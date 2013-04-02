While our jaws nearly dropped when Jennifer Hudson showed off a sleek pixie ‘do at the BET Black Girls Rock event in October, a dramatic departure from her usually long locks is something we should’ve seen coming. “I’m actually thinking about shaving my head. I am!” she told us back in 2010. “My cousin is a beautician, and she always tells me, ‘You could wear any hairdo.’ So I’m thinking, what if I shave my hair? Not completely off, but low. I think that would be so hot!” We have to agree!