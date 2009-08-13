THE LOOK Simple chic

HOW-TO Stylist Anh Co Tran created a side part and brushed the hair across the top of Goodwin’s head. He finished with a dab of KMS Hair Play Molding Paste for hold. "Go light with the product," said Tran. "You want the hair to look soft and feminine, not heavy or severe."

INSIDER TRICK For perfect placement, Tran suggests parting the hair above the highest point in your eyebrow.

BUY ONLINE NOW KMS Hair Play Molding Paste, $15; amazon.com.



Try on Ginnifer Goodwin's hair now!