BEST FOR "This look works best on heart- and oval-shaped faces," says N.Y.C. hairstylist Patrick Melville. "It also works on a square face if the bob is angled slightly."

MORE TIPS TO MAKE IT YOUR OWN Rounder faces want to avoid anything shorter than chin-length since it will accentuate the shape. If you have a high forehead, opt for a few long, side-swept bangs. Straight and wavy textures work well for the short bob, but beware that coarse hair at a shorter length can often appear puffy and untamed.



