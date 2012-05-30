Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
Simple Hair Solutions: Celebrity Q&A
-
1. Roots FAQ
QUESTION:
"How can I keep my roots looking fresh?"- Julie Bowen
ANSWER:
Spritz them with John Frieda's new Sheer Blonde Controlled Lightening Spray ($10; drugstore.com), which can help disguise grown-out color in between salon visits. A blend of hydrogen peroxide, citrus, and chamomile, this quick-fix formula uses the heat of your blow-dryer to gradually brighten highlights and allover color. To help diffuse dark roots, part hair into sections and apply to the areas of regrowth.
-
2. Easy Hair Styles FAQ
QUESTION:
"I'm so terrible with hair! How can I style it easily?" - Kate Bosworth
ANSWER:
We turned to pro hairstylist Adir Abergel, who says sexy, beachy waves are as simple as they look. At bedtime, section hair into four braids, then secure them with soft hair bands like Emi Jay hair ties($11/5; emi-jay.com) so you won't wake up with dents. Come morning, unravel braids and spritz on a texturizing spray like Fekkai Coiff Oceanique Tousled Wave spray ($25; sakesfifthavenue.com) to define the waves and hold them in place.
-
3. Easy Updo's FAQ
QUESTION:
"I'm good at pony-tails, but I'd like to try another easy updo." - Jennifer Lopez
ANSWER:
We're loving the chignon—as seen on the fall runways—because it's chic and simple to do. First, gather the hair as if you're going to do a low pony; then twist it toward the top of the head. Secure with pins, and finish with a texturizing spray.
-
4. Eco-Friendly Hairspray FAQ
QUESTION:
"What's an eco-friendly hairspray that won't tear up the ozone?" - Sophia Bush
ANSWER:
One pump of ItampLy Pure Hair Eco hairspray ($18; italyhairfashion.com) gives a long spray of mist that's almost as fine as that of an aerosol. The formula (a favorite of super-stylist David Babaii) leaves hair with the kind of nice, flexible hold we're always looking for.
-
5. Quick Hairstyles FAQ
QUESTION:
"How can I style my hair quickly?"-Monet Mazur
ANSWER:
If you don't have time for a proper blow-dry, try a half-up, half-down look, says stylist Tippi Shorter. Leaving hair near the crown loose, slick the sides back and secure with bobby pins. Tease the middle section, then gently brush it back over the bobby pins. Mist with hair-spray to secure the look.
