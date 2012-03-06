Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
Should You Update Your Hair Color?
-
1. Your Red Feels Too OrangeWHAT TO TRY Strawberry blond highlights.
WHY IT WORKS Don’t get us wrong-Jessica Chastain’s rich red hair was absolutely show-stopping. But a few tawny ribbons of gold gave her look a flirty freshness that’s perfect for warmer months.
-
2. Your Baby Blond Needs an EdgeWHAT TO TRY Pink highlights.
WHY IT WORKS If you’re a natural blond like Chloe Moretz, going darker, redder, or blonder feels like a big, scary commitment. Pink highlights on the other hand-on the underside of the hair, in a semi-permanent formula-are a lot easier to stomach.
-
3. Your Deep Brunet Feels FlatWHAT TO TRY Lighten up the ends.
WHY IT WORKS Rich espresso hair like Salma Hayek’s needs no improvement, unless the gloss-factor is starting to fade. A few well-placed highlights-that is, on the ends and around the face-in a shade one to two notches lighter than your base can attract light and give your hair instant dimension.
-
4. You're Bored of Medium BrownWHAT TO TRY Go red.
WHY IT WORKS Bernice Bejo wasn’t chocolate brown and she wasn’t dirty blond. A single-process warm auburn tone took her away from that middle ground into a fiery, head-turning zone.
-
5. Your Dirty Blond Needs BrighteningWHAT TO TRY Multi-colored highlights.
WHY IT WORKS Elizabeth Olsen is a natural blond with plenty of natural dimension. But chunky highlights in a range of blond hues-platinum, honey, and gold-perked up her look immeasurably.
-
6. Your Espresso Brown Is Too SevereWHAT TO TRY A red gloss.
WHY IT WORKS Katie Cassidy ditched her sunny blond for a sultry brunet, but with summer right around the corner, the tone could have felt a bit Morticia Adams. A ginger gloss toned down the severity without compromising the sexiness.
1 of 6
Your Red Feels Too Orange
WHAT TO TRY Strawberry blond highlights.
WHY IT WORKS Don’t get us wrong-Jessica Chastain’s rich red hair was absolutely show-stopping. But a few tawny ribbons of gold gave her look a flirty freshness that’s perfect for warmer months.
WHY IT WORKS Don’t get us wrong-Jessica Chastain’s rich red hair was absolutely show-stopping. But a few tawny ribbons of gold gave her look a flirty freshness that’s perfect for warmer months.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
25 Long Bob Haircuts for Any Face Shape
Mar 13, 2018 @ 1:00 PM
10 Balayage Highlight Ideas Perfect for Spring
Mar 13, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
This Is the Only Product That's Given Me Perfect Beachy Waves
Mar 12, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
This $12 Drugstore Hair Treatment Can Restore a Year’s Worth of Damage
Mar 12, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
How Often Should You Wash Your Hair? It Depends on Your Hair Type
Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
Meghan Markle's Highlights Will Be Spring's Biggest Hair Trend
Mar 9, 2018 @ 1:30 PM