Sep 8, 2015 @ 5:45 PM
Pixies and Short Crops
1. Jennifer Hudson
Hudson stunned at NYFW with her now-signature choppy look.
2. Scarlett Johansson
The actress swept her strands to one side for a chic and casual look.
3. Kate Mara
Talk about cute. Mara brushed her fringe forward for the premiere of Captive.
4. Rumer Willis
The star's sleek crop showcased her flawless complexion.
5. Kate Mara
In June, Mara decided to cut a sophisticated side-parted pixie.
6. Nicole Richie
Taking a break from her previous hot pink hue, Richie decided to take her pixie to a light blonde shade.
7. GINNIFER GOODWIN
Growing tired of her jet black hue, the actress decided to embrace a bold silver tone for Comic-Con.
8. Miley Cyrus
Switching it up from her previous icy blue hue, Cyrus has decided to go back to blonde.
9. RUMER WILLIS
Willis made a daring change, cutting her long. dark locks into a short, above the chin pixie.
10. Lily Collins
Collins should have won an Oscar for her new side-parted pixie, which she debuted at the 87th Academy Awards.
11. Lena Dunham
Going shorter than ever, this Girls star embraces her new ‘do, just as she does everything else.
12. Tyra Banks
This chic pixie is the most dramatic hair-change yet for the America’s Next Top Model star.
13. Nicole Richie
Richie puts the hot in hot pink, owning this vibrant-colored look. Coming a long way from her long golden blonde Simple Life days and recent purple waves, this cut allows for long, choppy bangs just above the eyes.
14. Kristen StewartStewart received a rocker-chic makeover. “I wanted to give Kristen a chic and effortlessly stylish new cut, something to perfectly reflect her personality,” hairstylist Giannandrea shares.
15. Shailene WoodleyWhile she lopped off her long locks for an upcoming movie role, the Divergent star has no plans of growing out her cropped ‘do anytime soon. "I want to cut it shorter, kind of want to shave it. I think it would be a fun experiment," she tells us of her next hair move.
16. Helen MirrenHelen Mirren may have joined the pixie club way back in 2011, yet has found ways to experiment further with one of the most daring hairstyles, dyeing it cotton candy pink at last year’s BAFTAs.
17. Maggie GyllenhaalFor Maggie Gyllenhaal, short hair has its benefits-especially in the summer. ?When I was about 25, I had really short hair, and I loved it but I always thought I would never do it again,? she tells us on going for the chop. ?But it feels great to have short hair! And nice now that the weather?s gotten warm.?
18. Kaley CuocoGrowing tired of her shoulder-length strands, the actress embraced her inner Peter Pan with her shortest look yet.
19. Kelly OsbourneKelly Osbourne took her daring beauty look a step further with shorn sides and a mini mohawk.
20. Kelly RowlandThe singer debuted an edgy crop and brow-skimming fringe at the Billboard Music Awards.
21. Amber VallettaAmber Valletta’s pixie, which features heavy bangs, is her ultimate anti-aging secret. “I feel like I look like I did when I cut my hair off the first time when I was 20,” she tells us. “I mean, except I know I’m not 20, but I kind of feel like, ‘Oh, there’s that girl again, but she’s a woman now! I feel more bold, for sure.”
22. Jessica SeinfeldThe cookbook author switched up her piecey crop with a vibrant shade of blond.
23. Jennifer LawrenceAfter experimenting with a piecey bob last spring, Jennifer Lawrence became an official member of the pixie cut club in November, pairing her shorter 'do with long, sweeping fringe for added styling possibilities.
24. Charlize TheronFor the Oscars, Charlize Theron channeled Twiggy's iconic pixie.
25. Lupita Nyong'oMore than our red carpet style crush, Lupita Nyong'o has become quite the hair icon, proving the cropped cut can be styled in more ways than most would think possible.
26. Jaime PresslyAfter experimenting with a bob, the actress took the plunge with a super-short pixie.
27. Kris JennerUnlike her famous daughters, the Kardashian matriarch is never without her signature pixie hairstyle.
28. Robin WrightRobin Wright's short, side-sweeping cut is a perfect match for her no-nonsense character, Claire Underwood, on House of Cards.
29. Julianne HoughAlthough she led the bob bandwagon for a couple years, Julianne Hough decided to make an even more dramatic change with an ultra-short pixie cut. "I keep going shorter, it’s like the curse of the short hair syndrome,” she told us back in 2012. “My friend has a pixie cut and I’ve been wanting to do her style. I probably won’t do that, but I want to.” We’re so glad she followed through!
30. Lena DunhamAfter debuting her now signature pixie cut back in 2012, it's impossible to imagine the quirky Girls star without her adorably gamine hairstyle.
31. Kristin ChenowethOpting to ditch her lengthy blonde layers, Kristin Chenoweth hit the red carpet rocking an ultra-short crop with sweeping fringe.
32. Jennifer HudsonWhile our jaws nearly dropped when Jennifer Hudson showed off a sleek pixie ‘do at the BET Black Girls Rock event in October, a dramatic departure from her usually long locks is something we should’ve seen coming. “I’m actually thinking about shaving my head. I am!” she told us back in 2010. “My cousin is a beautician, and she always tells me, ‘You could wear any hairdo.’ So I’m thinking, what if I shave my hair? Not completely off, but low. I think that would be so hot!” We have to agree!
33. Alicia KeysNever one to shy away from edgy new looks, Alicia Keys donned blunt bangs and a shorter cut during a taping of 'Good Morning America' at the end of August. "I like a little bit of everything. When I was younger, I was strictly told to wear only braids, but now I love it straight," the singer previously told InStyle on her hair choices. "I love it curly. I love it partially braided and combed to the back. I really love when it covers my eyes a little bit-then there's a little mystery."
34. Ginnifer GoodwinAlthough Ginnifer Goodwin's pixie gives us serious short hair envy, the actress confessed that she sometimes has doubts about the style. "Every once in a while, I get a bee in my bonnet about growing it out," she told us, quickly adding. "But as it grows out, I remember I hated having hair, and I cut it off again." She wears it well!
35. Halle BerryThe key to an effortless style like Halle Berry's? Maintenance. "I have to get my hair cut a lot because when you have short hair like this, it grows out of the cut in about 10 days," she once told us. "For my everyday style, I don’t put much energy into it, so spiking it up and putting product in it isn’t something that’s hard."
36. Anne HathawayTo give Anne Hathaway's crop extra volume and texture for the 2013 Academy Awards, her hairstylist Adir Abergel spritzed the Frederic Fekkai Coiff Bouffant ($25; fekkai.com) from root to end before combing through with a bristle brush. "I wanted to keep it simple and classic," he told us. As a finishing touch Fekkai's hair wax ($25; fekkai.com) was worked over small sections for extra definition.
37. Miley CyrusMiley Cyrus has come a long way since her Hannah Montana days! Once known for her lengthy copper strands, Cyrus recently went for an edgier style with her icy blond pixie.
38. RihannaNo stranger to edgy styles, Rihanna surprised everyone at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards by debuting a pixie cut on the red carpet. "We had been talking about going short for a while now, and we actually planned to cut it the following week, but I was just like-why wait..." the star's hairstylist told InStyle.com. "Rihanna was ready for her short hair again!"
39. Michelle WilliamsMichelle Williams' cut allows for more versatility thanks to the longer layers in the front. Just by moving your part or switching up your texture, you can give the otherwise polished look an extra edge.
40. Charlize Theron"I wanted Charlize's hair to look like she just got out of jeans and a t-shirt and put on a gown because the style is so simple and chic," said Theron's hairstylist Enzo Angileri. "She cut her hair three months ago for a movie, and now it has grown out to the length that can be styled into a sophisticated look."
41. Viola DavisWe love Viola Davis' short crop, and how her natural curls impart a laid-back feeling. "This is a confident, no-fuss cut. It’s like a pixie for curly hair," celebrity hairstylist Morgan Willhite told us. "Your entire face is exposed, so you need to be comfortable with all aspects of it."
42. Carey MulliganTo give your strands extra height like Carey Mulligan, direct your hair away from your face as you blow-dry. "This will give the hair extra volume on top," said her hairstylist Jenny Cho. "Use your fingers to work the area to your desired height-no need to make it perfect. Keep it a little undone to contrast the tight updo."
43. CiaraCiara's asymmetrical cut is all about contrast. We love how the shorter sides balance the long layers on top, while the tawny, peek-a-boo highlights add an extra edge.
44. Ashlee SimpsonIf you prefer a low-key hair routine, consider a cut like Ashlee Simpson's-a great blow-dry-and-go option for fine hair types. "I like having short hair because I don’t blow-dry my hair," the star told us. "There are no flat irons involved. I get out of the shower and I go, so it’s like heaven!"
45. Emma Watson"Emma's natural beauty and her oval face shape suit this tailored pixie cut perfectly," said hairstylist Rodney Cutler, who has worked with the star. "The cut is done buy using a rounded layered technique. We want the hair to hug the shape of the head."
46. Zoe KravitzWork a tiny amount of texturizer through Zoe Kravitz's choppy bangs, and the style goes from buttoned-up to rocker chic in five seconds flat.
47. Pink
Pink puts an edgy spin on the daring cut Twiggy brought to national attention.
48. Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman dons a close-crop at the Golden Globes.
49. Ruby Rose
The actress and model is the modern face of the pixie cut.
