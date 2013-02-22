Although Gabrielle Union wore her curly ponytail for a formal ball, we think it's a great way to give your everyday look a touch of glam. Her hairstylist Kiyah Wright started with clean, blown-out hair and added soft ringlets with a medium-barrel curling iron. She then took one-inch pieces from either side of the head and bobby-pinned them in the center until the style resembled a braid. Try on Gabrielle Union's hair now! On your phone or iPad? Head over to your desktop to use our Hollywood Makeover Try-on Tool.