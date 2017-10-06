Solange Knowles Cut Her Hair Into the Most Marvelous Short Afro

Curly girls, all the #ShortHairInspo you need, is right this way. Just when we thought Solange couldn't possibly get any cooler, she goes and chops her long platinum braids into the sassiest short haircut we've ever seen.

To host an event in New York City yesterday, the star traded her lengthy braids for a short blonde afro, which made for an unexpected, yet totally flattering, accent to her metallic Helmut Lang number. Solange is always down to take a major beauty risk—add that to the ongoing list of reasons we love her—and although she's rocked shorter lengths than this one, the flaxen tone combined with the defined ringlets makes this her most graphic look yet.

Andrew Toth/Getty

The star's new chop was the work of her hairstylist Chuck Amos, who has also worked with Jourdan Dunn and Erykah Badu, among many more of your faves. Knowles's makeup artist Ren Nobuko finished the look by adding copper shimmer to her lids, which mirrored the metallic orange of her gown, clean skin, and a nude lip with the most subtle sheen.

Solange debuted her blonde hue a little over a month ago, which veered toward the cooler platinum end of the spectrum than her sister Beyoncé's trademark gold tone. We're officially convinced that the ability to pull off every look imaginable is embedded in the Knowles family DNA.