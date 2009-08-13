Sep 8, 2015 @ 5:45 PM
Short Hairstyles
1. A Tousled PixieBy playing with different textures, pixie like Anne Hathaway's make for endless styling possibilities. Plus, the longer layers on top ease that awkward growing-in phase between salon appointments. To create a piecey look, Hathaway's hairstylist Sascha Breuer spritzed his fingers with hairspray and worked the product onto individual sections to add definition. "The spray stays really light and your hair will look and feel natural, even though it has a strong hold level," he adds.
2. Michelle WilliamsWHEN: The 2012 Golden Globes
HOW-TO: Williams's hairstylist Chris McMillan added a volumizing mousse to the actress's wet hair, then allowed it to air dry to create texture. "Michelle's style is a retro '60s look with a slight Flapper flair," McMillan said of the style. "It shows that there is still a lot of glamour and versatility with short hair." Before finishing her style with a vintage Fred Leighton headband, McMillan smoothed a shine serum through her ends to shape Williams's short crop.
3. RihannaTHE LOOK Side-swept spikes
HOW-TO Celebrity stylist Ursula Stephen created Rihanna's rocker strands by applying Motions Foaming Wrap Lotion to her hair. She put the singer under a hooded dryer to set the style before adding moisturizing hair lotion. Stephen pulled small sections in an upward motion with a hair iron and finished with pomade.
INSIDER TRICK When applying hair lotion, focus the product on the longer hair at the crown.
BUY ONLINE NOW Foaming Wrap Lotion, Motions, $3.99; drugstore.com.
4. Ginnifer Goodwin
THE LOOK Simple chic
HOW-TO Stylist Anh Co Tran created a side part and brushed the hair across the top of Goodwin’s head. He finished with a dab of KMS Hair Play Molding Paste for hold. "Go light with the product," said Tran. "You want the hair to look soft and feminine, not heavy or severe."
INSIDER TRICK For perfect placement, Tran suggests parting the hair above the highest point in your eyebrow.
BUY ONLINE NOW KMS Hair Play Molding Paste, $15; amazon.com.
5. Michelle WilliamsTHE LOOK Bleached out pixie
HOW-TO To recreate Michelle Williams?s textured, side-swept pixie, her stylist Jessica Gillin suggests starting with texturizing spray and letting the hair air dry. For more polish, blow-dry gently while coaxing hair around your head with a flat brush.
INSIDER TRICK Want more texture? Amp up the style by twirling wet strands away from your face before spraying it. ?Avoid scrunching though, it could make the hair frizz,? says Gillin.
BUY ONLINE NOW Shu Uemura Liquid Fabric spray, $30; at folica.com.
6. Victoria BeckhamTHE LOOK Dressed-up pixie
HOW-TO To begin, stylist Ken Paves spritzed volumizer on damp hair and blew it dry with a vent brush "for shape and natural texture," he says. Then he made a deep side part "to dress up her short style and then I finished the look by applying gel just around the hair line for a sleek, clean and effortlessly chic look."
INSIDER TRICK Adding a headband is another way to dress up this style.
BUY ONLINE NOW Ken Paves Healthy Hair Volumizing Spray, $24; at beauty.com.
7. Selma BlairTHE LOOK Stylish crop
HOW-TO "Using a vent brush and blow dryer, blow dry downward and towards the face," says stylist Jamie Bakos. Use pomade to add shine and section off the ends of the hair especially around the face.
INSIDER TRICK Pull pieces of the hair down and in front of the ears for a modern edge.
BUY ONLINE NOW Davines Defining Shine Pomade; $29.95; stylebell.com.
8. Katie HolmesTHE LOOK Elfin cut
HOW-TO “Start by shampooing and conditioning hair with Weather Works Shampoo and Conditioner,” says stylist Harry Josh. “Then use the Weather Works Style Sealant Creme to prevent frizz while also locking in moisture and providing a natural style hold.”
INSIDER TRICK With this style, “Let your hair air dry. Do not use any styling products unless you have to,” says Josh.
BUY ONLINE NOW John Frieda Weather Works Shampoo, $5.50; drugstore.com.
9. Keira KnightleyTHE LOOK Razor cut with thick bangs
HOW-TO Style this easy cut by blow-drying the hair forward and accentuating the pieciness with styling wax.
INSIDER TRICK Like Keira's, this cut beautifully shows off highlights in the layers.
BUY ONLINE NOW Terax Hair Care Sculpting Wax, $16; drugstore.com.
10. Sienna MillerTHE LOOK Short Edie Sedgwick-like crop
HOW-TO Shake your hand through your hair while you blow-dry to achieve the unkempt look. Rub a small drop of shine serum onto dry hair and then a little bit of styling wax to finish the piecey look in the bangs.
INSIDER TRICK "Twist small sections of bangs between fingers with wax for texture," says stylist Francky L'Offical.
BUY ONLINE NOW Bumble and Bumble Sumo Wax, $23; spasanctuary.com.
11. Ellen DeGeneresTHE LOOK Short layered cut
HOW-TO “Start with a shampoo and conditioner that enhances blonde tones,” says stylist Harry Josh. “Then let hair almost completely air dry and spray texturizing spray directly on hair and run your fingers under hair in a zigzag motion to create a tousled center part. Set the style by spraying hair with hairspray.”
INSIDER TRICK “Use pomade or wax to pull out the layers, so your hair flicks around the ear,” says Josh.
BUY ONLINE NOW Back to Basics Texturizing Spray, $13; drugstore.com.
12. Ginnifer GoodwinTHE LOOK Long, side-parted pixie
HOW-TO Spritz volumizing spray on damp hair then blow it dry with a medium-size round brush, focusing on the crown to create height. Part the hair, and add separation by working a dry paste into the strands framing the face.
INSIDER TRICK Part the hair on the side but "not in a straight line. An imperfect line works better with this style," says hairstylist Anh Co Tran, who created the look.
BUY ONLINE NOW KMS California Hair Play Molding Paste, $14.40; beauty-mart.com
