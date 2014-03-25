New Season, New Look! The Hottest Spring Hairstyles to Inspire Your Next Makeover

It's been a long winter, and after letting our cut and color routine go on the wayside for a few months, we're more eager than ever to update our hairstyle for spring. Kate Mara's blonde bob in particular is one look we can't stop obsessing over. Not only is the choppy length universally-flattering, but her sunny highlights are a bold way to upgrade your color while giving a nod to the ombre trend with the darker tones around her root area. Is Mara's dramatic chop a little too dramatic for your tastes? Never fear -- we put together a list of ten more celebrity looks to inspire your new spring look. Whether you want to go lighter, darker, or shorter to welcome the warmer months, your next hairstyle is only a click away.
Get a closer look at each celebrity-inspired 'do in our gallery now!
1. Kate Mara's Blonde BobWhether you’re looking to chop it all off or lighten things up, allow Kate Mara's new shoulder-skimming bob and vibrant blonde color serve as inspiration for your next hair makeover.
2. Olivia Wilde's Ombre WavesIf celebrities have anything to say about it, the ombre hair trend won't be going anywhere anytime soon! Take a cue from Olivia Wilde and showcase your dip-dyed strands with loose, effortless waves.
3. Lupita Nyong'o's Cropped CutIf you've ever had reservations about going short, one look at Lupita Nyong’o's versatile 'do will help change your mind. The Oscar winner has become quite the hair icon, styling her cropped cut in more ways than most would think possible. One of our favorites? The simple, naturally chic style seen here.
4. Taylor Swift's Long BobFamous for its versatility, a chin-skimming bob is also universally flattering. Amp up the glam factor by pairing it with long, side-swept bangs like Taylor Swift.
5. Molly Sims' Rose Gold HueEager to go red but afraid to commit? Molly Sims' coppery tone is vibrant enough to make a statement without having to do anything too dramatic. The color also works to enhance skin's warm undertones.
6. Reese Witherspoon's Wispy BangsReady for some fringe benefits? Bangs like Reese Witherspoon's are low-maintenance enough for beginners, while the brow-skimming length leaves room for versatility.
7. Michelle Williams' Grown-Out PixieMichelle Williams' long, side-parted layers not only offer a chic solution to the tricky growing-out phase of 2013's pixie craze, but the length also could become one of spring's top hair trends to try.
8. Emma Watson's Braided UpdoDon't put braids on the backburner just yet-the pretty plaited trend will once again make its way into the warm weather season. The look we’re currently obsessing over? This chic, romantic updo worn by Emma Watson.
9. Olivia Palermo's Long LayersAs a busy fashionista, Olivia Palermo knows long, facing-framing layers are the fastest way to add body and movement to any hairstyle.
10. Keira Knightley's Natural WavesGive strands a break from heat styling this spring and consider embracing your hair’s natural texture. If you need some convincing, look no further than Keira Knightley's tousled waves for inspiration.
11. Anne Hathaway's Side-Swept PixieNow known as her trademark cut, Anne Hathaway's timeless, side-sweeping pixie can easily go from edgy (as seen at the 2013 Met Gala) to glam, as seen here.