable hold, then blow-dry hair using a large round brush, curling the ends slightly under. "Then take two sections of hair by the forehead, twist gently and secure with a pin the same color as hair," says Fiona. "Finish with a light coat of medium-hold hairspray."
INSIDER TRICK "Don't completely saturate hair with product, as this will discourage body and fullness," says Fiona. "This look is all about flirty movement."
BUY ONLINE NOW Prep, Bumble and bumble, $21; fredsegalbeauty.com.
Try on straight hair now!
-
53. Reese WitherspoonTHE LOOK Shiny long curls
HOW-TO Start by drying the bangs. "Always do your bangs first before the rest of the head," says stylist Guy Riggio of L.A.'s John Frieda Salon. Follow with a rough blow-dry on the rest of the head. When dry, use a large-barrel curling iron to wrap sections horizontally. Start just above the ear and wrap the curling iron under and hold for ten seconds. Tuck the hair behind the ear on the parted side, and finish with a coat of hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK After you finish curling the hair, gently pick up each curl and shake it out a bit to give more fullness and separation.
Try on party hair now!
-
54. Reese WitherspoonTHE LOOK Bob with long bangs
HOW-TO “Start by blow-drying hair with a round brush to achieve a classic blow dry,” says Neil Weisberg, co-owner of L.A.’s Neil George salon. “Then add a small amount of shine or wax product and use a straightening iron to slightly angle the ends inward.”
INSIDER TRICK “If you straighten the hair at the root with the flat iron, it will go too flat,” says Weisberg.
BUY ONLINE NOW Ultra Gloss Wax, Phyto Pro, $22; beauty.com.
Try on Reese's hair now!
-
55. Reese WitherspoonTHE LOOK Flippy shag
HOW-TO Let hair air-dry. Use a three-inch round brush to smooth out dry hair. Finish hair by using a little wax to help flip the ends with your fingertips.
INSIDER TRICK The smaller the round brush, the more curl, so use a big brush to create the little light flip.
BUY ONLINE NOW Frederic Fekkai Large Round Brush, $65; sephora.com.
Try on short hair now!
-
56. Renee ZellwegerTHE LOOK Piled curls
HOW-TO Stylist Paul Labrecque created this look by putting his style foam on wet hair and then diffusing it. “I then used a medium-barrel iron to set the hair and then pinned the curls to the head,” Labrecque says. He finished with hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK When pinning up the curls, pull the hair up high and hold with one hand while you use the other hand to randomly pin hair around the head.
BUY ONLINE NOW Paul Labrecque Color Style Fade Prevention Foam, $22; at paullabrecque.com.
Try on Renee's hair now!
-
57. RihannaTHE LOOK Rounded bob
HOW-TO Smooth relaxing balm over wet hair from roots to ends, and comb through to ensure every strand is saturated, says celebrity stylist Juan Carlos Maciques of N.Y.C.'s Rita Hazan Salon. Blow-dry straight with a Mason Pearson flat brush. "This gives a polished look without resorting to a flat iron," Maciques says. Finish by tucking one side behind the ear and set with light hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK If you have unruly hair, consider having it chemically relaxed to make the most of this sleek bob.
BUY ONLINE NOW Izzazu Ultimate Relaxing Balm, $19; www.izzazu.com.
Try on Rihanna's hair now!
-
58. RihannaTHE LOOK Top-curled short ‘do
HOW-TO Apply volumizer to the roots and comb through the hair. Blow-dry hair with a medium-size round brush, says Sebastian Professional stylist Thomas Dunkin. When done, take a one-inch curling iron and roll sections back away from the face, holding the iron horizontally and gently pulling the iron down out of the curl. Secure with a coat of hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK This look works best on hair like Rihanna’s, which is cut short with longer pieces on top.
Try on Rihanna's many styles now!
-
59. RihannaTHE LOOK Rolled front short cut
HOW-TO “After washing, blow-dry hair using a round brush,” says stylist Harry Josh. “It’s important to use the brush like a roller and brush it backwards. Finish the look by using a gel and strong hold hairspray (like Luxurious Volume All-Out Hold) to hold the style.”
INSIDER TRICK “For Rihanna’s cut, ask your stylist to go short on the sides and back and long and heavy in the front,” says Josh.
Try on Rihanna's hair now!
-
60. RihannaTHE LOOK High Graduated Bob
HOW-TO Ask your stylist to cut the hair in long pieces around the entire head (as opposed to a pixie cut). This is an easy wash-and-go style, but bangs should be blown-dry, using the fingers as a rake to pull them straight while you dry them.
INSIDER TRICK This style deserves a coat of shine spray.
BUY ONLINE NOW Molton Brown Smoothing Hair Gloss, $28; moltonbrown.com.
Try on short hair now!
-
61. Salma Hayek, April 2009THE LOOK Full and straight
HOW-TO Stylist Robert Vetica applied MoroccanOil to wet hair and blew it out using a large round brush. When hair was dry, he used Tresemme heat protectant spray and then curled hair with a one-inch iron "to give it a slight bend on the ends," says Vetica.
INSIDER TRICK If you have a strong hairline like Hayek's, and want to redirect it more easily, Vetica says to use gel.
BUY ONLINE NOW MoroccanOil cream, $30; at planetbeauty.com.
Try on Salma's hair now!
-
62. Sandra BullockTHE LOOK Shoulder-length with center part
HOW-TO Add volumizing mousse to the roots and let hair air-dry. Once dry, part hair in the middle, tease it at the crown and smooth the ends with a serum.
INSIDER TRICK A part that only goes part way back is less severe than a full-length one.
BUY ONLINE NOW Kerastase Resistance Volumactive, $45; amazon.com.
Try on Sandra's hair now!
-
63. Sandra BullockTHE LOOK Long blunt bangs
HOW-TO Bangs instantly add youth. Sandra Bullock's bangs are cut straight across the face and then slightly turn down as they blend into the rest of her hair.
INSIDER TRICK Stylist Jonathan Antin says that you don't want a greasy product in the bangs that will weigh them down.
BUY ONLINE NOW Buy Online Now: Jonathan Dirt Texturizing Paste, $26; sephora.com.
Try on Sandra's hair now!
-
64. Sandra Bullock, March 2009THE LOOK Sexy waves
HOW-TO Stylist Gavin Harwin used heat protectant and volumizing sprays before blow-drying the hair. Then he used a one-inch Hot Tools curling iron to get the curls around the entire head and brushed it out with a Mason Pearson brush.
INSIDER TRICK Sandra arrived at the shoot with dry hair, so Harwin dampened it a bit to have a clean slate to work with.
BUY ONLINE NOW Cutler Volumizing Spray, $21; at qvc.com.
Try on Sandra's hair now!
-
65. Sandra OhTHE LOOK Pinned-up short curls
HOW-TO Using a small-to-medium barrel curling iron, curl hair from ends to roots. Set with flexible hold hairspray, and starting with the back, pin sections of hair up, leaving a few inches of curls in the front to frame the face.
INSIDER TRICK "Once hair is set, try not to play with it," says stylist Joquin Hortal. Touching the curls creates unwanted frizz.
Try on Sandra's hair now!
-
66. Sarah Jessica ParkerTHE LOOK Long waves with a center part
HOW-TO Add a texturizing spray to wet hair and blow-dry. Wrap small sections of hair around a one-inch curling iron and let set for 10 to 15 seconds.
INSIDER TRICK When entire head is done, gently pick up sections and shake them out so hair looks loose and natural.
Try on wavy hair now!
-
67. Sarah Jessica ParkerTHE LOOK Pinned-under high ponytail
HOW-TO Use a bodifying product on wet hair, then blow it out with a round brush to get it straight with body, says stylist Michael St. Germain. With a flat boar bristle brush, pull the hair up into a high ponytail and secure with an elastic. With one hand, scoop the ends of the ponytail up and tuck it under itself and pin with two bobby pins criss-crossing each other. St. Germain recommends finishing with Davines spray.
INSIDER TRICK Always use coated elastics so they don't break your hair and avoid ones with metal closures as well.
BUY ONLINE NOW Davines BIO_O Strong Hold Hair Spray, $25; folica.com.
Try on party hair now!
-
68. Sarah Jessica ParkerTHE LOOK Huge twist with
sleek top
HOW-TO Use a smoothing spray as well as a thickening spray on wet hair, then blow-dry with a large round brush. Part hair on the side, and make another part on top of the head to create two sections: one from the crown back and the front panel. Back-comb at the crown and gather hair into a ponytail (not secured, though), in the middle of the head. Twist upward into a French twist and secure with pins. Lightly push up on hair to re-emphasize the volume. Then pull the front panel to the side and secure with a long boby pin (or other decorative pin). Add plenty of hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK Spritz a fine-tooth comb with hairspray and gently smooth it over the panel and the beehive to tame it – but don't run the comb though the hair.
BUY ONLINE NOW Davines BIO_O Strong Hold Hair Spra, $24.95; folica.com.
Try on party hair now!
-
69. Sarah Jessica ParkerTHE LOOK Full curls
HOW-TO Stylist Anthony Cristiano says to use large hot rollers to get this look. "Create a brick-laying pattern throughout the hair," says Cristiano. "Once curls are cool, spray on Elnett hairspray to hold the look, then gently unroll the rollers and rake through hair with your fingers."
INSIDER TRICK " If you have an oval face you can do a center part; if you have a square face try a part slightly off center," says Cristiano.
BUY ONLINE NOW Elnett hairspray, $29; at pircosmetics.com.
Try on Sarah Jessica's hair now!
-
70. Sarah Michelle GellarTHE LOOK Updo with French braids
HOW-TO Apply mousse to wet hair and diffuse for texture, suggests stylist Jamie Bakos. Select where the hair part should be. Starting with one side first, French braid from the hairline, working towards the nape of the neck. Secure with bobby pins. Repeat the same for the other side. In the back of the head, take the ends of the braids and loosely pin them up.
INSIDER TRICK This style is not for older women.
BUY ONLINE NOW Rene Furterer Anti-Dehydrating Volumizing Mousse; $23 ; sephora.com.
Try on party hair now!
-
71. Scarlett JohanssonTHE LOOK Retro bun
HOW-TO Tease the entire top of the crown. Pull hair into a low chignon by pulling hair into a medium-to-low ponytail and twisting, then roll it around itself and secure with pins. Use a round brush to twirl the face-framing pieces and spray the entire thing with hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK "Invest in a good teasing brush," says stylist Eva Scrivo. "That's the best to smooth and lift."
Try on Scarlett's hair now!
-
72. Scarlett JohanssonTHE LOOK Romantic loose updo with headband
HOW-TO Stylist Laurent D. says to prep hair with hairspray. Then curl sections of hair around the entire head with a 1 ½-inch curling iron. When done, back-comb a little around the crown to create volume and pull the hair back, twisting and pinning pieces up. Comb a few pieces down around the face before placing a headband or tiara in the hair.
INSIDER TRICK "To achieve this look, you need to have a day-old blow-dry because the hair will hold better," says Laurent D.
Try on party hair now!
-
73. Scarlett JohanssonTHE LOOK Tightly curled updo with diamond brooches
HOW-TO Dry hair with a diffuser to get tight curls. Gather hair gently at the middle of the head and twist upward, but don't tuck in the ends. Secure with pins and hairspray the entire head.
INSIDER TRICK: Use a ½-inch curling iron to finish any un-curled pieces.
BUY ONLINE NOW: Hot Tools Professional Marcel Curling Iron, $30; folica.com.
Try on party hair now!
-
74. Scarlett JohanssonTHE LOOK Giant hive with
skinny headband
HOW-TO Blow-dry with a medium round brush and twist the brush at the ends to curl hair. Flip the head over and add hairspray, shake the hair and add another coating. Flip up and tease the entire head of hair. From the middle of the head, gently twist, so as not to lose the airy volume, and secure with bobby pins. Carefully insert the handle of a comb in the nest and pull the hair to give it more rise. Slide on a
head band.
INSIDER TRICK Stylist River Lloyd says to curl the ends before creating an updo, "To prevent spiky pieces from sticking out."
BUY ONLINE NOW Wet Seal Solid Skinny Headband, $3; franceluxe.com.
Try on party hair now!
-
75. Selena GomezTHE LOOK Side ponytail
HOW-TO On dry hair, use a medium curling iron on large sections of hair, pinning each curl as you go, says stylist Thomas Dunkin. “Once the whole head is in pins, spritz with hairspray. Remove the pins and rake fingers through hair,” he says. Then pull up both sides above the ear and secure with a barrette. Then pull the hair loosely into a side ponytail and pull it over the shoulder.
INSIDER TRICK When blow-drying your hair, flip the head upside-down. “This will achieve both volume and a soft texture,” says Dunkin.
Try on Selena's hair now!
-
76. Selena GomezTHE LOOK Mid-eye bangs
HOW-TO “To style, towel dry and apply straightening serum,” says Las Vegas based stylist Jonathan Garcia. “Then dry the hair with a paddle brush to get the straight look.”
INSIDER TRICK Selena’s bangs hit at the eye-“When requesting this cut, point with your finger where you would the bangs to rest when dry,” says Garcia.
Try on Selena's hair now!
-
77. Selma BlairTHE LOOK Stylish crop
HOW-TO "Using a vent brush and blow dryer, blow dry downward and towards the face," says stylist Jamie Bakos. Use pomade to add shine and section off the ends of the hair especially around the face.
INSIDER TRICK Pull pieces of the hair down and in front of the ears for a modern edge.
BUY ONLINE NOW Davines Defining Shine Pomade; $29.95; stylebell.com.
Try on short hair now!
-
78. ShakiraTHE LOOK Long loose curls
HOW-TO Stylist Joaquin Hortal suggests starting by spritzing a curl-activating spray on damp hair and letting it air-dry. "Use alternating sizes of curling irons to prevent uniform looking curls," says Hortal. Place the curling iron at the base of the hair and twist up, stopping three inches from the root. Flip head over and gently run fingers through hair to separate curls.
INSIDER TRICK Allow hair to air dry for best results. If you are in a time crunch, use a quick-drying hair towel to speed up the process while fighting frizz.
BUY ONLINE NOW Curlisto Shaping Spray, $20; www.naturallycurly.com.
Try on Shakira's hair now!
-
79. Sharon StoneTHE LOOK Short and spiky cut
HOW-TO Shampoo, condition and apply mousse while hair is still wet. Then let air-dry. When dry, add a shine wax to the ends.
INSIDER TRICK Get the messy look by grabbing hair at the crown and pulling up.
BUY ONLINE NOW Rene Furterer Styling Wax, $22; drugstore.com.
Try on short hair now!
-
80. Sienna MillerTHE LOOK Short Edie Sedgwick-like crop
HOW-TO Shake your hand through your hair while you blow-dry to achieve the unkempt look. Rub a small drop of shine serum onto dry hair and then a little bit of styling wax to finish the piecey look in the bangs.
INSIDER TRICK "Twist small sections of bangs between fingers with wax for texture," says stylist Francky L'Offical.
BUY ONLINE NOW Bumble and Bumble Sumo Wax, $23; spasanctuary.com.
Try on Sienna's hair now!
-
81. Sienna MillerTHE LOOK Updo with straight face-framing pieces
HOW-TO The first steps are to add volumizing mousse, blow-dry, and tease the crown to create the volume. Make a two-inch center part, and leave the pieces on either side of the part down. With a fine-tooth comb, pull the rest of the hair back, twist it and secure with bobby pins, or an elastic if you do a ponytail or chignon. With the palm of your hand, push the hair up from the back to give extra height at the crown. Secure the whole head with hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK To get the front pieces smooth, use a flat iron.
Try on Sienna's hair now!
-
82. Sienna MillerTHE LOOK Halo braid
HOW-TO Pull hair back into a messy bun and secure with pins. Add a braided piece from the nape of the neck, and wrap around the entire head. Set the braid in place by sticking pins in the braid and connecting to the scalp.
INSIDER TRICK Measure your head to see the ideal length of braid to buy and always match you hair color as closely as possible.
BUY ONLINE NOW Braidies Thick Braided Headband, $10; amazon.com.
Try on party hair now!
-
83. Sophia BushTHE LOOK Curled and full
HOW-TO Set dry hair with large hot rollers. “Curl the hair in wide sections, rolling toward the face and under,” says stylist Michael Murphy. “After the rollers have cooled, brush the curls and use your fingers to help them fall into place.” Finish with hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK “This is a great way to ‘dress up’ medium-length hair for the holidays,” says Murphy.
Try on Sophia's hair now!
-
84. Taraji HensonTHE LOOK Sleek rounded bob
HOW-TO To style the long bangs, stylist Brandon Martinez of L.A.’s Warren-Tricomi salon says to use a round brush (on damp hair) to give the bend in the hair and blow-dry on hot heat, leaving the hair wrapped around the brush until it cools. Then release it in the direction you want the fringe to sit. Blow-dry the rest of the hair and smooth with a flat iron.
INSIDER TRICK “For shine, use hairspray before you flat iron,” says Martinez. “Shine spray will make the hair flip up.”
BUY ONLINE NOW Mizani hairspray, $13.50; at beauty-mart.com.
Try on Taraji's hair now!
-
85. Taylor MomsenTHE LOOK Soft back-curled waves
HOW-TO Start with a volumizing spray or finger mousse through damp hair to create volume and give hold to the hair. Then use a round metal brush and blow-dry the hair, pulling the brush away from the face, towards the back. Once dry, take pieces that frame the face and curl with an iron, turning the barrel away from the face. Brush out with the finger and add a flexible-hold hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK Day-old hair will look best with this style.
BUY ONLINE NOW Mousse, Warren-Tricomi, $17; ulta.com.
Try on Taylor's hair now!
VOTE NOW! Look of the Day
-
86. Taylor MomsenTHE LOOK Messy bun
HOW-TO Part the hair on one side and pull the hair back to the base of the neck. "Put it in a ponytail and then with your hand, smoosh the hair up to the head and pin all the pieces," says Gossip Girl hairstylist Jennifer Johnson.
INSIDER TRICK "To add more texture to the hair, start by curling the whole head," says Johnson.
Try on Taylor's hair now!
-
87. Taylor MomsenTHE LOOK Straight shoulder-length hair
HOW-TO GG stylist Jennifer Johnson says to start by applying Kerastase heat protectant spray to wet hair. "Then blow-dry with a Mason Pearson brush and follow with a flat iron," she says.
INSIDER TRICK Finish with Kerastase Double-force Hairspray, "which is light but still holds things in place," Johnson says.
BUY ONLINE NOW Helix flat iron, Hot Tools, $50; at folica.com
Try on Taylor's hair now!
-
88. Taylor MomsenTHE LOOK Choppy shag
HOW-TO Beverly Hills salon owner Jim Wayne says to use the “flat rapping” technique to get this look, which is blow-drying the hair messily around the head to get the piecey shagginess. Finish by lightly applying smoothing serum to the hair.
INSIDER TRICK “This works with a variety of lengths, from chin-length to past the shoulders,” says Wayne. “But it doesn’t work well with really curly or thick hair.”
Try on Taylor's hair now!
-
89. Taylor SwiftTHE LOOK Long loose curls
HOW-TO Comb curling gel through wet hair and part on the side. Use a diffuser to gently raise hair up to the head to create the curls. Avoid pushing up the top of the hair, which should lie smoothly. Gently run a brush over the swooped bangs and set the look with hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK This style works well on naturally curly hair, but using curl products (from shampoo to a diffusing hair dryer) makes it attainable for most hair types.
BUY ONLINE NOW Ouidad Climate control gel, $22; ouidad.com.
Try on Taylor's hair now!
-
90. Teri HatcherTHE LOOK Voluminous curls
HOW-TO Spray wet hair with volumizer and blow-dry using a one-inch round brush. With a curling iron, curl the hair in random directions. Apply hairspray to keep curl intact.
INSIDER TRICK Use two different sizes of curling irons to get a variety of curl sizes.
BUY ONLINE NOW Kiehl's Stylist Series Super Thick Volumizer, $18.99; kiehls.com.
Try on party hair now!
-
91. Thandie NewtonTHE LOOK Full ringlets
HOW-TO Spritz a small section of hair with hairspray, says stylist Laurent D. of L.A.'s Prive Salon. With a one-inch curling iron, curl the section of hair and continue throughout the entire head. Finish with hairspray over the entire thing.
INSIDER TRICK "This look works better on thick and wavy hair and could easily be achieved with a day-old blow-dry," says Laurent D.
Try on curly hair now!
-
92. Tyra BanksTHE LOOK Super-voluminous curls
HOW-TO Use 1½-inch hot rollers on small sections of hair to get Tyra's full curls. Leave in for 20 minutes, then remove rollers. Turn head upside down and apply a coat of hairspray. Flip head up and finish with another coat of spray.
INSIDER TRICK From shampoo to styling products, use ones that are specifically for volumizing.
BUY ONLINE NOW Ojon Conditioning Volumizing Foam, $22; nordstrom.com
Try on party hair now!
-
93. Tyra BanksTHE LOOK Straight with deep side part
HOW-TO Star with a smoothing balm on wet hair, advises Wendy Bond of the Oscar Bond Salon in N.Y.C. Blow-dry with a large round brush to get lift at the roots. Finish by running a flat iron over the hair and a pea-size amount of pomade, "from the middle to the ends of the hair," says Bond.
INSIDER TRICK Avoid applying smoothing products too close to the root, as it can look too flat and greasy.
BUY ONLINE NOW Strait Line Smoother Straightening Balm, L'Anza, $13.50; beauty-mart.com.
Try on Tyra's hair now!
-
94. Vanessa MinnilloTHE LOOK Long, sleek and straight with side part
HOW-TO Use a straightening serum on wet hair, then blow dry with a large round brush. Finish with a light coating of hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK Stylist Juan Carlos Maciques says when applying hairspray, mist it, moving the can continuously. "You want the hair to move and not be an entity all its own."
BUY ONLINE NOW Fekkai COIFF Sheer Hold Hairspray, $23; drugstore.com.
Try on Vanessa's hair now!
-
95. Victoria BeckhamTHE LOOK Razored cut
HOW-TO If your hair is wavy or coarse, smooth it out with a round brush and a finishing lotion. Or use a flat iron and pull the pieces forward to get the face-framing effect. Define the piecey look with a texturizing paste.
INSIDER TRICK Boston salon owner Mario Russo recommends this cut on women who have an oval or square face. "You don't want to do this if you have a round-shaped face."
BUY ONLINE NOW Jonathan Dirt Texturizing Paste, $26; bathandbodyworks.com.
Try on Victoria's hair now!
-
96. Victoria BeckhamTHE LOOK Pixie cut
HOW-TO Spritz wet hair with texturizing spray and roughly blow dry hair or let it air dry. Rub molding paste between your hands and shake them back and forth through the hair to give the messy spiky look.
INSIDER TRICK “This look is ideal for someone with straight or wavy hair, not curly, so beware when you take the leap with a new cut,” says pro Harry Josh of L.A.’s Serge Normant at John Frieda salon. “And don’t obsess over perfection – the beauty of this look is the natural feel it evokes.”
BUY ONLINE NOW Arroyo texture paste, $15; spacenk.com.
Try on Victoria's hair now!
-
97. Victoria BeckhamTHE LOOK Dressed-up pixie
HOW-TO To begin, stylist Ken Paves spritzed volumizer on damp hair and blew it dry with a vent brush "for shape and natural texture," he says. Then he made a deep side part "to dress up her short style and then I finished the look by applying gel just around the hair line for a sleek, clean and effortlessly chic look."
INSIDER TRICK Adding a headband is another way to dress up this style.
BUY ONLINE NOW Ken Paves Healthy Hair Volumizing Spray, $24; at beauty.com.
Try on Victoria's hair now!
-
98. Ziyi ZhangTHE LOOK Luscious curls
HOW-TO Stylist Rodney Cutler says to prep wet hair with a heat protectant spray and then create a side part. "Blow-dry the hair at the part with a flat brush to create shine at the roots," says Cutler. "Once the hair is dry, lightly spray it with hairspray before curling." He recommends a medium-barrel curling iron: in sections, curl the hair, starting at the ends and roll up to the root. "Release and run your hands through to finish the style," adds Cutler.
INSIDER TRICK "The low side part gives it that vintage twist while the waves really play up the glamorous undertone," says Cutler. "This look is perfect for anyone who wants to look young and modern with a classic feel."
BUY ONLINE NOW Cutler Specialist Protectant Treatment spray, $21; at ulta.com.
Try on Ziyi's hair now!
-
99. Zoe SaldanaTHE LOOK Half-up waves
HOW-TO Rodney Cutler recommends covering hair in heat protectant spray and then blowing it dry. When hair is dry, create a center part and using a medium-size curling iron, "Wrap the hair in a spiral around the barrel so the ends remain a little straightened," says Cutler. Brush out the curls with your fingers, pull two sides back from the temples and secure with pins in the back and finish with hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK Curl differently-sized sections of hair so that it's not all uniform.
BUY ONLINE NOW Hot Tools curling iron, $48; at planetbeauty.com.
Try on Zoe's hair now!
-
100. Zooey DeschanelTHE LOOK Long straight hair with thick bangs
HOW-TO Blow-dry the bangs first, "holding the dryer above your hair so the hair lays flat on the forehead," says stylist Mario Russo. Then use a round brush to straighten hair while drying, slightly rounding out at the ends.
INSIDER TRICK Avoid a round brush on the bangs. "It will create a big puffy bang," says Russo. "Instead try a vent brush or comb."
BUY ONLINE NOW Hyflex vent hairbrush, Denman, $9; cosmeticsolutions.com.
Try on Zooey's hair now!
1 of 100
THE LOOK Flipped layers
Madonna
THE LOOK Flipped layers
HOW-TO Get the wave in the bangs by twisting the wrist outward as you roll a round brush through the hair. Karla Medeiros of Miami's Me Day Spa recommends the small T3 flat iron to twist the side layers into a wave. Secure with hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK Layers should be cut starting at the bottom of the ear.
BUY ONLINE NOW T3 Tourmaline Professional Flat Iron with Rounded Plates, $26.40; sephora.com.
Try on Madonna's hair now!
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 9, 2018 @ 10:00 AM
How the Hell Does Kate Middleton's Hair Always Look So Good?
Mar 7, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
The Most Iconic Angled Bob Haircuts of All Time
Feb 26, 2018 @ 9:30 AM
Mandy Moore Is Bringing Back Her Early 2000s Hair Color
Feb 26, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
Meet the Man Julia Roberts and Sarah Jessica Parker Trust With Their Hair
Feb 21, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
7 Simple Updos You Can Create in 15 Minutes Or Less
Feb 20, 2018 @ 4:30 PM
Hailey Baldwin Just Pulled Off Two Risky Hair Trends at Once
Feb 13, 2018 @ 3:30 PM