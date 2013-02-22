Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
Spring's Sexiest Hairstyles
1. Spring's Sexiest HairstylesAs the saying goes, hair is often considered a person's crowning glory. The perfect hairstyle can add the finishing touch to both red carpet and everyday ensembles alike, so when we wanted to try our hand at this season's sexiest styles, we went straight to the experts who created each look. Here, learn how to re-create this season's best 'dos, from Rosario Dawson's loose curls to Claire Danes' sunny waves, Jessica Chastain's soft layers, Anne Hathaway's tousled crop, and more.
2. Claire Danes' Loose WavesNow here's one way to draw inspiration in a literal sense-Claire Danes' hairstylist Peter Butler used cartoon vixen Jessica Rabbit as a muse for the star's sexy, loose waves. He used a large round brush while blow-drying her hair to pump up the volume, then added movement with a medium-barrel curling iron. A veil of John Frieda's Frizz-Ease Firm-Hold Hairspray ($5; ulta.com) locked in the texture, then Butler brushed through the curls with a paddle brush. To finish, he worked John Frieda's Flawless Finishing Creme ($5; ulta.com) into her hair. Try on Claire Danes' many hairstyles! On your phone or iPad? Head over to your desktop to use our Hollywood Makeover Try-on Tool.
3. Gabrielle Union's Sideswept PonytailAlthough Gabrielle Union wore her curly ponytail for a formal ball, we think it's a great way to give your everyday look a touch of glam. Her hairstylist Kiyah Wright started with clean, blown-out hair and added soft ringlets with a medium-barrel curling iron. She then took one-inch pieces from either side of the head and bobby-pinned them in the center until the style resembled a braid. Try on Gabrielle Union's hair now! On your phone or iPad? Head over to your desktop to use our Hollywood Makeover Try-on Tool.
4. Jennifer Lawrence's Old Hollywood WavesHairstyles inspired by the silver screen era are having a moment on the red carpet, but rather than the tried-and-true cascading wave, Jennifer Lawrence's hairstylist Mark Townsend gave the trend a modern-day twist. "I wanted Jennifer's hair to show the Old Hollywood influence, but I wanted it to be young and modern as well," said Townsend, who worked Dove's Color Care Leave-On Conditioner and the Nourishing Curls Whipped Cream Mousse ($6 and $5; drugstore.com) into Lawrence's damp strands before blow-drying with a round brush. To form the undone, modern texture, Townsend used a medium-barrel curling iron, then broke up the waves with Dove Frizz-Free Shine Cream-Serum ($5; drugstore.com). Try on Jennifer Lawrence's hairstyles here! On your phone or iPad? Head over to your desktop to use our Hollywood Makeover Try-on Tool.
5. Nicole Kidman's Sleek BobStraight hair doesn't always fall flat, and Nicole Kidman's sleek bob certainly doesn't, thanks to the graphic center part and glossy sheen her hairstylist David Babaii created. To make sure the smooth texture stayed, Babaii set the foundation with a perfect blowout. He applied IT&LY's Pure Water Drops ($30; sleekhair.com) to Kidman's strands before drying completely straight using a hair dryer with a nozzle attachment. After sectioning hair into a precise center part, Babaii finished by passing a one-inch flat iron through the style. Try on all of Nicole Kidman's hairstyles here! On your phone or iPad? Head over to your desktop to use our Hollywood Makeover Try-on Tool.
6. Jessica Chastain's Soft CurlsJessica Chastain's hairstylist Renato Campora wanted to evoke a classic, red carpet look but with a with a soft, natural feel. He used Vidal Sassoon's Pro Series Boost & Lift Foaming Air Mousse ($4; target.com) to give the style grip, and wound clean, blown-out pieces of hair around a curling iron to form a loose wave. Each section was held in place for 10 seconds, and once cool, Campora brushed out the ringlets and set the style with a veil of Vidal Sassoon Pro Series Extra Firm Hold Hairspray ($4; target.com). Try on Jessica Chastain's hairstyles here! On your phone or iPad? Head over to your desktop to use our Hollywood Makeover Try-on Tool.
7. Anne Hathaway's Edgy PixieAs if Anne Hathaway's short pixie wasn't edgy enough, her hairstylist Sascha Breuer gave the style an extra rocker-chic vibe with a cool, tousled finish. To really form the style, Breuer used his fingers rather than a brush while blow-drying her strands, then covered the hair with Wella Professionals Ocean Spritz Beach Texture Spray ($16 wella.com for locations). He used a ceramic straightener to bring out individual sections, then applied the Wella Professionals Stay Firm Finishing Spray ($15 wella.com for locations) using his fingers for extra definition. "This way, the spray stays on really light, and your hair will look and feel natural, even though it has a strong hold level," Breuer said. Try on all of Anne Hathaway's styles here! On your phone or iPad? Head over to your desktop to use our Hollywood Makeover Try-on Tool.
8. Rosario Dawson's Loose CurlsFor the 2013 Golden Globes, Rosario Dawson's hairstylist Kylee Heath opted for a head full of loose, sexy curls. To make sure the style stayed voluminous over the course of the night, Heath gave Dawson's look extra holding power by working Vidal Sassoon Pro Series Boost & Lift Foaming Air Mousse ($4; target.com) through damp hair, concentrating on the root area. He then started at the nape of the neck, blow-drying sections of hair with a boar-bristle brush, and formed buoyant ringlets with a large-barrel curling iron. Each curl was misted with Vidal Sassoon Pro Series Flexible Hold Hairspray ($4; target.com) and pinned in place to cool. Once the style was set, Heath brushed through the pin curls and lightly teased Dawson's roots for extra body. Try on Rosario Dawson's hair now! On your phone or iPad? Head over to your desktop to use our Hollywood Makeover Try-on Tool.
