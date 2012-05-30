

QUESTION:

"I'm good at pony-tails, but I'd like to try another easy updo." - Jennifer Lopez



ANSWER:

We're loving the chignon—as seen on the fall runways—because it's chic and simple to do. First, gather the hair as if you're going to do a low pony; then twist it toward the top of the head. Secure with pins, and finish with a texturizing spray.