Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
Star Cuts That Work for You
-
1. Katie Holmes's Short Bob
BEST FOR "This look works best on heart- and oval-shaped faces," says N.Y.C. hairstylist Patrick Melville. "It also works on a square face if the bob is angled slightly."
MORE TIPS TO MAKE IT YOUR OWN Rounder faces want to avoid anything shorter than chin-length since it will accentuate the shape. If you have a high forehead, opt for a few long, side-swept bangs. Straight and wavy textures work well for the short bob, but beware that coarse hair at a shorter length can often appear puffy and untamed.
TRY ON KATIE'S HAIR NOW!
-
2. Reese Witherspoon's Long Layers with Bangs
BEST FOR "This look works so well on Reese because she has a heart-shaped face and a strong jawline, and the bangs and layers soften those angles," says David John of the Serge Normant at John Frieda Salon in L.A.
MORE TIPS TO MAKE IT YOUR OWN If you have an oval face, ask your stylist to cut shorter layers close to the feature you'd like to highlight, such as lips, cheekbones or eyes. For round faces, John recommends adding "a longer side-swept bang to disguise the fullness of the face."
-
3. Victoria Beckham's Pixie Cut
BEST FOR "This cut works well for anyone with strong facial features," says hairstylist Barmoha. "It adds femininity to a sharp jawline." This cut is also great for heart-shaped faces because it draws attention to the eyes and cheekbones.
MORE TIPS TO MAKE IT YOUR OWN If you have fine hair, a pixie adds height to the crown, making hair appear thicker. If your hair is wavy, make sure your stylist embraces its natural unruliness-the result will be magically messy!
-
4. Gwyneth Paltrow's Long Bob
BEST FOR "Round faces are slimmed by long layers around the face that naturally fall forward," says N.Y.C. salon owner Eva Scrivo.
MORE TIPS TO MAKE IT YOUR OWN The "lob" is an incredibly versatile style for those with straight to wavy hair textures. If you have a square face, avoid blunt bobs; choppier versions will soften your jawline and draw attention away from any hard angles.
-
5. Jennifer Hudson's Choppy Cut
BEST FOR "This is a great haircut for someone with a long face," says L.A. stylist Stephanie Pohl. (If you have a square jawline like Hudson's, Pohl recommends styling hair with a center part.)
MORE TIPS TO MAKE IT YOUR OWN If you have thick hair, this choppy cut is a great way to thin it out. If you have curly hair, ask for a subtle graduation in the back for this cut to work best. Slim fuller faces with the addition of side-swept bangs.
-
6. Rachel Bilson's Long Layers
BEST FOR Long hair that is layered near the ends elongates faces that are heart-, square or round-shaped.
MORE TIPS TO MAKE IT YOUR OWN Layers are an easy way to update your style and add definition to medium or long hair. If you have an oblong-shaped face, opt for a slightly shorter version, around collar-bone length. Also, don't rule out layers just because you have curly hair! "When cut all around, they add shape and keep curly hair more manageable," says hairstylist Ursula Stephen.
