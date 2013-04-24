Sep 8, 2015 @ 5:45 PM
The Best Celebrity Bobs
-
1. Taylor Schilling
The Orange is the New Black star's flawless waves give her chic bob a classy touch.
-
2. Claire Danes
The Homeland star put a spin on her long strands at the 2015 Emmys by sporting a faux, yet classy bob with a deep part. Talk about sophistication?
-
3. Viola Davis
The How to Get Away With Murder star sports a curley bob to complement her black hair.
-
4. Jessica Chastain
The actress recently amped up her strands with a stunning new chin-skimming bob.
-
5. Maggie Gyllenhaal
The actress sports a shorter, curly bob with side-swept bangs.
-
6. Sarah Hyland
The actress' effortless wavy strands give the bob a playful, casual look.
-
7. Taryn Manning
A far cry from the dark, chin-length cut she sports on Orange Is the New Black to play Tiffany Doggett—aka Pennsatucky—Taryn Manning revealed a pale platinum bob.
-
8. Jennifer Lopez
To get into character for her new series Shades of Blue, Jennifer Lopez traded in her signature long locks for a chin-length bob. “It’s a length that works well for most because it’s not too short or long so there’s no severity," says hairstylist Carlos Maciques. "It’s soft and flattering."
-
9. Lily James
So long, blonde curls! The Cinderella star debuted a collarbone-skimming cut in a rich brunette hue.
-
10. Emilia Clarke
The natural brunette, who wears a long blonde wig to play the fierce Mother of Dragons on Game of Thrones, showed off a brand-new bob.
-
11. Britney SpearsBritney Spears surprised fans in Germany with a whole new look! Ready for a change, the singer chopped her long layers into a sleek, chin-skimming bob.
-
12. Emma StoneThe actress showed off a rich, auburn crop and side-swept fringe at the Venice Film Festival.
-
13. Michelle WilliamsThe star's trademark crop has gracefully grown into a sleek bob.
-
14. Jennifer Love HewittJennifer Love Hewitt chopped her long layers into a chin-skimming style, and updated her hue by going back to her natural brunet shade.
-
15. Jennifer LawrenceGoodbye, pixie! Jennifer Lawrence's dramatic crop has officially entered the growing-out phase.
-
16. Ashley GreeneAshley Greene’s tousled waves gave off an edgy, rock ‘n roll vibe.
-
17. Charlize TheronThough she happily shaved her own head for a role in Fury Road 2012, Charlize Theron is gradually trading in her cropped cut for a chin-skimming bob.
-
18. Coco RochaThe supermodel went flapper-chic, opting for a blunt bob with bangs.
-
19. Taylor SwiftAfter growing out her blond locks for a few months, the singer surprised fans with a dramatic new hairstyle via Instagram.
-
20. Zoe KravitzWhat a change! Zoe Kravitz lopped her lengthy brunette strands in favor of a tousled bob in a dramatic blond hue.
-
21. Katy PerryLess dramatic than her usual transformations, Katy Perry debuted a newly shortened 'do paired with blunt fringe.
-
22. Jada Pinkett SmithAfter experimenting with a pixie, Jada Pinkett Smith updated her look with a sleek, center-parted bob.
-
23. Kristen WiigThe comedic actress chopped off her long waves in favor of a sleek, chin-skimming style.
-
24. Emma RobertsEmma Roberts traded in her lengthy layers for a chic, angled cut.
-
25. Jane FondaThe actress's signature hairstyle gets body and movement with choppy layers.
-
26. Leighton MeesterLeighton Meester opted for a high fashion, swept-back look.
-
27. Nicole RichieThe longer layers at the front of Nicole Richie's bob are reminiscent of Victoria Beckham's angular crop, but the soft wave makes her look less graphic.
-
28. Vanessa WilliamsVanessa Williams went with a retro vibe, adding defined curls to her shoulder-length crop.
-
29. Christina HendricksHendricks dressed up her red strands with soft, side-parted waves.
-
30. Olivia ThirlbyHeart-shaped faces like Olivia Thirlby's are balanced by longer layers.
-
31. Olivia MunnOlivia Munn's breezy curls gave off a carefree vibe.
-
32. Julianne HoughLoosely wind random sections of hair around a curling iron, then give them a quick tousle to recreate Julianne Hough's beachy layers.
-
33. Julia StilesWho says curly girls can't go short? Work a leave-in conditioner through damp hair and let it air-dry to bring out your natural texture like Julia Stiles.
-
34. January JonesBetty, who? January Jones traded her trademark Mad Men flip for a straight bob with choppy layers.
-
35. Freida PintoAfraid to commit? Curl your length under and pin it into a faux bob like Freida Pinto's for a temporary style swap.
-
36. Kerry WashingtonKerry Washington's bob was offset by blunt bangs and caramel-tinted waves.
-
37. Elisabeth MossElisabeth Moss's choppy, grown-out fringe add extra edge to her brunette cut.
-
38. Zooey DeschanelZooey Deschanel swept her usually heavy fringe to the side and disguised her voluminous layers in a retro faux bob updo.
-
39. Anna FarisBlunt bangs were the finishing touch to Anna Faris's sleek, collarbone-skimming cut.
-
40. Chloe SevignyAs the saying goes, history always repeats itself, and Chloe Sevigny's short, sleek bob is in line with the version popular in the 1920s.
-
41. Rosamund PikeBritish actress Rosamund Pike let her hair fall in loose, tousled waves.
-
42. Cate BlanchettIs it just us, or does Cate Blanchett's bob hold a slightly regal feel? We think the swooping part and slight curl give off a chic, Princess Charlene-esque vibe.
-
43. Evan Rachel Wood"Keeping Evan's short hairstyle fresh and always changing is important to her," said the star's hairstylist Marcus Francis. The choppy layers vary in length, but only slightly, preventing the awkward, growing-in phase from taking shape.
-
44. EveA long bob-or "lob"-like Eve's is perfect if you want to go for a shorter cut, but aren't ready to lose your length completely.
-
45. Victoria BeckhamIt's the haircut that launched a thousand snips! Victoria Beckham's graphic "Posh bob" was one of the most-copied hairstyles after the star debuted the asymmetrical look in 2007, and her current relaxed, grown-out version is just as chic. "Someone told me the cut was one of the most imitated, and I was just shocked," Beckham told InStyle previously. "It's a huge compliment!"
-
46. Keira KnightleyKeira Knightley's bob may be precise, but the star can be a lot more spontaneous when it comes to selecting a style. "She's quite up for doing different things," said her hairstylist Ben Skervin. "Sometimes I'll get a call: 'You weren't around yesterday, so I went and got my hair cut off!'"
-
47. Katie HolmesKatie Holmes channeled her inner flapper, opting for a sleek, chin-length bob reminiscent of Louise Brooks's signature 'do in 2007. "Katie's great bone structure means she can try a lot of different looks," said her hairstylist Andy LeCompte. The side-swept bangs give the otherwise traditional style a modern twist.
-
48. Cameron DiazTo create Cameron Diaz's tousled crop, her hairstylist Lona Vigi created a deep side part while her strands were wet, then dried her hair using a round brush. "Pull the bangs forward first with the brush, then overextend them to the other side to create a sexy side sweep," said Vigi. "Then, place clips throughout the rest of your hair to enhance your natural wave."
