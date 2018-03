QUESTION:"I'm so terrible with hair! How can I style it easily?" - Kate BosworthANSWER:We turned to pro hairstylist Adir Abergel, who says sexy, beachy waves are as simple as they look. At bedtime, section hair into four braids, then secure them with soft hair bands like Emi Jay hair ties($11/5; emi-jay.com ) so you won't wake up with dents. Come morning, unravel braids and spritz on a texturizing spray like Fekkai Coiff Oceanique Tousled Wave spray ($25; sakesfifthavenue.com ) to define the waves and hold them in place.